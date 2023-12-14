Last Defendant Pleads Guilty In 2019 Douglas Heights Slaying

The final defendant in the 2019 murder at the Douglas Heights apartments near the UTC campus pleaded guilty on Thursday morning.

Hyacinth Taylor was given a suspended sentence and a chance for diversion (in which the charges will be taken off the record if he gets in no further trouble for a specified time).

Taylor, appearing before Judge Boyd Patterson, pleaded guilty to facilitation of reckless homicide, two counts of attempted aggravated assault, and theft.

He got three years on the theft and two years each on the other counts.

All of the sentences are suspended under state probation supervision.

Taylor had a gun on him at the time of the incident July 14, 2019.

He was with a group that had a beef with another group at the apartments.

Taylor handed his gun to Omerrial Woods, who in turn gave it to his brother, Toddie Woods. Toddie Woods began firing through the door of an apartment where the other group had gone.

One of the 15 bullets hit Rigoberto Jarquin, 25, and he died of the injury.

Omerrieal Woods got six years, while Toddie Woods was sentenced to serve 20 years.

Taylor was represented by attorney Mike Acuff.