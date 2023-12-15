Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, December 15, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/15/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)
BALES, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/06/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAIL TO YIELD
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • FAILURE TO RENDER AID
BELL, NATASHA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROOKS, TRAVIS L
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/02/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BUMPASS, LISA
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/14/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
COFFELT, DANIEL WADE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
COOKSTON, HAVEN RASHEA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/03/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATEMPTED FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
COX, ROBERT LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/27/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSS METH)
DELO, NATHAN JOE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/14/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EBERHARDT, BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/09/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
  • POSS. OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION
ELLIS, KAYLEIGH CHEYANNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FEAGANS, JACOB STACY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS METH)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS HERION)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS FENTANYL)
FOSTER, DEANGELO MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/30/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • IN TRANSIT TO GREENE COUNTY
GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/20/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
GOODLOW, JUSTIN DEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/23/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • SPEEDING
GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/30/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY BY FRAUD
  • FORGERY
  • PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
JUZ WIAK, CASSANDRA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Other

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)
NICHOLS, ADAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OWNBY, JONATHAN MATHEW
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/30/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FOURTH OFFENSE
  • IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
PRESTON, LAMARCUS KEMONE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/02/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PROVOST, JACOLBY ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/20/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • ARREST FOR VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER
RICE, TARKEIL TYTIANA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/05/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
ROBLERO GONZALES, MARVIN MARIO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHELTON, WILLIAM R
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOUT, MATTHEW P
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/09/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
THOMPSON, TIMOTHY P
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/21/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FAIL TO YIELD
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • FAILURE TO RENDER AID
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WHITE, DARRELL MONTE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WILLIAMS, DEWAYNE LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF A FI
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA




