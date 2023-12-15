Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALES, RANDY LEE
601 JAMES ST LOT 26 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAIL TO YIELD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
BELL, NATASHA DESHAY
777 WEST MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLAYLOCK, URIEL A
1118 GROVE ST APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROOKS, TRAVIS L
354 BROKKSBORO TERRACE NASHVILLE, 37217
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE
3747 SAPULPA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CASTILLO SERCEDO, SERIGO GONZALO
APT STAY ROOM #118 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY
CHAIN, TYRONE
727 E.
11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CHECHAKOS, PASEY L
8984 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214437
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
COFFELT, DANIEL WADE
105 EDWARDS ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
COOKSTON, HAVEN RASHEA
684 S MAIN ST WHITWELL, 373975350
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATEMPTED FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
COX, ROBERT LLOYD
720 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSS METH)
DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON
3814 JUANDALE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374062740
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EARLY, TYLER LAMAR
2811 RIDGE CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EBERHARDT, BRANDON
605 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSS. OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION
ELLIS, KAYLEIGH CHEYANNE
1954 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FEAGANS, JACOB STACY
1818 SKYLINE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS METH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS HERION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS FENTANYL)
FOSTER, DEANGELO MARCEL
1016 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111428
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT TO GREENE COUNTY
GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE
7817 OPAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF SERVICES
GOODLOW, JUSTIN DEMONTE
7961 BATTERS PLACE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212750
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FELONY EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
HOLMES, CHARLOTTE EVETTE
1518 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
FALSE REPORTS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
HYATT, BRIAN EDWARD
915 LOWREY ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, BRITTANY
10709 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY BY FRAUD
FORGERY
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
JOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE
424 GLENHILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JUZ WIAK, CASSANDRA NICOLE
705 ASHLEY FOREST DR HIXSON, 373433271
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOORE, EDDIE JR
E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
NICHOLS, ADAM LEE
5 STEEL ST HOMELESS LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OWNBY, JONATHAN MATHEW
1207 E4 MURFREESBORO, 37130
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRESTON, LAMARCUS KEMONE
3907 COUGAR CT ELLENWOOD, 302941207
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PROVOST, JACOLBY ISAIAH
4725 SABRINA LANE UNIT 203 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ARREST FOR VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER
RICE, TARKEIL TYTIANA
1257 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023713
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
ROBLERO GONZALES, MARVIN MARIO
1020 ALTOMA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHELTON, WILLIAM R
1340 PASSENGER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOUT, MATTHEW P
211 RICHARD BRADY LANE GRANDVIEW, 37337
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TAYLOR, CARLTON LEWIS
3935 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TECERO RAMOS, JUAN ALBERTO
2121 BIMINI PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
THOMPSON, TIMOTHY P
3331 HIGHWATER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VANHISEN, RICHARD JEROME
EAST 11 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37312
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
WHITE, DARRELL MONTE
6922 GLOVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Here are the mug shots:
|AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/15/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BALES, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/06/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- FAIL TO YIELD
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
|
|BELL, NATASHA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROOKS, TRAVIS L
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/02/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BUMPASS, LISA
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/14/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COFFELT, DANIEL WADE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COOKSTON, HAVEN RASHEA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/03/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATEMPTED FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|COX, ROBERT LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/27/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSS METH)
|
|DELO, NATHAN JOE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/14/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|EBERHARDT, BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/09/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
- POSS. OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION
|
|ELLIS, KAYLEIGH CHEYANNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FEAGANS, JACOB STACY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS METH)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS HERION)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS FENTANYL)
|
|FOSTER, DEANGELO MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/30/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- IN TRANSIT TO GREENE COUNTY
|
|GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/20/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GOODLOW, JUSTIN DEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/23/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- SPEEDING
|
|GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JOHNSON, BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/30/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY BY FRAUD
- FORGERY
- PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
|
|JUZ WIAK, CASSANDRA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NICHOLS, ADAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OWNBY, JONATHAN MATHEW
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/30/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEREZ, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FOURTH OFFENSE
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
|
|PRESTON, LAMARCUS KEMONE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/02/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|PROVOST, JACOLBY ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/20/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- ARREST FOR VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER
|
|RICE, TARKEIL TYTIANA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/05/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|ROBLERO GONZALES, MARVIN MARIO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHELTON, WILLIAM R
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|STOUT, MATTHEW P
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/09/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, TIMOTHY P
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/21/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAIL TO YIELD
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WHITE, DARRELL MONTE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WILLIAMS, DEWAYNE LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF A FI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA
|