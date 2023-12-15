Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYCHECHAKOS, PASEY L8984 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214437Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALECOFFELT, DANIEL WADE105 EDWARDS ST CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTCOOKSTON, HAVEN RASHEA684 S MAIN ST WHITWELL, 373975350Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATEMPTED FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SCOX, ROBERT LLOYD720 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSS METH)DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON3814 JUANDALE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374062740Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEARLY, TYLER LAMAR2811 RIDGE CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)EBERHARDT, BRANDON605 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSS. AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/15/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GEORGIA) BALES, RANDY LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/06/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

FAIL TO YIELD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID BELL, NATASHA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/11/1999

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, TRAVIS L

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/02/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BUMPASS, LISA

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 12/14/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY COFFELT, DANIEL WADE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT COOKSTON, HAVEN RASHEA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/03/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATEMPTED FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S COX, ROBERT LLOYD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/27/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSS METH) DELO, NATHAN JOE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/20/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/14/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA EBERHARDT, BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/09/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSS. OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION ELLIS, KAYLEIGH CHEYANNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FEAGANS, JACOB STACY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/11/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS HERION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS FENTANYL) FOSTER, DEANGELO MARCEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/30/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT TO GREENE COUNTY GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/20/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES GOODLOW, JUSTIN DEMONTE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/23/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/08/1970

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOHNSON, BRITTANY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/30/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BY FRAUD

FORGERY

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S) JUZ WIAK, CASSANDRA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/03/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GEORGIA) NICHOLS, ADAM LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/10/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OWNBY, JONATHAN MATHEW

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/30/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/20/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FOURTH OFFENSE

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION PRESTON, LAMARCUS KEMONE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/02/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PROVOST, JACOLBY ISAIAH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/20/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

ARREST FOR VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER RICE, TARKEIL TYTIANA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/05/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED ROBLERO GONZALES, MARVIN MARIO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/15/2003

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELTON, WILLIAM R

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/04/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE STOUT, MATTHEW P

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/09/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THOMPSON, TIMOTHY P

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/21/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/31/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAIL TO YIELD

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WHITE, DARRELL MONTE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/28/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WILLIAMS, DEWAYNE LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF A FI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA



