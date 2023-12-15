Governor Lee Pardons 4 From Hamilton County, 2 From Bradley County

Governor Bill Lee on Friday announced executive clemency decisions for 23 individuals, including four from Hamilton County and two from Bradley County.

Pardoned was Catrina Cabe, who started a non-profit to help women who are sexually exploited.

Governor Lee said, “After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 23 individuals executive clemency. Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole members for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”



Executive clemency decisions are made in consultation with the Tennessee Board of Parole, which issues non-binding recommendations for each case. Individuals who have applied for clemency but are not included in today’s release remain eligible for clemency in the future.



The governor granted two types of clemency:

· Pardon: An official statement of forgiveness; pardons are granted to individuals who have completed their time in prison and are no longer incarcerated.

· Commutation to parole eligibility: A decision to expedite parole eligibility for an individual based on the unique merits of their case; the Board of Parole will hold a hearing in the normal course. This does not mean a person will be released from prison, and it does not guarantee that parole will be granted.



Another form of executive clemency is an exoneration, which the Governor will not grant in this round of decisions.



Additional information on executive clemency may be found here.



Executive Clemency Grants



Amanda Vaughn, Perry County – Executive Action: Pardon

Ann Marie Byrd, Davidson County and Williamson County – Executive Action: Pardon

Brendan Sullivan, Blount County – Executive Action: Pardon

Cheryl Douglas, Rutherford County – Executive Action: Pardon

Chris Ann Hobson, Fayette County – Executive Action: Pardon

Christopher Park, Davidson County, Sumner County and Wilson County – Executive Action: Pardon

DeAndre Brown, Shelby County – Executive Action: Pardon

Demetria Garner, Davidson County – Executive Action: Pardon

Donnell Spraggins, Shelby County – Executive Action: Pardon

Catrina Cabe, Hamilton County – Executive Action: Pardon

Eddie Criswell, Madison County – Executive Action: Pardon

Edward Guthrie, Bradley County – Executive Action: Pardon

Jimmy Harris, Overton County and Putnam County – Executive Action: Pardon

Joseph Claggett, Davidson County – Executive Action: Pardon

Joshua Owens, Bradley County – Executive Action: Pardon

Kamiko Michelle Paris, Hamilton County – Executive Action: Pardon

Kevin Campbell, Hamilton County – Executive Action: Pardon

Melissa Whitehead-Gregory, Tipton County – Executive Action: Pardon

Michelle Lockwood-Tipton, Sevier County – Executive Action: Commutation to parole eligibility after serving 25 years

Rhonda Shelton, Davidson County – Executive Action: Pardon

Robert Scales, Davidson County – Executive Action: Pardon

Tara Woods, Hamilton County – Executive Action: Pardon

Tylor Trotter, Knox County – Executive Action, Pardon