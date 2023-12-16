Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ABEL, JULIE LOUANNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/01/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BROWN, CLARISSA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/05/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000) CAMERON, MICHAEL CLAYTON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/14/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CASTENADA, JAYSON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/09/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHRISTIAN, BRITTNEY LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/01/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (POSSESSION OF

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) COLVIN, LAVALE MONTE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/20/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DURHAM, MICHAEL HAYES

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/02/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDWARDS, BONNIE BLUE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/11/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EDWARDS, SHEDRICK D

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/14/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE FOUNTAIN, JOSEPH BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/08/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FOUNTAIN, LATIKA LAREE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/11/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GADDIS, COLE WILLIAM MILES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/14/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GALVEZ RAMIREZ, EDBAN M

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/17/1992

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GONZALEZ DIAZ, DENI

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/29/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/04/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUY, DARIUS D

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/01/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HAMPTON, BRANDON LYNN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/05/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HART, DEVIN JOSE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/08/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/01/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JOHNSON, BRANDON KEITH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/20/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, KEVIN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/06/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR JOHNSON, MICHAEL EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/30/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBA (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 KILGORE, JOHN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/24/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LONGSTRETH, NICHOLAS PRESTO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/24/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/10/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) LUSTER, BRYAN CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/05/1981

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MACKALUSCO, DOMINIC R

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/04/2003

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARBAUGH, DAVID M

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/26/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MARQUEZ, JAMES ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 12/20/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MATHIS, IAN FITZGERALD RISHAWNN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/30/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCINNIS, TAMMY BALDIVID

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/28/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/05/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MORGAN, MARQUES D

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/10/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED NORTON, MEGAN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/10/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE PARKER, DEMETRICE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/29/1998

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON RAMIRE SIMON, AUDIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REYNOSO, RASCUAL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/04/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ROBINSON, NEONNA J

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/14/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY ROGERS, THALIA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/21/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE) RUSSELL, DEMONTEZ DENARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/29/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

SAILES, CALVIN DONNELL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/28/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSIN OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSIN OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSIN OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSIN OF MDA FOR RESALE SANDERS, ELIJAH KESEAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/03/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SELEGEAN, HAYLEE L

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/02/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STEVENS, THACHARY JASON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/14/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWART, TERRY LAVON

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 01/26/1958

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, PARALEE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/29/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY TRIPP, DUSTIN L

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/04/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WADE, JASON A

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/04/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITT, DONIELLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE YELL, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/24/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023

Charge(s):

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING



