Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ABEL, JULIE LOUANNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/01/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, CLARISSA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)
|
|CAMERON, MICHAEL CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/14/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CASTENADA, JAYSON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/09/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHRISTIAN, BRITTNEY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/01/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (POSSESSION OF
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|COLVIN, LAVALE MONTE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/20/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DURHAM, MICHAEL HAYES
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/02/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EDWARDS, BONNIE BLUE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/11/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|EDWARDS, SHEDRICK D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/14/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|FOUNTAIN, JOSEPH BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/08/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOUNTAIN, LATIKA LAREE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/11/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GADDIS, COLE WILLIAM MILES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/14/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GALVEZ RAMIREZ, EDBAN M
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GONZALEZ DIAZ, DENI
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/29/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/04/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GUY, DARIUS D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/01/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HAMPTON, BRANDON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HART, DEVIN JOSE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/08/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/01/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JOHNSON, BRANDON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, KEVIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|JOHNSON, MICHAEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/30/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBA (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
|
|KILGORE, JOHN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/24/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LONGSTRETH, NICHOLAS PRESTO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/10/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|LUSTER, BRYAN CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MACKALUSCO, DOMINIC R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/04/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARBAUGH, DAVID M
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/26/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MARQUEZ, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/20/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MATHIS, IAN FITZGERALD RISHAWNN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/30/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCINNIS, TAMMY BALDIVID
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/28/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/05/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MORGAN, MARQUES D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/10/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|NORTON, MEGAN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|PARKER, DEMETRICE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|RAMIRE SIMON, AUDIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REYNOSO, RASCUAL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/04/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|ROBINSON, NEONNA J
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|ROGERS, THALIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/21/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
|
|RUSSELL, DEMONTEZ DENARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/29/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SAILES, CALVIN DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/28/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSIN OF METH FOR RESALE
- POSSESSIN OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSIN OF METH FOR RESALE
- POSSESSIN OF MDA FOR RESALE
|
|SANDERS, ELIJAH KESEAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/03/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SELEGEAN, HAYLEE L
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/02/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STEVENS, THACHARY JASON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/14/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STEWART, TERRY LAVON
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 01/26/1958
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, PARALEE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/29/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|TRIPP, DUSTIN L
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/04/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WADE, JASON A
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITT, DONIELLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|YELL, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/24/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2023
Charge(s):
- STALKING
- STALKING
- STALKING
- STALKING
- STALKING
- STALKING
|