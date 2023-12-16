Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, December 16, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABEL, JULIE LOUANNE 
7437 PRIVATE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BROWN, CLARISSA JEAN 
5052 SPANN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)

BUMPASS, LISA 
616 CARRIAGE PARC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CAMERON, MICHAEL CLAYTON 
8810 FULLER RD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CASTENADA, JAYSON 
898 WARENS RD EIDSON, 37731 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHRISTIAN, BRITTNEY LEIGH 
3600 SHIRL JO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (POSSESSION OF
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

COLVIN, LAVALE MONTE 
4509 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113015 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DURHAM, MICHAEL HAYES 
1160 FOREST PLAZA CIR HIXSON, 373435020 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDGE, SAMUEL A 
10941 WARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY

EDWARDS, BONNIE BLUE 
547 SIMS DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EDWARDS, SHEDRICK D 
751 RUNYAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FOUNTAIN, LATIKA LAREE 
511 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GADDIS, COLE WILLIAM MILES 
2337 NOPONE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GARCIA, SEBASTIAN 
4604 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GONZALEZ DIAZ, DENI 
1649 AURORA AVE SE CLEVELAND, 373113097 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER 
10305 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 373795203 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GUY, DARIUS D 
8059 ZOE DR OOLTEWAH, 373636495 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HAMPTON, BRANDON LYNN 
5555 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HART, DEVIN JOSE 
4619 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES 
4136 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

JOHNSON, BRANDON KEITH 
5217 OLD HIXSON PIKE APT 1106 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, KEVIN ANDREW 
1744 SANTABARBRA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

JOHNSON, MICHAEL EDWARD 
229 HANNAH DRIVE OLIVER SPRING, 32840 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBA (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

KILGORE, JOHN ANDREW 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LONGSTRETH, NICHOLAS PRESTO 
547 SIMS DRIVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS DRIVING

LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN 
585 5TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MACKALUSCO, DOMINIC R 
1948 CHEROKEE VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARBAUGH, DAVID M 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MARQUEZ, JAMES ANTHONY 
804 Grandview Ave Chattanooga, 374051771 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MATHIS, IAN FITZGERALD RISHAWNN 
3702 SKYLARK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374162816 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MATUTE AVILA, WALTER E 

Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
UNDERAGE DRINKING

MCINNIS, TAMMY BALDIVID 
10202 BIG PINE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS 
1125 MCBRIEN RD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MORGAN, MARQUES D 
879 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

NORTON, MEGAN TAYLOR 
1995 DENHAM DR SE CLEVELAND, 373237660 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PARKER, DEMETRICE JAMES 
1017 N LARCHMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

PEREZ, DAVID 
2404 E 13th St Chattanooga, 374044621 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FOURTH OFFENSE
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

REYNOSO, RASCUAL 
5008 16TH AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROBINSON, NEONNA J 
521 LATTIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RUSSELL, DEMONTEZ DENARD 
4511 ROGERS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

SAILES, CALVIN DONNELL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSIN OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSIN OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSIN OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSIN OF MDA FOR RESALE

SANDERS, ELIJAH KESEAN 
3400 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SELEGEAN, HAYLEE L 
2496 VALLEY HILLS TRL NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STEWART, TERRY LAVON 
4007 RETRO HUGHES RD GRAYSVILLE, 373386901 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, PARALEE ELIZABETH 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

TRIPP, DUSTIN L 
223 SUNSET DR WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL 
158 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAIL TO YIELD
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WADE, JASON A 
1800 MACALLY CHATTANOOGA, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITT, DONIELLE 
6200 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

YELL, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
1496 VITTETOE ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
STALKING
STALKING
STALKING
STALKING
STALKING

