Former City Police Officer Charged With Murder Of Woman Found Unconscious At Carr Street House

The death of a woman on Carr Streeet has been ruled a homicide and an arrest of a former Chattanooga Police officer has been made in the case.On Nov. 29 at 3:34 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call for an unconscious person in the 2600 block of Carr Street. When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old woman unconscious inside a residence.Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. The victim died on scene.Initially, it was unknown to investigators what caused the death of the woman.CPD Homicide Investigators continued the investigation and worked with the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the manner and cause of death.On Friday, after a thorough investigation and reviewing the autopsy from the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office, this case was officially ruled a homicide.Homicide Investigators secured arrest warrants for 43-year-old Lawrence Goodine for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and tampering with evidence.Upon securing the arrest warrants, CPD's Fugitive Unit immediately worked to locate Goodine. The Fugitive Unit worked in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service and they developed information that Goodine was located in Fairfield Glade, Tn.CPD's Fugitive Unit, USMS, TBI, and Fairfield Glade Police located and arrested Goodine. He was transported back to Hamilton County to be booked into the Hamilton County Jail.Goodine in 2008 was charged with pocketing money during traffic stops. He was cleared of all charges after a jury deliberated for 10 hours.