Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines
TDOT Considers Toll Lanes At Congested Moccasin Bend
  • Breaking News
  • 12/18/2023
Sequatchie County Cancels Classes Due To Student, Staff Illness
  • Breaking News
  • 12/18/2023
Police Blotter: Suspicious Person On Building May Have Put Up Christmas Lights; Man Says He And Son Pulled Guns On Each Other
  • Breaking News
  • 12/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/18/2023
Hendricks Leads Flames To 88-69 Win Over Shorter
  • Sports
  • 12/17/2023
Breaking News
TDOT Considers Toll Lanes At Congested Moccasin Bend
  • 12/18/2023

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is considering toll lanes at congested I-24 around Moccasin Bend. That is one of the "Choice Lanes" that the agency is considering. TDOT said ... more

Police Blotter: Suspicious Person On Building May Have Put Up Christmas Lights; Man Says He And Son Pulled Guns On Each Other
  • 12/18/2023

An officer reported an incident on Marlin Road. Upon arrival, police spoke with a woman who said she noticed a person walking on top of the Osborne building. The officer also witnessed a man ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/18/2023
Pair Charged With Defrauding Bank Of $17,520 Get "Time Served"; Must Be On Supervised Release 5 Years
  • 12/17/2023
Police Blotter: Man Late For Movie Can't Wait To Pay At Dollar Tree; Man Tries To Scam Woman Selling Organ
  • 12/17/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/17/2023
Man Seriously Injured In Shooting Friday Morning On Williams Street
  • 12/16/2023
Opinion
Preserve, Not Destroy McDonald Farm - And Response (2)
  • 12/16/2023
Why Can't We Afford Public Schools?
  • 12/15/2023
The Red Bank Elementary School Debate
  • 12/15/2023
Home For The Holidays
  • 12/15/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/15/2023
Sports
Chattanooga Women Win Ninth Straight Game
  • 12/17/2023
Mocs Win 88-72 At Alabama A&M
  • 12/17/2023
Chattanooga Area Golf Professionals Dominate Tennessee PGA State Awards
  • 12/16/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
Hendricks Leads Flames To 88-69 Win Over Shorter
  • 12/17/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Nancy Robinson Kept Her Beauty For Almost A Century
  • 12/18/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 12/18/2023
Police Command Staff Aid Forgotten Child Fund
  • 12/16/2023
Jerry Summers: "Shower Up" Or "Showered With Hope"
  • 12/18/2023
Projects And Volunteers Needed For Chattanooga’s 12th Annual MLK Day of Service
  • 12/18/2023
Entertainment
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
  • 12/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Drinking Types
  • 12/15/2023
This Week In The Arts
  • 12/14/2023
Chattanooga Jewish Documentary Film Series Begins Jan. 7
  • 12/13/2023
Opinion
Preserve, Not Destroy McDonald Farm - And Response (2)
  • 12/16/2023
Why Can't We Afford Public Schools?
  • 12/15/2023
The Red Bank Elementary School Debate
  • 12/15/2023
Dining
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
  • 12/11/2023
Little Coyote, Bless Yer Heart Are 2 New Local Eateries
  • 12/8/2023
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Business/Government
EPB Again Gets Top Customer Satisfaction Rating; Video Cost Increase Expected
  • 12/15/2023
Jennifer Loveless Has Been On The Job For 26 Years At Hamilton Memorial Gardens
  • 12/16/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/18/2023
Real Estate
Developer Planning To Convert 3-Story Extended Stay Hotel On Airpark Drive Into Apartments
  • 12/18/2023
Townhome Subdivision Planned On 6.7 Acres Off Hixson Pike
  • 12/16/2023
Kadi Brown: November 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 12/13/2023
Student Scene
GNTC Technical Studies Graduate Sees Bright Future
  • 12/18/2023
Lee’s College Of Ed Announces Jimmy W. Bilbo Award Winners
Lee’s College Of Ed Announces Jimmy W. Bilbo Award Winners
  • 12/15/2023
GNTC Honors Fall 2023 Graduates
  • 12/15/2023
Living Well
BASF Chattanooga Volunteers And Donates $1,000 To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
  • 12/14/2023
Erlanger Adds 2 New Members To Its Team Of Providers
  • 12/13/2023
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Celebrates Grand Opening
  • 12/13/2023
Memories
Etowah Historical Commission To Receive Grant To Upgrade Depot
  • 12/15/2023
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
  • 12/7/2023
McClung Museum To Close Native Peoples Gallery And Repatriation Exhibition
  • 12/7/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
  • 12/15/2023
Project Aims To Restore Stream At Park On Redding Road In Red Bank
  • 12/13/2023
86,064 Pounds Of Litter Removed During TDOT’s 3rd Annual No Trash November
  • 12/13/2023
Travel
Ranches, Reindeer, And Rainforests: A Smoky Mountain Holiday Adventure
  • 12/16/2023
140 Years After Disappearing, A Missing Christmas Book Is Returned To Historic Rugby's Library
  • 12/13/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Anniversaries Are Among The Very Best Of Celebration
  • 12/18/2023
'A Whole Lot Of Singing' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/13/2023
Timiethea Delaney Headlines "Christmas Spectacular Concert" Dec. 22 At Hope City Church
  • 12/12/2023
Obituaries
Vera West
  • 12/18/2023
Frank A. Tomanelli
  • 12/17/2023
Larry Wilson
  • 12/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Lawrence, Teddy (Soddy Daisy)
  • 12/18/2023
Coram, Wanda Arettia (Cleveland)
  • 12/18/2023
Stevenson, Katherine Elizabeth Shoemaker
  • 12/18/2023