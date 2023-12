Sequatchie County Schools is canceling classes for Monday and Tuesday due to student and staff illness.

School officials said, "After review of attendance data, the decision has been made to close Sequatchie County Schools on Monday and Tuesday, December 18th and 19th, due to sickness of our students and staff.

"We hope that you have a wonderful holiday season with your family.

"Students are scheduled to return to school on Thursday, January 4th."