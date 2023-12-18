Fix 2-Lane Railroad Overpasses On Cummings Highway Before Talking About Moccasin Bend Toll Lanes

In Lookout Valley on four-lane Cummings Highway, just east of the intersection of Brown’s Ferry Road and Cummings Highway, one can look east through a two-lane underpass at a modern four-lane bridge with current code width shoulder lanes.

The railroad that crosses Cummings Highway put that rail overpass in place before Cummings Highway was dedicated in 1935. There is a similar two-lane underpass in St Elmo that constrains traffic equally so. Those two-lane underpasses both narrow a four-lane highway on either side.

That the Tennessee Department of Transportation can consider toll lanes locally on I-24 to deal with road congestion is another fine example of how “planning" does not look at the overall picture but only certain segments.

When I-24 is shut in Lookout Valley, the best expression used about going “to town” is “you can’t get there from here.” So please, do something about current historic impediments to modernity before widening an interstate highway that got closed by wrecks twice in one week the end of October.

And as for toll roads, how does highway construction paid by tolls fit into fiscal conservatism, lower taxes and less government?