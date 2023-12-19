Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Chattanooga Firefighter Who Was Denied Benefits Related To PTSD

The Tennessee Court of Appeals has upheld a ruling in favor of a Chattanooga firefighter who was denied pension benefits after he was unable to work due to PTSD.

The decision affirmed a ruling from Chancellor Jeffrey Atherton to award firefighter Matthew Long disability benefits stemming from his PTSD diagnosis.

Attorney Janie Parks Varnell of the Davis & Hoss law firm said, " Yesterday, in a powerful and detailed opinion, the Tennessee Court of Appeals not only reached the right result, but sent a strong message to the Chattanooga Fire and Police Pension Fund.





She said, "This decision establishes important precedent that the Chattanooga Fire and Police Pension Fund cannot ignore: that PTSD following exposure to multiple traumatic events while serving this community is and should be a recognized as an on-the-job injury for our first responders.







"In January 2021, despite the clear diagnosis from multiple doctors of PTSD and a finding that Matthew Long could not return to work as a firefighter after a 17-year career because of PTSD, the Chattanooga Fire and Police Pension Fund denied Firefighter Long his disability benefits.





"Firefighter Long immediately challenged that decision to the Hamilton County Chancery Court and won. Despite a clear ruling from Chancellor Atherton, the Pension Fund appealed that decision in 2022 to the Tennessee Court of Appeals."





Attorney Logan Davis said, "This opinion is first step towards the Pension Fund recognizing and finally accepting that mental illness and PTSD are real and, at times, debilitating for our fire and police.

"We are hopeful that Matt and his family can finally move forward knowing that they were right to keeping fighting for the benefits for which he has always been entitled."



