Hamilton County Receives $453.4 Million In Local Road Project Funding

Members of the Hamilton County Legislative Delegation, including Rep. Patsy Hazlewood (R-Signal Mountain), Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes (R-East Ridge), Rep. Greg Martin (R-Hixson), and Rep. Greg Vital (R-Harrison) Wednesday announced $453.4 million for local infrastructure projects in Hamilton County as part of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s 10-Year Project Plan.

Unveiled by TDOT this week, the 10-Year Project Plan provides a roadmap for $15 billion in state and federal funding over the next decade to address transportation and infrastructure needs and ease congestion. Funding includes the annual TDOT work program budget of approximately $1.2 billion over 10 years and a $3 billion appropriation from the state’s general fund provided through the passage of the Transportation Modernization Act in 2023. Fifty-five percent of the $15 billion in total funding is identified for construction projects reflected on the 10-year project plan list, with the remaining 45 percent budgeted for programs TDOT allocates annually based on need.

“Chattanooga, Hamilton County, and our entire region are some of the most heavily traveled areas in Tennessee, and this historic funding will enable us to target projects from start to finish that can solve our evolving infrastructure needs,” said delegation members. “These funds and this strategic planning will alleviate congestion, improve safety, and further strengthen our local economy.”

Projects and funding amounts in Hamilton County included as part of the 10-Year Project Plan are:



SR 8 Enhancements - $12.4 million

SR 320 Widening - $45 million

I-75 at I-24 Interchange - $45.8 million

I-24 Widening - $247 million

I-24 Corridor Priority Investment - $24 million

SR 317 Widening – $79.2 million

Passed by the General Assembly in 2023, the Transportation Modernization Act allows TDOT to enter into Public-Private Partnerships to deliver Choice Lanes, expands alternative delivery capabilities, and creates parity between electric vehicle and combustion engine vehicle owners.

Additional information about TDOT’s 10-Year-Project Plan is available here.