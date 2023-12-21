Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Dad And Son Argue While Moving Son Out; Roommates Fuss Over Cleaning Schedule

  • Thursday, December 21, 2023

Police were called to Life Storage at 1380 Broad St. where a man said he was having issues with his son who they were trying to move out. The son didn’t want his belongings moved out of the man’s truck. The man and his wife were trying to help his son move all of his belongings into Life Storage. The son didn’t want his belongings in storage at that time. Because the son’s belongings were in the man’s truck, and the man didn’t want the items, all of it was transported outside of Life Storage in the loading area under the watchful eye of the son. No damage was done to the son’s belongings that the officer saw. Once all of the son’s belongings were offloaded, he abandoned all of his property and walked away. The man and his wife left in their vehicle without incident.

* * *

A woman on Jones Street called police and said a white SUV was running and occupied and had been sitting on the rear side of her residence for approximately 30 minutes. Police arrived and found the Nissan Rogue and it came back as stolen. The officer initiated his lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle, however, it fled at a high rate of speed south on Tunnel Boulevard. A pursuit was not initiated. The vehicle was BOLO'd.

* * *

A woman on Chamberlain Avenue told police she and a man had previously been in a relationship and they had lived together. She said the man had taken her firearm and, since they have separated, he had not returned it. The man claimed that it was at his home in a safe. Due to the unknown location of the firearm, it was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A woman called police and said she was on the on-ramp at N. Access Road. She was attempting to merge onto Dupont Parkway and there was another vehicle traveling southbound on the road. She had to swerve to avoid being hit while attempting to merge. When she swerved to avoid getting hit, she hit a hole in the road that damaged two of her tires.

* * *

Police were called to St. Elmo Avenue on a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the street. The white van appeared to be a work van, as it had ladders on the back and a ladder rack on top. There was significant construction activity in the area. The vehicle was registered to a man in Chattanooga with valid registration and current insurance.

* * *

A man on Maple Terrace Lane told police he and his mother had been in a verbal disagreement over a cell phone. Police spoke to the mother who said the same. The son gave the mother the phone and left the house with his grandmother.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police they saw someone attempting to get into a building at 100 Cherokee Blvd. The caller said they had not made entry and didn't appear to be forcing entry. Police found a man matching the description given to dispatch in the same area. He said he had a friend there to watch his belongings. He was waiting for someone to check if he was home. Police didn’t see any suspicious behavior.

* * *

A woman on Bonny Oaks Drive told police she arrived at a house and noticed the front door was cracked open. When she entered the house, she noticed all four Roku TVs were stolen off the mounts and a mirror with "I Love You!" written on it was sitting in a chair. Police searched the house and found no one inside. Police contacted the property manager and he said a tenant and one other person had been staying in the house for a few weeks. He said the cameras stopped working two days before they left. He said the TVs cost around $250 each. Police printed the mirror and turned the prints into Property.

* * *

A man told police he parked his vehicle on McCallie Avenue and, when he returned the next day, he saw driver side mirror damage. He was unaware how or who caused the damage.

* * *

Two men, roommates on New York Avenue, told police they were in a verbal disorder started due to a cleaning schedule. During the verbal altercation, one of the men punched the wall, however, no other incident took place. The other man left to go to work and the first man remained in the house after police left.

