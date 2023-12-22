Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, December 22, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATEFI, VAFA ATOUSI 
4685 SENGEN TRACE ALPHARETTA, 30022 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
ILLEGAL PARKING

BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL 
6651 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HERION FOR RESALE
(VOP) ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HERION FOR RESALE

BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE 
123 MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

COFFELT, COREY ALAN 
14 CLARA DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CONNER, CEDRIC ANTONIO 
1207 GROVE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

COTTON, DOMINICK MILES 
201 EADS ST APT 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUTCHER, SOLOMON LEBRON 
2810 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071649 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARTH, EDWARD LAWUAN 
1214 EAST 3TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GLANTON, ROOSEVELT 
3518 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 5TH OFFENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

HAIRSTON, WALTER DARRELL 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR

HARPER, JAMES MARQUESE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARRIS, KENDRIC DEMARCUS 
2817 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063942 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH

HENDERSON, TERRANCE 
1156 GREENBRIAR RD BETHEL PARK, 15102 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL BATTERY

HORTON, CRYSTAL MICHELL 
2313 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043714 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 10

JACKSON, PATRICK MARIO 
2744 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073604 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JOHNSON, SHUN ANTONIO 
3207 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAUBSCHER, JEREMY RYAN 
709 RAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

LOPEZ, SAMI LEONEL 
198 ROXYBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

LOWENTHAL, DUNCAN RALPH WILLIAM 
605 HATCH TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HARASSMENT

MARTIN, TRAVIS MAURICE 
1810 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045019 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH

MBOUP, MOHAMED BEN 
2425 WEST WIND DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNABB, CRYSTAL 
517 OLD WHITESIDE RD WHITESIDE, 37396 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ORDON, JOSE ANIVAL 
4617 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PELLETIER, MITCH J 
1118 ESPALIER DRIVE DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PEREZ-PEREZ, GILBER RAFAEL 
3301 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

RAINES, STORMIE DONYELLE 
841 ASHLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REYNOSO JACINTO, PASCUAL E 
4317 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SANDERS, GARY STEVE 
897 LEE DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SWANSON, DEVIN CRAIG 
5608 OLD DAYTON PIKE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TOWNSEND, DAVID BARTHOLOMEW 
4509 JOE LEWIS RD KNOXVILLE, 379207265 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WEAVER, KIMMY LESHAUN 
1608 HENERY AVE KNOXVILLE, 37923 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WYATT, ALFRED LATREY 
2244 EAST 24TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
STALKING (DOMESTIC)
HARASSMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

CONNER, CEDRIC ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/25/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
COTTON, DOMINICK MILES
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/14/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRUTCHER, SOLOMON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/16/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARTH, EDWARD LAWUAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/01/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HAIRSTON, WALTER DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
HARRIS, KENDRIC DEMARCUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HENDERSON, TERRANCE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/03/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
JACKSON, PATRICK MARIO
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/15/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JOHNSON, SHUN ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAUBSCHER, JEREMY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/02/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LOPEZ, SAMI LEONEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/07/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LOWENTHAL, DUNCAN RALPH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • HARASSMENT
MBOUP, MOHAMED BEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/05/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCNABB, CRYSTAL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PELLETIER, MITCH J
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/15/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RAINES, STORMIE DONYELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/31/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REYNOSO JACINTO, PASCUAL E
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/01/2004
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TOWNSEND, DAVID BARTHOLOMEW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WEAVER, KIMMY LESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/14/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


