Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ATEFI, VAFA ATOUSI
4685 SENGEN TRACE ALPHARETTA, 30022
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
ILLEGAL PARKING
BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL
6651 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HERION FOR RESALE
(VOP) ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HERION FOR RESALE
BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE
123 MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
COFFELT, COREY ALAN
14 CLARA DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
GLANTON, ROOSEVELT
3518 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 5TH OFFENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
HARPER, JAMES MARQUESE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HORTON, CRYSTAL MICHELL
2313 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043714
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 10
MARTIN, TRAVIS MAURICE
1810 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045019
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
ORDON, JOSE ANIVAL
4617 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PEREZ-PEREZ, GILBER RAFAEL
3301 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SANDERS, GARY STEVE
897 LEE DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SWANSON, DEVIN CRAIG
5608 OLD DAYTON PIKE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WYATT, ALFRED LATREY
2244 EAST 24TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
STALKING (DOMESTIC)
HARASSMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Here are the mug shots:
|CONNER, CEDRIC ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/25/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|COTTON, DOMINICK MILES
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/14/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|CRUTCHER, SOLOMON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/16/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|GARTH, EDWARD LAWUAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/01/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
|HAIRSTON, WALTER DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|HARRIS, KENDRIC DEMARCUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|HENDERSON, TERRANCE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/03/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
|JACKSON, PATRICK MARIO
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/15/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
|JOHNSON, SHUN ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|LAUBSCHER, JEREMY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/02/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|LOPEZ, SAMI LEONEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/07/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|LOWENTHAL, DUNCAN RALPH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- HARASSMENT
|MBOUP, MOHAMED BEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/05/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|MCNABB, CRYSTAL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
|PELLETIER, MITCH J
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/15/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|RAINES, STORMIE DONYELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/31/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|REYNOSO JACINTO, PASCUAL E
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/01/2004
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
|TOWNSEND, DAVID BARTHOLOMEW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|WEAVER, KIMMY LESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/14/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
