Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATEFI, VAFA ATOUSI

4685 SENGEN TRACE ALPHARETTA, 30022

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

ILLEGAL PARKING



BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL

6651 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

(VOP) ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HERION FOR RESALE

(VOP) ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HERION FOR RESALE



BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE

123 MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



COFFELT, COREY ALAN

14 CLARA DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



GLANTON, ROOSEVELT

3518 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 5TH OFFENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION



HARPER, JAMES MARQUESE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HORTON, CRYSTAL MICHELL

2313 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043714

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 10



MARTIN, TRAVIS MAURICE

1810 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045019

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH



ORDON, JOSE ANIVAL

4617 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



PEREZ-PEREZ, GILBER RAFAEL

3301 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



SANDERS, GARY STEVE

897 LEE DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SWANSON, DEVIN CRAIG

5608 OLD DAYTON PIKE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



WYATT, ALFRED LATREY

2244 EAST 24TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARASSMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

STALKING (DOMESTIC)

HARASSMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

CONNER, CEDRIC ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/25/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT COTTON, DOMINICK MILES

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/14/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUTCHER, SOLOMON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/16/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARTH, EDWARD LAWUAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/01/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HAIRSTON, WALTER DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/04/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION HARRIS, KENDRIC DEMARCUS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/20/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HENDERSON, TERRANCE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/03/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY JACKSON, PATRICK MARIO

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/15/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JOHNSON, SHUN ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/03/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAUBSCHER, JEREMY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/02/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

LOPEZ, SAMI LEONEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/07/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION LOWENTHAL, DUNCAN RALPH WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/10/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HARASSMENT MBOUP, MOHAMED BEN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/05/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNABB, CRYSTAL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/02/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PELLETIER, MITCH J

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/15/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS RAINES, STORMIE DONYELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/31/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REYNOSO JACINTO, PASCUAL E

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/01/2004

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR TOWNSEND, DAVID BARTHOLOMEW

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WEAVER, KIMMY LESHAUN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/14/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





