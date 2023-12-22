Chattanooga Police Arrest 4 Youths In Auto Crimes Cases

Four youths arrested on Union Avenue in connection with a stolen vehicle are suspected of being involved in other auto crimes in the area.Chattanooga Police Department’s Auto Crimes Investigators developed information on Thursday that a stolen Infiniti QX80 from another jurisdiction could be in the Chattanooga area.The Investigators continued the investigation to assist with locating the stolen vehicle. Information was developed that the vehicle was in the 2200 block of Union Avenue.CPD patrol officers found the vehicle at a residence in the 2200 block of Union Avenue and set up a perimeter.Two occupants jumped out of the vehicle and ran from the officers, however they were apprehended. Two occupants remained in the vehicle and were taken into custody.The four occupants of the stolen Infiniti QX80 were arrested and transported to Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.Officials said, "After a thorough investigation by CPD’s Auto Crimes Unit, they linked the suspects to crimes committed throughout our region."CPD has been in contact with those respective agencies. Those individual agencies will be responsible to release the information related to their cases. This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues."