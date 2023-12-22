Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Police Arrest 4 Youths In Auto Crimes Cases

  • Friday, December 22, 2023
Four youths arrested on Union Avenue in connection with a stolen vehicle are suspected of being involved in other auto crimes in the area.

Chattanooga Police Department’s Auto Crimes Investigators developed information on Thursday that a stolen Infiniti QX80 from another jurisdiction could be in the Chattanooga area.

The Investigators continued the investigation to assist with locating the stolen vehicle. Information was developed that the vehicle was in the 2200 block of Union Avenue.

CPD patrol officers found the vehicle at a residence in the 2200 block of Union Avenue and set up a perimeter.
Two occupants jumped out of the vehicle and ran from the officers, however they were apprehended. Two occupants remained in the vehicle and were taken into custody.

The four occupants of the stolen Infiniti QX80 were arrested and transported to Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials said, "After a thorough investigation by CPD’s Auto Crimes Unit, they linked the suspects to crimes committed throughout our region.

"CPD has been in contact with those respective agencies. Those individual agencies will be responsible to release the information related to their cases. This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues."
Union Gospel Mission Seeks Help Serving Christmas Meals Dec. 22
  • 12/19/2023
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations
  • 12/20/2023
Jerry Summers: Get Rid Of Them Rebels
  • 12/20/2023
4-H Robotics Club Awarded Grant From Enbridge Inc.
  • 12/20/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/20/2023
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
  • 12/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Weather Forecasting
  • 12/19/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Railroads Again
  • 12/22/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Drinking Types
  • 12/15/2023
Five Star Food Service Celebrates Milestone With Opening Of 4,000th Micro Market
  • 12/21/2023
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
  • 12/11/2023
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year For 2nd Time
  • 12/19/2023
CSCC Spotlight: Student Athlete And Mentor Caleb Chapman
  • 12/19/2023
Harrison Elementary School Sets New Record With Coin Drive For Families Facing Childhood Cancer
  • 12/21/2023
Dr. Joseph Zenisek Joins Centennial Heart At Parkridge
  • 12/20/2023
John Wilson Signs Copies Of New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos At Zarzours
  • 12/21/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Jim Sadler Shares Memories Of Hill City
  • 12/19/2023
Walker County Launches Time Capsule Campaign On 190th Anniversary
  • 12/18/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
  • 12/15/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
  • 12/19/2023
Bob Tamasy: Why Was The First Christmas Necessary?
  • 12/21/2023
John “Johnny” Hobson Crook III
  • 12/22/2023
Mildred Pyle
  • 12/22/2023
Adele Marie Baker
  • 12/22/2023
Elliott, Dennis Ray (Sequatchie)
  • 12/22/2023
Hooper, Marla "DeDe" (Georgetown)
  • 12/22/2023
