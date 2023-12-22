Signal Mountain Council Delays Decision On Dealing With Large State Street Fund Overrun

The Signal Mountain Town Council, at a special called meeting on Friday, delayed action until next month on what to do about a report from auditors that the town's State Street Aid fund currently owes $839,000 and can only pay $420,100 of it now.

Several council members said they first want to talk to the town's new auditors to inquire if there could be other costly budget adjustments ahead.

Vice Mayor Elizabeth Baker said she was not prepared to vote, saying, "I am very concerned about going ahead with this decision if other things have not been brought to us yet."

Council members said they want to meet with the new auditors at a meeting in January.

The State Street Aid Fund has $420,000 that could be shifted to the town's general fund to go toward the debt. The council is considering whether to loan or forgive the remaining $419,494. The council was told that if there is a loan involved then the interest rate can be zero.

Vice Mayor Baker said better accountability is needed, saying the council has not been alerted in time when there was overspending in areas of the budget.

Councilman Clay Crumbliss said previous auditors had not pointed out budget concerns "that we should have known about." He said, "This may have been going on for years and years."

Council members said they may begin ordering monthly reports on levels of income and outgo.

They said they technically were required to take corrective action by the end of the year on the State Street Fund matter, but said there is no penalty other than a letter of reprimand.

Council members on Tuesday had been told that the development could bring a halt to street paving within the town for up to four years. The deficit will have to be paid down, then the fund will have to build back up before new paving contracts can be issued. The fund takes in from $23,000 o $25,000 per month from the state gas tax based on the town's population ($35.10 per resident).



Finance Director Broomfield said she had been operating under the impression that the fund had the money for large paving projects over the past two years. One was for $465,000 and another for $645,000.