Latest Headlines

Fight Breaks Out At Hamilton Place Mall; Firearm Is Recovered, But No Shots Fired

  • Saturday, December 23, 2023
Mikel Johnson
Mikel Johnson
Chattanooga Police responded to a fight call at Hamilton Place Mall on Saturday afternoon.

At 3:19 p.m., officers working the mall were alerted about a fight inside the mall. The officers were informed one of those involved in the fight had a gun. The officers immediately ran toward the location of the fight.

Several witnesses provided officers with the suspect description and the direction he went after the fight.
Again, officers ran toward the location of the suspect and quickly located him. Upon locating him, he began to run from the officers, but they were able to apprehend him.

Officers identified the suspect as 23-year-old Mikel Johnson. Officers also located a handgun where Johnson fell while he was running from officers.

The preliminary investigation reveals a fight started inside the mall between three males, including Johnson. Johnson was the victim of an assault by two unknown males. After he was assaulted, Johnson pulled out a handgun. The witnesses provided Johnson's description as the person who pulled out a gun during the fight.

The officers who were inside the mall when the incident occurred advised they did not hear any shots fired. The handgun that was recovered by the CPD officers had a round chambered and a full magazine which supports the other evidence that no shots were fired during the incident.

One bystander received minor injuries when others started running away from the area of the fight. Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene, but the bystander was not transported to a hospital.
Latest Headlines
Pole Winds Up On Vehicle At Middle Valley Road Citgo, But No One Hurt
Pole Winds Up On Vehicle At Middle Valley Road Citgo, But No One Hurt
  • Breaking News
  • 12/23/2023
Fight Breaks Out At Hamilton Place Mall; Firearm Is Recovered, But No Shots Fired
Fight Breaks Out At Hamilton Place Mall; Firearm Is Recovered, But No Shots Fired
  • Breaking News
  • 12/23/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Maybe We’ve Been Looking For The Perfect Christmas In All The Wrong Places
Mark Wiedmer: Maybe We’ve Been Looking For The Perfect Christmas In All The Wrong Places
  • Sports
  • 12/23/2023
Mocs Lose 85-83 In Overtime At Milwaukee
  • Sports
  • 12/23/2023
Police Blotter: Business Check Changed From $116.45 To $2,000; Man In Tent City Lets Warming Fire Get Out Of Control
  • Breaking News
  • 12/23/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, December 22nd
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, December 22nd
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/23/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/24/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, LAMARCUS JERMAINE 2644 JOHNSON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307072755 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING ... more

Pole Winds Up On Vehicle At Middle Valley Road Citgo, But No One Hurt
Pole Winds Up On Vehicle At Middle Valley Road Citgo, But No One Hurt
  • 12/23/2023

A vehicle wound up with a pole on top of it after a wreck at the Citgo station on Middle Valley Road on Saturday. The Sheriff's Office said no one was injured. more

Police Blotter: Business Check Changed From $116.45 To $2,000; Man In Tent City Lets Warming Fire Get Out Of Control
  • 12/23/2023

A woman at Alloway Stamping at 2507 E 29th St. told police a check she had written for $116.45 and then mailed out recently had been intercepted and re-written for $2,000 and then cashed at Regions ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/23/2023
Wreath Milestone Achieved For Chattanooga National Cemetery
Wreath Milestone Achieved For Chattanooga National Cemetery
  • 12/22/2023
Police Blotter: Passenger Yells Aggressively Out Car Window; Man’s Rottweiler Is Stolen
  • 12/22/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/22/2023
Up To 5,000 People Expected For New Year's Eve Party In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 12/21/2023
Opinion
In Praise Of The Post Office
  • 12/23/2023
A Christmas Truce On The Western Front
A Christmas Truce On The Western Front
  • 12/23/2023
The King Was Born
  • 12/23/2023
God Bless Wreaths Across America
God Bless Wreaths Across America
  • 12/23/2023
It's A Shame Someone Would Steal A Grave Wreath
  • 12/23/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Maybe We’ve Been Looking For The Perfect Christmas In All The Wrong Places
Mark Wiedmer: Maybe We’ve Been Looking For The Perfect Christmas In All The Wrong Places
  • 12/23/2023
Dan Fleser: Rickea Jackson Has Load To Carry After Return To Lady Vols
Dan Fleser: Rickea Jackson Has Load To Carry After Return To Lady Vols
  • 12/22/2023
Randy Smith: My Christmas Wish List
Randy Smith: My Christmas Wish List
  • 12/22/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
Mocs Lose 85-83 In Overtime At Milwaukee
  • 12/23/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Hixson Weigel’s, UT-Related ESPN Specials, And Holiday Wishes
  • 12/23/2023
Newly-Released Book “Soul Brothers” Details Tripp Johnston’s Journey From Success To Significance
  • 12/23/2023
Union Gospel Mission Seeks Help Serving Christmas Meals Dec. 22
Union Gospel Mission Seeks Help Serving Christmas Meals Dec. 22
  • 12/19/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 12/23/2023
Jerry Summers: Get Rid Of Them Rebels
Jerry Summers: Get Rid Of Them Rebels
  • 12/20/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/20/2023
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
  • 12/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Railroads Again
Best Of Grizzard - Railroads Again
  • 12/22/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Weather Forecasting
Best Of Grizzard - Weather Forecasting
  • 12/19/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Drinking Types
Best Of Grizzard - Drinking Types
  • 12/15/2023
Opinion
In Praise Of The Post Office
  • 12/23/2023
A Christmas Truce On The Western Front
A Christmas Truce On The Western Front
  • 12/23/2023
The King Was Born
  • 12/23/2023
Dining
Jacob Myers On The River Restaurant In Dayton Closes After Operating Nearly 25 Years
  • 12/22/2023
Five Star Food Service Celebrates Milestone With Opening Of 4,000th Micro Market
Five Star Food Service Celebrates Milestone With Opening Of 4,000th Micro Market
  • 12/21/2023
Helping Hands Ending Hunger Receives Donation From Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
  • 12/21/2023
Business/Government
Dalton Police Department Adding New Patch To Uniforms In 2024
Dalton Police Department Adding New Patch To Uniforms In 2024
  • 12/22/2023
Podcast Episode Re-Introduces Mayor-Elect Sams
Podcast Episode Re-Introduces Mayor-Elect Sams
  • 12/22/2023
Lost Elderly Person Is Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/22/2023
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: A Look At Housing Transactions Over The Past Year
  • 12/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 14-20
  • 12/21/2023
RP Homes Announces New 56-Home Development In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 12/19/2023
Student Scene
STEM Classroom Grant Program Awards $1 Million In STEM Grants To Local Schools
  • 12/19/2023
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year For 2nd Time
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year For 2nd Time
  • 12/19/2023
CSCC Spotlight: Student Athlete And Mentor Caleb Chapman
CSCC Spotlight: Student Athlete And Mentor Caleb Chapman
  • 12/19/2023
Living Well
Santa Visits Rhea County Senior Citizens
Santa Visits Rhea County Senior Citizens
  • 12/22/2023
Harrison Elementary School Sets New Record With Coin Drive For Families Facing Childhood Cancer
Harrison Elementary School Sets New Record With Coin Drive For Families Facing Childhood Cancer
  • 12/21/2023
Healthy Pantries, Healthy Hearts Initiative Announced
  • 12/21/2023
Memories
John Wilson Signs Copies Of New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos At Zarzours
John Wilson Signs Copies Of New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos At Zarzours
  • 12/21/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Jim Sadler Shares Memories Of Hill City
Earl Freudenberg: Jim Sadler Shares Memories Of Hill City
  • 12/19/2023
Walker County Launches Time Capsule Campaign On 190th Anniversary
Walker County Launches Time Capsule Campaign On 190th Anniversary
  • 12/18/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
  • 12/15/2023
Project Aims To Restore Stream At Park On Redding Road In Red Bank
  • 12/13/2023
86,064 Pounds Of Litter Removed During TDOT’s 3rd Annual No Trash November
  • 12/13/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
  • 12/19/2023
Ranches, Reindeer, And Rainforests: A Smoky Mountain Holiday Adventure
  • 12/16/2023
140 Years After Disappearing, A Missing Christmas Book Is Returned To Historic Rugby's Library
  • 12/13/2023
Church
Dr. Clarence Sexton, Former Assistant Pastor At Highland Park Baptist, Honored At Memorial Service
Dr. Clarence Sexton, Former Assistant Pastor At Highland Park Baptist, Honored At Memorial Service
  • 12/23/2023
Bob Tamasy: Why Was The First Christmas Necessary?
Bob Tamasy: Why Was The First Christmas Necessary?
  • 12/21/2023
Second Missionary Baptist Honors Retiring Musician Paula Coleman
  • 12/20/2023
Obituaries
Robbin Joy Blake
Robbin Joy Blake
  • 12/23/2023
Christene Blessing Bowles
Christene Blessing Bowles
  • 12/23/2023
Florene “Flo” Mae Karr
Florene “Flo” Mae Karr
  • 12/23/2023
Area Obituaries
Elliott, Dennis Ray (Sequatchie)
Elliott, Dennis Ray (Sequatchie)
  • 12/22/2023
Hooper, Marla "DeDe" (Georgetown)
Hooper, Marla "DeDe" (Georgetown)
  • 12/22/2023
Bryan, Claude (Wildwood)
  • 12/22/2023