Fight Breaks Out At Hamilton Place Mall; Firearm Is Recovered, But No Shots Fired

At 3:19 p.m., officers working the mall were alerted about a fight inside the mall. The officers were informed one of those involved in the fight had a gun. The officers immediately ran toward the location of the fight.





Several witnesses provided officers with the suspect description and the direction he went after the fight.Again, officers ran toward the location of the suspect and quickly located him. Upon locating him, he began to run from the officers, but they were able to apprehend him.





Officers identified the suspect as 23-year-old Mikel Johnson. Officers also located a handgun where Johnson fell while he was running from officers.





The preliminary investigation reveals a fight started inside the mall between three males, including Johnson. Johnson was the victim of an assault by two unknown males. After he was assaulted, Johnson pulled out a handgun. The witnesses provided Johnson's description as the person who pulled out a gun during the fight.





The officers who were inside the mall when the incident occurred advised they did not hear any shots fired. The handgun that was recovered by the CPD officers had a round chambered and a full magazine which supports the other evidence that no shots were fired during the incident.





One bystander received minor injuries when others started running away from the area of the fight. Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene, but the bystander was not transported to a hospital.