Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Two women on Grove Street Court told police a man had broken one of the women’s windows. Both said the man had come by and wanted inside because it was cold. The women told the officer they didn’t ... more
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS ... more
The lights at the Mountain Opry on Walden’s Ridge went dark March 20, 2020, because of COVID but the free weekly show left so many memories among performers and fans alike. Dr. Ray P. Fox was ... more