Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AFRAKHTEH, MARGARET GRACE

621 MEMORIAL DRIVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT



BARFIELD, CLINTON JESSIE

1609 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081164

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BATEY, SAMMY JOE

8264 ELLIE PLZ HIXSON, 373435950

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE

6306 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212328

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)



BROWNFIELD, STEVEN DERRICK

185 AZALEA AVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AUTO



BURNEY, BRYNAE TRE SHOWN

1965 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374061570

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY ($60000+)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ($60000+)



CARMICHAEL, DAYMOND MARCELL

933 EAST AVE Chattanooga, 374112006

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY ($60000+)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ($60000+)



CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN

4200 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLANTON, RODNEY DEJUAN

3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153573

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FLINN, NOAH GRANT

1154 GREEN GROVE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

EVADING ARREST



GIDDENS, JAMILLA SHANEA

3410 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111418

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GOFF, MATTHEW NATHANIEL

5707 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



HAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN

3915 ARKWICHT STREET LUPTIN, 37351

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



KING, BRANDON MONTRELL

1806 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



LOPEZ, JULIO CESAR

1617 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DO

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



MCCORD, DUSTIN JAMES

522 COLLEGE STREET RD CHATTANOOGA, 42701

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PARKS, TIMOTHY EDWARD

3401 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374192013

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



PARMELEE, ERIC JASON

3806 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PRO

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST

1230 GADD RD HIXSON, 373434156

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)



PAYNE, NATAYNA LEA

2126 BROOMFIELD RD SE CLEVELAND, 373237105

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



PEGUESE, HOLLIS EUGENE

8225 MAPLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



RAWLINGS, DEANGELA NASHA

1205 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY



ROBINSON, DIONDRA C

2019 EMMA KATE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SANDERFER, KAYLA MONICE

5416 HIGH ST OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SCHNEIDER, IAN LUKE

330 E VIEW DRIVE EAST RIDGE,

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE

940 FORTWOOD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMITH, MATTHEW S

1254 TOWNE HILLS DR HIXSON, 373433750

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SNIDER, RYAN MICHAEL

124 WOODS LAKE WAY SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



TURNER, LYNDON KANISE

4427 HIGHWAY 134 WHITESIDE, 37396

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



VANDERGRIFF, TERRY MITCHELL

7209 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



VASQUEZ, RUNIELIA

726 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



WARE, DONNIE

621MEMORIAL DRIVE APT 806 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA

2103 KIRBY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



Here are the mug shots:

AFRAKHTEH, MARGARET GRACE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/21/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT BATEY, SAMMY JOE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/27/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL) BROWNFIELD, STEVEN DERRICK

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/21/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AUTO BURNEY, BRYNAE TRE SHOWN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/20/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ($60000+)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ($60000+) CARMICHAEL, DAYMOND MARCELL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/04/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ($60000+)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ($60000+) CLANTON, RODNEY DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/17/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FLINN, NOAH GRANT

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/22/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

EVADING ARREST GIDDENS, JAMILLA SHANEA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GOFF, MATTHEW NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/18/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/28/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCCORD, DUSTIN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/09/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PARKS, TIMOTHY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/13/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC PARMELEE, ERIC JASON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/11/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PRO

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) DOMESTIC ASSAULT PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PAYNE, NATAYNA LEA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/17/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RAWLINGS, DEANGELA NASHA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/27/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ROBINSON, DIONDRA C

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/31/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

FAILURE TO APPEAR SANDERFER, KAYLA MONICE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/12/1995

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCHNEIDER, IAN LUKE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/28/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, MATTHEW S

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/03/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TURNER, LYNDON KANISE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/11/2002

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VASQUEZ, RUNIELIA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/10/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS WARE, DONNIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/11/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT