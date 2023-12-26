Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST

CEASE, CURTIS P
7301 E BRAINERD RD ,
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

CULLEY, VANESSA ADRIANN
727 EAST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 317051524
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

HYDER, RANDALL WILLIAM
1409 AUGUST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JOHNSON, DARIUS LEBRON
1707 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045016
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SEXUAL BATTERY
INDECENT EXPOSURE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LOPEZ TERCERO, ROMAN JOSE
2001 E MAIN ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 38404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCCURRY, DARVIN BLAKE
115 BLUFF RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT (OVER 10,000)

ROLLINS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
891 MAUNTCALVARY WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROLLINS, MARK ANTHONY
785 CHERRY CIR WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND

SANCHEZ, ABDIAS
14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SHIVELY, LAWRENCE EUGENE
788 GRAND MOUNTAIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374217428
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SKILES, ALISON LYNN
9029 CHIP DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SLAYTON, JOHN ISACC
1308 LEARNING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

