Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
CEASE, CURTIS P
7301 E BRAINERD RD ,
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
CULLEY, VANESSA ADRIANN
727 EAST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 317051524
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
HYDER, RANDALL WILLIAM
1409 AUGUST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOHNSON, DARIUS LEBRON
1707 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045016
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SEXUAL BATTERY
INDECENT EXPOSURE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LOPEZ TERCERO, ROMAN JOSE
2001 E MAIN ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 38404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCCURRY, DARVIN BLAKE
115 BLUFF RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT (OVER 10,000)
ROLLINS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
891 MAUNTCALVARY WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROLLINS, MARK ANTHONY
785 CHERRY CIR WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
SANCHEZ, ABDIAS
14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SHIVELY, LAWRENCE EUGENE
788 GRAND MOUNTAIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374217428
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SKILES, ALISON LYNN
9029 CHIP DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SLAYTON, JOHN ISACC
1308 LEARNING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/19/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
|
|CULLEY, VANESSA ADRIANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HYDER, RANDALL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/09/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|JOHNSON, DARIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- SEXUAL BATTERY
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|LOPEZ TERCERO, ROMAN JOSE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ROLLINS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/15/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROLLINS, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/24/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2023
Charge(s):
- SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
|
|SHIVELY, LAWRENCE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2023
Charge(s):
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|SKILES, ALISON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/19/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SLAYTON, JOHN ISACC
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2023
Charge(s):
|