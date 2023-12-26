Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST



CEASE, CURTIS P

7301 E BRAINERD RD ,

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



CULLEY, VANESSA ADRIANN

727 EAST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 317051524

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE



HYDER, RANDALL WILLIAM

1409 AUGUST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



JOHNSON, DARIUS LEBRON

1707 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045016

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SEXUAL BATTERY

INDECENT EXPOSURE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



LOPEZ TERCERO, ROMAN JOSE

2001 E MAIN ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 38404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MCCURRY, DARVIN BLAKE

115 BLUFF RD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT (OVER 10,000)



ROLLINS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

891 MAUNTCALVARY WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROLLINS, MARK ANTHONY

785 CHERRY CIR WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND



SANCHEZ, ABDIAS

14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



SHIVELY, LAWRENCE EUGENE

788 GRAND MOUNTAIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374217428

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



SKILES, ALISON LYNN

9029 CHIP DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SLAYTON, JOHN ISACC

1308 LEARNING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

