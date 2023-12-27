Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMSTRONG, JOEL ANTHONY 
52 ROCK HAVEN LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

BEDA, VICTOR KOSE 
728 FRAWLEY RD APT 418 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLBETH, ROBERT ALEX 
8447 SPRINGFIELD DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CROSS, JAMIE LYNN 
1917 WILKES AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAILEY, TONY LAVON 
1441 LEVONON NASHVILLE, 372034171 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EDGEMAN, JAMES PAUL 
113 W WALDEN CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL 
756 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 373793917 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

FIELDS, MESHETA D 
730 WEST JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINCHER, MATTHEW BRIAN 
3925 ADKISSON DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HERNANDEZ-OROZCO, JORGE ALBERTO 
352 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIHUANA FOR R

JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID 
272 EAST 11 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JONES, TERRANCE DEWON 
1902 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045355 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)

MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE 
1905 COOLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374064202 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCKINNEY, GUS FRANKLIN 
911 W 39TH ST Chattanooga, 374101501 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MOORE, MATTHEW D 
5913 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MULDERINK, JOLENE JANICE 
4801 MILEY PIKE HIXSON, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

PATEL, BHARATKUMAR BABULAL 
1877 CLEAR BROOK CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING 
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBLERA, RUDI 
3610 SHIRL JO LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SAJVIN RAMIREZ, MOISES 
48TH ST APT 1510 ROSSVILLE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS 
6015 MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMMONS, ANTHONY COLE 
506 RANDALL STREET HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TYSON, CARVELL MILEK 
7120 DALEFIELD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO APPEAR

VAYDA, CAMERON ROBERT 
7418 COUNTRY HILL LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WALKER, CEDRIC LUTRELL 
224 N HICKORY ST Chattanooga, 374042526 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ARMSTRONG, JOEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/20/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
BEDA, VICTOR KOSE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/01/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLBETH, ROBERT ALEX
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CROSS, JAMIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/28/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EDGEMAN, JAMES PAUL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/30/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
FIELDS, MESHETA D
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/16/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HERNANDEZ-OROZCO, JORGE ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/06/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIHUANA FOR R
JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/06/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JONES, TERRANCE DEWON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/21/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCKINNEY, GUS FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/15/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MOORE, MATTHEW D
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MULDERINK, JOLENE JANICE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBLERA, RUDI
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SAJVIN RAMIREZ, MOISES
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/14/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/12/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMMONS, ANTHONY COLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/05/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TYSON, CARVELL MILEK
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
VAYDA, CAMERON ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/23/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, CEDRIC LUTRELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/27/2023
Woman Dies In Trailer Fire In Meigs County
  • Breaking News
  • 12/26/2023
Randy Smith: Vols-Iowa Match Up A Good Measuring Stick
Randy Smith: Vols-Iowa Match Up A Good Measuring Stick
  • Sports
  • 12/26/2023
Police Blotter: Man Breaks Woman’s Window When She Won’t Let Him In; 11 Vehicles Broken Into At Apartment Complex
  • Breaking News
  • 12/26/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/26/2023
All 4 Volumes Of Paul Hiener’s Pictorial History Of Chattanooga Now Online
All 4 Volumes Of Paul Hiener’s Pictorial History Of Chattanooga Now Online
  • Breaking News
  • 12/25/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Drunk Man Knocks On Wrong Door; Man's Christmas Gifts Stolen While He Eats Sushi
  • 12/27/2023

Suspicious activity was reported outside a complex on Beautiful Place. Police spoke with an intoxicated man, who said he was staying with with a friend there. The man was knocking on a door, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/27/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMSTRONG, JOEL ANTHONY 52 ROCK HAVEN LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30720 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff FUGITIVE (CATOOSA ... more

Police Blotter: Man Breaks Woman’s Window When She Won’t Let Him In; 11 Vehicles Broken Into At Apartment Complex
  • 12/26/2023

Two women on Grove Street Court told police a man had broken one of the women’s windows. Both said the man had come by and wanted inside because it was cold. The women told the officer they didn’t ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/26/2023
Santa Train Rolls Once Again To The Delight Of Needy Families
Santa Train Rolls Once Again To The Delight Of Needy Families
  • 12/25/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Says Her Neighbor Hit Her With A Stick; Man Tells Police Confusing Story Of “Joker” Taking His Truck
  • 12/25/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 12/25/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/25/2023
Opinion
Save Moccasin Bend - Sign The Petition
  • 12/25/2023
In Praise Of The Post Office
  • 12/23/2023
Monteagle Will Suffer Consequences With New Petro Truck Stop
  • 12/26/2023
We Wonder As He Wanders
  • 12/26/2023
The King Was Born
  • 12/23/2023
Sports
Randy Smith: Vols-Iowa Match Up A Good Measuring Stick
Randy Smith: Vols-Iowa Match Up A Good Measuring Stick
  • 12/26/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Maybe We’ve Been Looking For The Perfect Christmas In All The Wrong Places
Mark Wiedmer: Maybe We’ve Been Looking For The Perfect Christmas In All The Wrong Places
  • 12/23/2023
Dan Fleser: Rickea Jackson Has Load To Carry After Return To Lady Vols
Dan Fleser: Rickea Jackson Has Load To Carry After Return To Lady Vols
  • 12/22/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
Mocs Lose 85-83 In Overtime At Milwaukee
  • 12/23/2023
Happenings
Rhea Animal Shelter Gets Jolly Visitor Bearing Treats
  • 12/25/2023
Life With Ferris: A Safe Place For Children
Life With Ferris: A Safe Place For Children
  • 12/24/2023
Jerry Summers: Don't Forget
Jerry Summers: Don't Forget
  • 12/25/2023
Did You Know? Proactive Vs. Reactive
Did You Know? Proactive Vs. Reactive
  • 12/27/2023
Newly-Released Book “Soul Brothers” Details Tripp Johnston’s Journey From Success To Significance
  • 12/23/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/20/2023
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
  • 12/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Selling A House
Best Of Grizzard - Selling A House
  • 12/26/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Railroads Again
Best Of Grizzard - Railroads Again
  • 12/22/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Weather Forecasting
Best Of Grizzard - Weather Forecasting
  • 12/19/2023
Opinion
Save Moccasin Bend - Sign The Petition
  • 12/25/2023
In Praise Of The Post Office
  • 12/23/2023
Monteagle Will Suffer Consequences With New Petro Truck Stop
  • 12/26/2023
Dining
Jacob Myers On The River Restaurant In Dayton Closes After Operating Nearly 25 Years
  • 12/22/2023
Five Star Food Service Celebrates Milestone With Opening Of 4,000th Micro Market
Five Star Food Service Celebrates Milestone With Opening Of 4,000th Micro Market
  • 12/21/2023
Helping Hands Ending Hunger Receives Donation From Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
  • 12/21/2023
Business/Government
Gas Prices Rise 9.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 12/26/2023
Live Christmas Tree Collection Announced Through Jan. 31
  • 12/26/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/26/2023
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: A Look At Housing Transactions Over The Past Year
  • 12/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 14-20
  • 12/21/2023
RP Homes Announces New 56-Home Development In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 12/19/2023
Student Scene
STEM Classroom Grant Program Awards $1 Million In STEM Grants To Local Schools
  • 12/19/2023
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year For 2nd Time
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year For 2nd Time
  • 12/19/2023
CSCC Spotlight: Student Athlete And Mentor Caleb Chapman
CSCC Spotlight: Student Athlete And Mentor Caleb Chapman
  • 12/19/2023
Living Well
Christmas Tree Adorned With Ornaments Depicts Lives Of Loved Ones Lost To Fentanyl
Christmas Tree Adorned With Ornaments Depicts Lives Of Loved Ones Lost To Fentanyl
  • 12/24/2023
Santa Visits Rhea County Senior Citizens
Santa Visits Rhea County Senior Citizens
  • 12/22/2023
Harrison Elementary School Sets New Record With Coin Drive For Families Facing Childhood Cancer
Harrison Elementary School Sets New Record With Coin Drive For Families Facing Childhood Cancer
  • 12/21/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Jim Sadler Shares Memories Of Hill City
Earl Freudenberg: Jim Sadler Shares Memories Of Hill City
  • 12/19/2023
John Wilson Signs Copies Of New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos At Zarzours
John Wilson Signs Copies Of New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos At Zarzours
  • 12/21/2023
Walker County Launches Time Capsule Campaign On 190th Anniversary
Walker County Launches Time Capsule Campaign On 190th Anniversary
  • 12/18/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
  • 12/15/2023
Project Aims To Restore Stream At Park On Redding Road In Red Bank
  • 12/13/2023
86,064 Pounds Of Litter Removed During TDOT’s 3rd Annual No Trash November
  • 12/13/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
  • 12/19/2023
Ranches, Reindeer, And Rainforests: A Smoky Mountain Holiday Adventure
  • 12/16/2023
140 Years After Disappearing, A Missing Christmas Book Is Returned To Historic Rugby's Library
  • 12/13/2023
Church
Jane Henegar Named Scenic City Women's Network Lydia Award Honoree
Jane Henegar Named Scenic City Women's Network Lydia Award Honoree
  • 12/26/2023
Demi-Leigh Tebow Named Keynote Speaker For Scenic City Women's Network Praise Breakfast
Demi-Leigh Tebow Named Keynote Speaker For Scenic City Women's Network Praise Breakfast
  • 12/26/2023
Bob Tamasy: Giving Gifts In Response To The Incomparable Gift
Bob Tamasy: Giving Gifts In Response To The Incomparable Gift
  • 12/25/2023
Obituaries
Curtis A. Henderson
Curtis A. Henderson
  • 12/26/2023
Burtram Clay "Sam" Sutherland
Burtram Clay "Sam" Sutherland
  • 12/26/2023
Fred Ambres Gravitt
Fred Ambres Gravitt
  • 12/26/2023
Area Obituaries
Green, Jack (Dalton)
  • 12/26/2023
Daniel, Mattie Jo (Jasper)
Daniel, Mattie Jo (Jasper)
  • 12/26/2023
Ratledge, Bobby Albert (Cleveland)
Ratledge, Bobby Albert (Cleveland)
  • 12/25/2023