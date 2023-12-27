Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARMSTRONG, JOEL ANTHONY
52 ROCK HAVEN LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30720
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
BEDA, VICTOR KOSE
728 FRAWLEY RD APT 418 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLBETH, ROBERT ALEX
8447 SPRINGFIELD DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CROSS, JAMIE LYNN
1917 WILKES AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAILEY, TONY LAVON
1441 LEVONON NASHVILLE, 372034171
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EDGEMAN, JAMES PAUL
113 W WALDEN CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL
756 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 373793917
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
FIELDS, MESHETA D
730 WEST JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINCHER, MATTHEW BRIAN
3925 ADKISSON DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HERNANDEZ-OROZCO, JORGE ALBERTO
352 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIHUANA FOR R
JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID
272 EAST 11 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JONES, TERRANCE DEWON
1902 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045355
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE
1905 COOLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374064202
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCKINNEY, GUS FRANKLIN
911 W 39TH ST Chattanooga, 374101501
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MOORE, MATTHEW D
5913 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MULDERINK, JOLENE JANICE
4801 MILEY PIKE HIXSON, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
PATEL, BHARATKUMAR BABULAL
1877 CLEAR BROOK CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBLERA, RUDI
3610 SHIRL JO LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SAJVIN RAMIREZ, MOISES
48TH ST APT 1510 ROSSVILLE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS
6015 MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMMONS, ANTHONY COLE
506 RANDALL STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TYSON, CARVELL MILEK
7120 DALEFIELD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VAYDA, CAMERON ROBERT
7418 COUNTRY HILL LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WALKER, CEDRIC LUTRELL
224 N HICKORY ST Chattanooga, 374042526
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|ARMSTRONG, JOEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/20/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BEDA, VICTOR KOSE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/01/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLBETH, ROBERT ALEX
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CROSS, JAMIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/28/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|EDGEMAN, JAMES PAUL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/30/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|FIELDS, MESHETA D
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/16/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HERNANDEZ-OROZCO, JORGE ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/06/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIHUANA FOR R
|
|JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/06/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, TERRANCE DEWON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/21/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
|
|MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MCKINNEY, GUS FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/15/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MOORE, MATTHEW D
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MULDERINK, JOLENE JANICE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBLERA, RUDI
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|SAJVIN RAMIREZ, MOISES
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/14/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/12/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIMMONS, ANTHONY COLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/05/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TYSON, CARVELL MILEK
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|VAYDA, CAMERON ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/23/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, CEDRIC LUTRELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|