Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ARMSTRONG, JOEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/20/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) BEDA, VICTOR KOSE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/01/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLBETH, ROBERT ALEX

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/02/2002

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CROSS, JAMIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/28/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE EDGEMAN, JAMES PAUL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/04/1976

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/30/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY FIELDS, MESHETA D

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/16/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HERNANDEZ-OROZCO, JORGE ALBERTO

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/06/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIHUANA FOR R JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/06/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JONES, TERRANCE DEWON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/21/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)

MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MCKINNEY, GUS FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/15/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MOORE, MATTHEW D

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MULDERINK, JOLENE JANICE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/03/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/12/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBLERA, RUDI

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/01/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SAJVIN RAMIREZ, MOISES

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/14/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/12/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMMONS, ANTHONY COLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/05/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TYSON, CARVELL MILEK

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/25/2003

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO APPEAR VAYDA, CAMERON ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/23/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, CEDRIC LUTRELL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/19/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



