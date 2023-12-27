Report Of Toxic Chemicals At Collegedale Residence Turned Out To Be Neighbor Painting Kitchen

A Collegedale citizen was concerned Tuesday that residents in the 4500 block of University Drive may have been exposed to toxic chemicals due to a strong smell coming from the duplex. It was discovered that the neighboring apartment resident painted their kitchen earlier that day, creating the odor.

Officers responded to the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway for an individual in crisis. The individual was voluntarily transported for an evaluation.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 9300 block of Ocoee Street. Officers found no signs of an emergency.

Officers responded to reports of a disorder in the Integra Hills complex. Officers arrived and were able to prevent the incident from escalating.

An individual was arrested for public intoxication after being found loitering in the Chic Fil A parking lot.