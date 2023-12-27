Letter from Santa – Retired Hamilton County Lieutenant Robert Starnes

It was 38 years ago that I filled in for a fellow police officer on the Forgotten Child Fund Santa Train as Santa Claus.



I have truly been blessed beyond measure to have been able to continue this tradition for the last 38 years on Christmas Eve.

The Forgotten Child Fund Santa Train rolled again this year completing our 58th consecutive year of delivering toys to families in need in the Chattanooga area, since 1965.

The FCF helped the community by giving toys to a record over 18,000 children locally receiving Christmas gifts this year. That is along with distributing over 4,400 coats for kids as well.

The FCF was started over 58 years ago by CPD Motor Officer Johnny Wright.

I am very thankful for all of the countless community volunteers, police officers, Sheriff’s deputies, EMS, and Fire Department personnel, who continue this great organization every year.

Wishing Everyone a Merry Christmas and a Joyous New Year In 2024.

And To All a Good Night!