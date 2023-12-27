Latest Headlines

Dalton Youth, 13, Burned While Pouring Alcohol Into Soda Can, Lighting It

  • Wednesday, December 27, 2023

The Dalton Fire Department responded to a fire call on Tuesday night that left a teenage juvenile with burn injuries. An investigation of the incident indicates that the fire was caused by accident when the juvenile was playing with fire.

The incident happened at the residence at 403 Ironwood Way shortly after 9:20 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a piece of furniture inside the residence that was on fire. Firefighters extinguished that fire.

A 13-year-old boy was outside of the residence with what appeared to be second- and third-degree burns to his head and torso. Firefighters provided first aid to the juvenile who was later transported to Hamilton Medical Center via ambulance for treatment. No updates are available on his condition.

The piece of furniture was the only apparent damage to the residence. An investigation determined that the juvenile had been pouring alcohol into a soda can and lighting it on fire when he was burned.

