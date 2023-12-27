Latest Headlines

Police Say Man Aimed Pistol At 3 Women, Damaged Police Car, Hurt Officer, Medical Worker

  • Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Darius Lebron Johnson
Darius Lebron Johnson

Chattanooga Police said a man aimed a handgun at three females on a porch, then damaged a police car and injured officers and medical personnel.

Darius Lebron Johnson, 32, of 1707 S. Hawthorne St., is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, sexual battery, indecent exposure, two counts of assault on police, assault on EMS, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

In the incident on Christmas Eve, police responded to an aggravated assault on S. Hawthorne. They were told that a black male in a black sweatsuit was walking down the street with a gun.

An officer said he encountered a man on E. 19th Street near Mulberry Street who appeared to have a gun in his left hand. He said the man looked at him, then swung the gun around away from the officer. He eventually gave up the Smith and Wesson 9mm.

There was a bullet in the chamber and another in the man's front pocket.

Johnson's mother said she and Johnson had a heated argument over his disciplining his daughter. She said Johnson had been drinking all day.

The officer was told that three women on a porch nearby began laughing, and Johnson thought they were making fun of him. They said he pointed the gun at them and pulled back the slide, while saying, "You think that ---- is funny. This is my kids we talking about."

Johnson walked away after they told him they were not laughing at him, the officer was told.

While in the police car, Johnson began spitting toward officers and making racist remarks toward the white officers. They said he kicked a door so that it would no longer fully close.

He was pulled from the vehicle and began resisting officers, kicking one officer three times, the report says.

A medical worker suffered a knee injury during a scuffle at the hospital, it was stated.

