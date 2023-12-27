2 17-Year-Old Cavers Found At Foot Of Lookout Mountain After Search

Several agencies went searching for two teenage cavers at the foot of Lookout Mountain on Wednesday night. They were located safe around 8:44 p.m.

The 17-year-old friends went hiking/caving Wednesday afternoon on the Skyuka Springs Trail. They usually end at dark and, when their families didn’t hear from them, their loved ones notified authorities.

Chattanooga Fire and Chattanooga Police were on the scene and Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue’s Cave/Cliff Team also went to the location. The National Park Service was notified. CFD has the Battalion Chief for District 1 on this call, along with Squad 20.

CFD squad companies specialize in technical rescues, including rope rescues and confined space rescues.