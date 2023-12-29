Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AUSTIN, SUSIE SHAUNETTA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/01/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|BELLAMY, KATELYN REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/22/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|CARTER, DAVID ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/07/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CARTWRIGHT, MARVIN DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CHRISTIAN, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/20/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DICKERSON, ANGELA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/10/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FAULK, COLTON DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/16/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|GENTRY, ADAM WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/21/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GA)
|
|GRANADOS, KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/13/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY GA)
|
|GRANT, DAVID BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/26/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
|
|HUDSON, ROYDEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, ARNELLUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/24/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ASSAU
|
|KILGORE, MARCUS LANDON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/22/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING
|
|KREBSBACH, FREDERICK BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/05/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARTER, KALEB CHANCE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/21/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, JERRY D
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|MITCHELL, ALEXIS GEANNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MULLINS, ROCKY JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/19/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MURCHISON, MELIK
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/18/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|ODOM-JACKSON, JENNIFER YACHA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PATTERSON, STERLING MCCLAIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PITTMAN, KASEY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/04/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SEE, DONALD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 06/17/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- EVADING ARREST
|
|STREBECK, IAN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/21/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TOMLINSON, AUSTIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/10/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|TUCKER, LAVAR MANDRELL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|WALKER, ERIC S
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WHEELER, RACHEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/09/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1,000)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|WILLIAMS, DOVIE MAE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/12/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WILLIAMS, NOEL LEO
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/24/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
|