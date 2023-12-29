Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, December 29, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, SUSIE SHAUNETTA 
8104 ROYAL DR Chattanooga, 374213241 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

BELLAMY, KATELYN REBECCA 
4736 ROSEMARY LANE OOLETWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CARTER, DAVID ANTHONY 
6201 WILDER RD HIXSON, 373432849 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CARTWRIGHT, MARVIN DARRELL 
6514 PINE MANOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212428 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER 
715 MANSION CIR UNIT J CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHRISTIAN, ASHLEY NICOLE 
8693 REBA LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DICKERSON, ANGELA RENEE 
1103 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAULK, COLTON DOUGLAS 
244 BETSY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

GENTRY, ADAM WILLIAM 
526 CAMPBELL RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GA)

GRANADOS, KEVIN 
1827 IRISH ROAD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY GA)

GRANT, DAVID BRANDON 
2630 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

HUDSON, ROYDEN 
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, ARNELLUS 
1870 GREENWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ASSAU

KILGORE, MARCUS LANDON 
3912 DIXIE CIR LUPTON CITY, 373510435 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING

KREBSBACH, FREDERICK BRIAN 
5516 MILLSTONE DR OOLTEWAH, 37464 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTER, KALEB CHANCE 
1011 OLSEN AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT 
800 ROCKWAY DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MITCHELL, ALEXIS GEANNA 
307 HACKER RD FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MULLINS, ROCKY JOSHUA 
6451 SLYGO RD WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MURCHISON, MELIK 
930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ODOM-JACKSON, JENNIFER YACHA 
3508 MARKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PATTERSON, STERLING MCCLAIN 
1011 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PITTMAN, KASEY 
2805 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SEE, DONALD ALLEN 
2990 E FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST

STREBECK, IAN DANIEL 
8747 GABLE CROSSING CHATTANOOGA, 374211384 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TOMLINSON, AUSTIN WAYNE 
6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TUCKER, LAVAR MANDRELL 
1316 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

VASQUEZ-MARTINEZ, NEHEMIAS ALFREDO 
6158 TRACY VALLEY DR NORCROSS, 30093 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WALKER, ERIC S 
416 LOCKHART RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WHEELER, RACHEL 
3372 STEEPOE CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1,000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

WILLIAMS, DOVIE MAE 
3103 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILLIAMS, NOEL LEO 
3051 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

AUSTIN, SUSIE SHAUNETTA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/01/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
BELLAMY, KATELYN REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/22/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CARTER, DAVID ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/07/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CARTWRIGHT, MARVIN DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHRISTIAN, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/20/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DICKERSON, ANGELA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/10/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAULK, COLTON DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/16/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
GENTRY, ADAM WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/21/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GA)
GRANADOS, KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/13/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY GA)
GRANT, DAVID BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/26/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
HUDSON, ROYDEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, ARNELLUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/24/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ASSAU
KILGORE, MARCUS LANDON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/22/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING
KREBSBACH, FREDERICK BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/05/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTER, KALEB CHANCE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/21/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MILLER, JERRY D
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MITCHELL, ALEXIS GEANNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MULLINS, ROCKY JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/19/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MURCHISON, MELIK
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/18/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ODOM-JACKSON, JENNIFER YACHA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PATTERSON, STERLING MCCLAIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PITTMAN, KASEY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/04/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SEE, DONALD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 06/17/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • EVADING ARREST
STREBECK, IAN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/21/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TOMLINSON, AUSTIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/10/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TUCKER, LAVAR MANDRELL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WALKER, ERIC S
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WHEELER, RACHEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/09/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1,000)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
WILLIAMS, DOVIE MAE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/12/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILLIAMS, NOEL LEO
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/24/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/29/2023
Notre Dame Beats Two-Time Champ LFO
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/29/2023
Tyner Nips Red Bank In Best Of Preps Thriller
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/29/2023
Rescuers Come To Aid Of Severely Wounded Dog Near Harrison Bay State Park
Rescuers Come To Aid Of Severely Wounded Dog Near Harrison Bay State Park
  • Breaking News
  • 12/28/2023
Lee Women Host NAIA Power Bethel University Saturday
  • Sports
  • 12/28/2023
Vols' Young Talent Eager To Showcase Ability In Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
  • Sports
  • 12/28/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man 'Catfished' For $400; Officers Provide Blankets For Those In Need
  • 12/29/2023

An officer spoke to a man via phone who said he met a girl online and began a relationship. The two never met. The girl convinced him to send her $400 for their future. He believed it would be ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/29/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, SUSIE SHAUNETTA 8104 ROYAL DR Chattanooga, 374213241 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD TRAFFIC ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/28/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, ANDRE JEROME 3836 DEERFOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff VANDALISM/MALICIOUS ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Masked Men In Kia Threatening Houses; Man Attempting To Break In To Hotel Rooms
  • 12/28/2023
Police Say Man Aimed Pistol At 3 Women, Damaged Police Car, Hurt Officer, Medical Worker
Police Say Man Aimed Pistol At 3 Women, Damaged Police Car, Hurt Officer, Medical Worker
  • 12/27/2023
Letter from Santa – Retired Hamilton County Lieutenant Robert Starnes
Letter from Santa – Retired Hamilton County Lieutenant Robert Starnes
  • 12/27/2023
Report Of Toxic Chemicals At Collegedale Residence Turned Out To Be Neighbor Painting Kitchen
  • 12/27/2023
GBI Investigating Officer Involved Fatal Shooting Of Murder Suspect At Summerville, Ga.
  • 12/27/2023
Opinion
Children Should Be Treated Like Children - And Response (2)
  • 12/27/2023
Save Moccasin Bend - Sign The Petition
  • 12/25/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 12/27/2023
Monteagle Will Suffer Consequences With New Petro Truck Stop
  • 12/26/2023
We Wonder As He Wanders
  • 12/26/2023
Sports
Paul Payne: My Look Back At Chattanooga’s Top Golf Stories From 2023
  • 12/28/2023
Vols' Young Talent Eager To Showcase Ability In Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
  • 12/28/2023
Randy Smith: Let The "Nico" Era Begin
Randy Smith: Let The "Nico" Era Begin
  • 12/28/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
Lee Women Host NAIA Power Bethel University Saturday
  • 12/28/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Touring The Architecturally Praised First Cumberland Presbyterian Church
  • 12/28/2023
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations
  • 12/28/2023
Jerry Summers: What If? Pearl Harbor Day #2
Jerry Summers: What If? Pearl Harbor Day #2
  • 12/28/2023
Library And Signal Centers To Host January 19 Dolly Parton Celebration
  • 12/28/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 12/27/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/27/2023
Annual Love Groove Spoken Word Event With Live Music And Dinner Is Feb. 2 And 3
  • 12/28/2023
Join The Live Studio Audience For The Woodshop Variety Show
Join The Live Studio Audience For The Woodshop Variety Show
  • 12/28/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Selling A House
Best Of Grizzard - Selling A House
  • 12/26/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Railroads Again
Best Of Grizzard - Railroads Again
  • 12/22/2023
Opinion
Children Should Be Treated Like Children - And Response (2)
  • 12/27/2023
Save Moccasin Bend - Sign The Petition
  • 12/25/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 12/27/2023
Dining
Jacob Myers On The River Restaurant In Dayton Closes After Operating Nearly 25 Years
  • 12/22/2023
Five Star Food Service Celebrates Milestone With Opening Of 4,000th Micro Market
Five Star Food Service Celebrates Milestone With Opening Of 4,000th Micro Market
  • 12/21/2023
Helping Hands Ending Hunger Receives Donation From Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
  • 12/21/2023
Business/Government
November County Unemployment Rates Drop Across Tennessee
  • 12/28/2023
EPB Named Best Municipal Connectivity Program In U.S. Broadband Awards At U.S. Broadband Summit
  • 12/28/2023
Unwanted Person Removed From Property - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/28/2023
Real Estate
Market At Collegedale Sells For $6.7 Million
  • 12/28/2023
Business Center On Amnicola Highway Sells For $11.5 Million
  • 12/28/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 21-27
  • 12/28/2023
Student Scene
HHSAA Presents $2,500 Check At "Christmas Coffee Break" For HMS And HHS Employees
HHSAA Presents $2,500 Check At "Christmas Coffee Break" For HMS And HHS Employees
  • 12/28/2023
STEM Classroom Grant Program Awards $1 Million In STEM Grants To Local Schools
  • 12/19/2023
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year For 2nd Time
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year For 2nd Time
  • 12/19/2023
Living Well
Hamilton Nurse Recognized With DAISY Award
Hamilton Nurse Recognized With DAISY Award
  • 12/28/2023
Christmas Tree Adorned With Ornaments Depicts Lives Of Loved Ones Lost To Fentanyl
Christmas Tree Adorned With Ornaments Depicts Lives Of Loved Ones Lost To Fentanyl
  • 12/24/2023
Santa Visits Rhea County Senior Citizens
Santa Visits Rhea County Senior Citizens
  • 12/22/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Jim Sadler Shares Memories Of Hill City
Earl Freudenberg: Jim Sadler Shares Memories Of Hill City
  • 12/19/2023
John Wilson Signs Copies Of New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos At Zarzours
John Wilson Signs Copies Of New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos At Zarzours
  • 12/21/2023
Walker County Launches Time Capsule Campaign On 190th Anniversary
Walker County Launches Time Capsule Campaign On 190th Anniversary
  • 12/18/2023
Outdoors
Lookout Mountain Trails Voted New Year's Day #2 Nature Walk
  • 12/27/2023
Elk Calf Poached On Wildlife Management Area in Claiborne County
Elk Calf Poached On Wildlife Management Area in Claiborne County
  • 12/27/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
  • 12/15/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
  • 12/19/2023
Ranches, Reindeer, And Rainforests: A Smoky Mountain Holiday Adventure
  • 12/16/2023
140 Years After Disappearing, A Missing Christmas Book Is Returned To Historic Rugby's Library
  • 12/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Time For Looking Back - And Looking Ahead
Bob Tamasy: Time For Looking Back - And Looking Ahead
  • 12/28/2023
Jane Henegar Named Scenic City Women's Network Lydia Award Honoree
Jane Henegar Named Scenic City Women's Network Lydia Award Honoree
  • 12/26/2023
Demi-Leigh Tebow Named Keynote Speaker For Scenic City Women's Network Praise Breakfast
Demi-Leigh Tebow Named Keynote Speaker For Scenic City Women's Network Praise Breakfast
  • 12/26/2023
Obituaries
Barbara Jean Jones
Barbara Jean Jones
  • 12/28/2023
Tina Lewis
Tina Lewis
  • 12/28/2023
John "JT" Willoughby
John "JT" Willoughby
  • 12/28/2023
Area Obituaries
Graham, Jeffery Scott (New Hope)
Graham, Jeffery Scott (New Hope)
  • 12/28/2023
Cody, Shelli Beth Shelton (Cleveland)
Cody, Shelli Beth Shelton (Cleveland)
  • 12/28/2023
Hendren, Donna Estes (Cleveland)
Hendren, Donna Estes (Cleveland)
  • 12/28/2023