Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, SUSIE SHAUNETTA

8104 ROYAL DR Chattanooga, 374213241

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



BELLAMY, KATELYN REBECCA

4736 ROSEMARY LANE OOLETWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CARTER, DAVID ANTHONY

6201 WILDER RD HIXSON, 373432849

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CARTWRIGHT, MARVIN DARRELL

6514 PINE MANOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212428

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER

715 MANSION CIR UNIT J CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CHRISTIAN, ASHLEY NICOLE

8693 REBA LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DICKERSON, ANGELA RENEE

1103 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FAULK, COLTON DOUGLAS

244 BETSY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)



GENTRY, ADAM WILLIAM

526 CAMPBELL RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GA)



GRANADOS, KEVIN

1827 IRISH ROAD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY GA)



GRANT, DAVID BRANDON

2630 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,



HUDSON, ROYDEN

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, ARNELLUS

1870 GREENWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ASSAU



KILGORE, MARCUS LANDON

3912 DIXIE CIR LUPTON CITY, 373510435

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING



KREBSBACH, FREDERICK BRIAN

5516 MILLSTONE DR OOLTEWAH, 37464

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MARTER, KALEB CHANCE

1011 OLSEN AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT

800 ROCKWAY DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37411

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MITCHELL, ALEXIS GEANNA

307 HACKER RD FT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MULLINS, ROCKY JOSHUA

6451 SLYGO RD WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MURCHISON, MELIK

930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



ODOM-JACKSON, JENNIFER YACHA

3508 MARKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PATTERSON, STERLING MCCLAIN

1011 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PITTMAN, KASEY

2805 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SEE, DONALD ALLEN

2990 E FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST



STREBECK, IAN DANIEL

8747 GABLE CROSSING CHATTANOOGA, 374211384

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



TOMLINSON, AUSTIN WAYNE

6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



TUCKER, LAVAR MANDRELL

1316 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



VASQUEZ-MARTINEZ, NEHEMIAS ALFREDO

6158 TRACY VALLEY DR NORCROSS, 30093

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY



WALKER, ERIC S

416 LOCKHART RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



WHEELER, RACHEL

3372 STEEPOE CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1,000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



WILLIAMS, DOVIE MAE

3103 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WILLIAMS, NOEL LEO

3051 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

AUSTIN, SUSIE SHAUNETTA

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/01/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION BELLAMY, KATELYN REBECCA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/22/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CARTER, DAVID ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/07/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CARTWRIGHT, MARVIN DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/19/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/10/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CHRISTIAN, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/20/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DICKERSON, ANGELA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/10/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FAULK, COLTON DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/16/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) GENTRY, ADAM WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/21/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GA) GRANADOS, KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/13/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY GA)

GRANT, DAVID BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/26/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, HUDSON, ROYDEN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/17/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, ARNELLUS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/24/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ASSAU KILGORE, MARCUS LANDON

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/22/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING KREBSBACH, FREDERICK BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/05/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTER, KALEB CHANCE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/21/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/17/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MILLER, JERRY D

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/05/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MITCHELL, ALEXIS GEANNA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/07/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MULLINS, ROCKY JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/19/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MURCHISON, MELIK

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/18/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ODOM-JACKSON, JENNIFER YACHA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/11/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PATTERSON, STERLING MCCLAIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/20/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PITTMAN, KASEY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/04/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SEE, DONALD ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 06/17/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST STREBECK, IAN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/21/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TOMLINSON, AUSTIN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/10/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TUCKER, LAVAR MANDRELL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/15/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW WALKER, ERIC S

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHEELER, RACHEL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/09/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1,000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

WILLIAMS, DOVIE MAE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/12/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WILLIAMS, NOEL LEO

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 09/24/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



