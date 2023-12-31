Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ABBOTT, ADAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|ALDERETE, JOE ERIC
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|ALLMON, BRYSON P
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/02/2004
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ATKINS, THOMAS ARNATHAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/01/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BRANAM, DONNA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/06/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|CORDELL, CLARENCE EUEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00
|
|DUNN, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/10/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EVERHART, KAVINS MACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 08/06/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN BLAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|GRAY, JARED DEMARCUS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SYNTHETIC URINE
- SIMPLE POSSESION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
|
|HAMPTON, MICHAEL MALIK
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/03/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARDEMAN, KRISTOPHER WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/18/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, BRIAN DIONTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/13/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JACKSON, WILLIAM DAVID
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/21/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
|
|JOHNSON, KANDRA LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|KILPATRICK, AIDAN GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/17/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LAGOS ESCOTO, OLMAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MACKLER, JACOB ISACH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/04/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MEADOWS, TAIYLER RENEE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/31/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SPEEDING
|
|MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|NORRIS, TIMOTHY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/06/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|RAMIREZ, JOEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|RAMOS MENDEZ, MELVI ARMIN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|RAY, ALETHEA CLAUDINE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/30/1971
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROUSE, MICHAEL LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/14/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|SIMS, SHANA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/06/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRI
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/22/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/02/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
|
|SUTTLES, BENNIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|THOMPSON, ROBERT HENRY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/31/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|WILLIAMS, THOMASA CHEYANNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/03/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|WILLIAMS, TIA C
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/20/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|WILLIAMS, WILLIE LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WILLIS, TAYLA SENCHAL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/23/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023
Charge(s):
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|