Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, December 31, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABBOTT, ADAM LEE 
3003 BATES PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

ALDERETE, JOE ERIC 
115 HARLEY DAVIDSON DR Trenton, 307524259 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ALLMON, BRYSON P 
6138 CHANDLER HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ATKINS, THOMAS ARNATHAN 
714 WOODS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS 
5751 UPTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374115671 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BRANAM, DONNA RENEE 
EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BRANDOW, JASON ALAN 
7429 ALLEMANDE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374214697 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

CANNON, COURTNEY LEIGHANN 
3254 PLAZA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CORDELL, CLARENCE EUEL 
362 STRANGE ROAD COHAUTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00

DUNKEL, TREVOR A 
2604 STANDIFER GAP APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DUNN, JOSHUA LEE 
119 A LUTTRELL DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVERHART, KAVINS MACHELLE 
951 BOYNTON DRIVE APT 3193 CHATTANOOGA, 374022128 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE 
1822 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062624 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN BLAYNE 
4808 APPIAN WAY RED BANK, 374152337 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

GRAY, JARED DEMARCUS 
470 KAILORS COVE CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SYNTHETIC URINE
SIMPLE POSSESION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

HAMPTON, MICHAEL MALIK 
77 MAUDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDEMAN, KRISTOPHER WESLEY 
58 PLAINVIEW DRIVE ROCK ISLAND, 38581 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
MISUSE OF 911

HARRIS, BRIAN DIONTE 
4114 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON 
6419 BROOKMILL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, WILLIAM DAVID 
6655 JACKSON ROAD ANN ARBOR, 48104 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

JOHNSON, KANDRA LEE 
6906 MAHLON DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KILPATRICK, AIDAN GREGORY 
HOMELESS RICEVILLE, 37370 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD 
178 HURTS MILL ROAD N BREMEN, 30110 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL 
2419 NORTH PREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374052241 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LETSON, WILLIAM ETHERRIDGE 
11337 TATCH ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MACKLER, JACOB ISACH 
3812 3RD STREET CHATTNOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MEADOWS, TAIYLER RENEE 
7309 ASTEROID LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING

MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL 
1060 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NORRIS, TIMOTHY ANDREW 
800 WALKER AVE ROSSVILLE, 307418349 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RAMIREZ, JOEL 
2619 E 17TH ST Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RAMOS MENDEZ, MELVI ARMIN 
1701 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

RAY, ALETHEA CLAUDINE 
605 LEGGETT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF SERVICES

ROUSE, MICHAEL LEWIS 
452 COUNTY RD 460 ENGLEWOOD, 37329 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROZEMA, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT 
7500 WOODLAND BAY DR HERRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SADDLER, DEVON T 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO 
607 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FELONY EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SIMS, SHANA LYNN 
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY

SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRI 
2106 CICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA 
1302 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE 
940 FORTWOOD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

SUTTLES, BENNIE RAY 
1410 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044907 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

THOMPSON, ROBERT HENRY 
2413 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071209 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY 
2720 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIAMS, THOMASA CHEYANNE 
4507 TERRA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

WILLIAMS, TIA C 
4507 TERRA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

WILLIAMS, WILLIE LORENZO 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WILLIS, TAYLA SENCHAL 
14226 SMITH JONES LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

