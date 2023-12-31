Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABBOTT, ADAM LEE

3003 BATES PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



ALDERETE, JOE ERIC

115 HARLEY DAVIDSON DR Trenton, 307524259

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



ALLMON, BRYSON P

6138 CHANDLER HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ATKINS, THOMAS ARNATHAN

714 WOODS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS

5751 UPTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374115671

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BRANAM, DONNA RENEE

EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BRANDOW, JASON ALAN

7429 ALLEMANDE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374214697

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



CANNON, COURTNEY LEIGHANN

3254 PLAZA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



CORDELL, CLARENCE EUEL

362 STRANGE ROAD COHAUTA, 30710

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00



DUNKEL, TREVOR A

2604 STANDIFER GAP APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DUNN, JOSHUA LEE

119 A LUTTRELL DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVERHART, KAVINS MACHELLE

951 BOYNTON DRIVE APT 3193 CHATTANOOGA, 374022128

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE

1822 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062624

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN BLAYNE

4808 APPIAN WAY RED BANK, 374152337

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



GRAY, JARED DEMARCUS

470 KAILORS COVE CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF SYNTHETIC URINE

SIMPLE POSSESION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY



HAMPTON, MICHAEL MALIK

77 MAUDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARDEMAN, KRISTOPHER WESLEY

58 PLAINVIEW DRIVE ROCK ISLAND, 38581

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

MISUSE OF 911



HARRIS, BRIAN DIONTE

4114 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON

6419 BROOKMILL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACKSON, WILLIAM DAVID

6655 JACKSON ROAD ANN ARBOR, 48104

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV



JOHNSON, KANDRA LEE

6906 MAHLON DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FALSE REPORTS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



KILPATRICK, AIDAN GREGORY

HOMELESS RICEVILLE, 37370

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD

178 HURTS MILL ROAD N BREMEN, 30110

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL

2419 NORTH PREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374052241

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LETSON, WILLIAM ETHERRIDGE

11337 TATCH ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MACKLER, JACOB ISACH

3812 3RD STREET CHATTNOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MEADOWS, TAIYLER RENEE

7309 ASTEROID LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING



MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL

1060 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIANORRIS, TIMOTHY ANDREW800 WALKER AVE ROSSVILLE, 307418349Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRAMIREZ, JOEL2619 E 17TH ST Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERAMOS MENDEZ, MELVI ARMIN1701 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTRAY, ALETHEA CLAUDINE605 LEGGETT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF SERVICESROUSE, MICHAEL LEWIS452 COUNTY RD 460 ENGLEWOOD, 37329Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTROZEMA, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT7500 WOODLAND BAY DR HERRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SADDLER, DEVON T1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESSHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO607 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFELONY EVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESIMS, SHANA LYNN4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE WALKER COUNTYSMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRI2106 CICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYSMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA1302 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTSMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE940 FORTWOOD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYSUTTLES, BENNIE RAY1410 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044907Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTTHOMPSON, ROBERT HENRY2413 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071209Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY2720 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS DRIVINGLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLETHEFT OF PROPERTYWILLIAMS, THOMASA CHEYANNE4507 TERRA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDWILLIAMS, TIA C4507 TERRA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDWILLIAMS, WILLIE LORENZOHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWILLIS, TAYLA SENCHAL14226 SMITH JONES LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

Here are the mug shots:

ABBOTT, ADAM LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/13/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT ALDERETE, JOE ERIC

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/26/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE ALLMON, BRYSON P

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/02/2004

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ATKINS, THOMAS ARNATHAN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/01/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/05/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BRANAM, DONNA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/06/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT CORDELL, CLARENCE EUEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/18/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00 DUNN, JOSHUA LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/10/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVERHART, KAVINS MACHELLE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 08/06/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/07/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN BLAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/10/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY GRAY, JARED DEMARCUS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/27/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SYNTHETIC URINE

SIMPLE POSSESION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY HAMPTON, MICHAEL MALIK

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/03/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDEMAN, KRISTOPHER WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/18/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

MISUSE OF 911 HARRIS, BRIAN DIONTE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/13/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/09/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, WILLIAM DAVID

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/21/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV JOHNSON, KANDRA LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/07/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT KILPATRICK, AIDAN GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/17/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT LAGOS ESCOTO, OLMAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/18/1993

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/06/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MACKLER, JACOB ISACH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/04/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MEADOWS, TAIYLER RENEE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/31/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/20/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA NORRIS, TIMOTHY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/06/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION RAMIREZ, JOEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/21/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE RAMOS MENDEZ, MELVI ARMIN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/23/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT RAY, ALETHEA CLAUDINE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/30/1971

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES ROUSE, MICHAEL LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/14/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FELONY EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE SIMS, SHANA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/06/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRI

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/22/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/02/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY SUTTLES, BENNIE RAY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/12/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT THOMPSON, ROBERT HENRY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/31/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/28/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS DRIVING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILLIAMS, THOMASA CHEYANNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/03/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED WILLIAMS, TIA C

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/20/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED WILLIAMS, WILLIE LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WILLIS, TAYLA SENCHAL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/23/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2023

Charge(s):

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



