Chattanooga Police Sergeant James "Mike" Russ Passes Away

Chattanooga Police Sergeant James "Mike" Russ died unexpectedly, the Chattanooga Police Department announced.



Officials said, " We are deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected death of one of our very own, Sergeant James “Mike” Russ #1065. Sgt. Russ proudly served our community and country. He served our community for over 16 years with the Chattanooga Police Department and served 20 years in the United States Navy, where he retired as a Petty Officer First Class (AO1).



" While at the CPD, he most recently served as a supervisor in the Court Liaison Office and previously served as a Neighborhood Policing (patrol) supervisor, Traffic Investigator, and Neighborhood Policing Officer.

"Please keep his wife, family, and our department in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."