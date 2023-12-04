Chattanooga Police Sergeant James "Mike" Russ Passes Away

Sgt. Mike Russ
Chattanooga Police Sergeant James "Mike" Russ died unexpectedly, the Chattanooga Police Department announced.
Officials said, "We are deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected death of one of our very own, Sergeant James “Mike” Russ #1065. Sgt. Russ proudly served our community and country. He served our community for over 16 years with the Chattanooga Police Department and served 20 years in the United States Navy, where he retired as a Petty Officer First Class (AO1).
"While at the CPD, he most recently served as a supervisor in the Court Liaison Office and previously served as a Neighborhood Policing (patrol) supervisor, Traffic Investigator, and Neighborhood Policing Officer.
He was a member of the CPD Hostage Negotiation Team, Crisis Intervention Team, Incident Management Team, Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team, and Peer Support. He previously served with the CPD Honor Guard. For the past 10 years, Sgt. Russ has been a member of the LEU - Team Chattanooga, and participated in Law Enforcement United’s The Road to Hope, to honor fallen officers and remember the survivors.
"Please keep his wife, family, and our department in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."