Police Blotter: Woman Calls Police Because Daughter Won’t Give Her Pills On Time; Woman Loses $2,500 In Scam

  • Friday, February 10, 2023

Police were dispatched to Albert Lane on a disorder. Police have been to this residence multiple times in reference to a woman calling in on her daughter about not giving her prescription pills on time. Upon arrival, the woman was echoing the same sentiment that she had over the last several complaints. While police were there, the daughter gave the woman her meds without further incident.

* * *

An officer initiated a traffic stop at 7200 Lee Hwy. and the car had three occupants.

The driver told the officer he had two firearms on his person, and another one in the glove box. The officer also saw a level 4 ceramic body armor plate in the rear seat on top of a duffle bag. The officer had everyone get out of the car because of the weapons. The rear passenger told the officer he was a former Gangster Disciple. After speaking with the driver, he seemed extremely nervous about the duffel bag. He said it was not his and didn’t want to say who it belonged to. One of the passengers said it was his when asked. Both the passenger and the driver gave the officer permission to search the car and the duffel. Nothing illegal was found while searching the vehicle. The officer did find two level 4 plates and one level 3 plate. Several magazines and a large sock full of ammo were also found. While searching the car, the officer had Info run the firearms. One firearm didn’t have any manufacturer markings or serial numbers. The firearms came back negative stolen. The officer asked the driver about the gun and he said he completely built the unmarked pistol with parts he ordered. The officer called an ATF agent to verify if anything needed to be done with the pistol. They said it was legal to own as long as he was not selling it. One of the passengers told the officer he was a felon. However, he said he didn’t know about the firearms. The Glock 23 was appendix carried by the driver in a holster. The Glock 43 was in the left front pocket of the driver without a holster. It was located in a pants pocket underneath a pair of coveralls. The PMF was found in a locked glove box on the passenger side of the vehicle. It was the only weapon not loaded with one in the chamber. The driver, passengers and firearms were then released.

* * *

An officer saw a red Toyota Corolla traveling south on 13th Avenue displaying a Tennessee tag that was registered on a Toyota Sequoia. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at E. 48th Street and 13th Avenue. The driver told the officer he just purchased the vehicle from a friend and the current tag on the vehicle is to his old Toyota Sequoia. The officer got the VIN to the vehicle and ran it through the system to verify that it was not stolen. The officer also ran both the driver and passenger’s information to ensure they had no active warrants for their arrest. The man was let go with a verbal warning and told to register his vehicle and get the correct tag for it.

* * *

A woman told police she was shopping at 2115 Gunbarrel Road and, when she returned to her vehicle, she noticed new damage to the rear bumper. She didn’t want an investigation, just needed a police report for insurance purposes.

* * *

The manager of Sweethome Land Management at 2122 Elder St. told police a man had been separated from the company and was refusing to leave the property. An officer told the man to gather his belongings and leave the property, and he complied.

* * *

The manager of Finders Keepers at 6210 Hixson Pike told police a woman entered the store with a few IKEA bags, filled the bags with various merchandise, and then placed those bags inside of her purse and tried to leave the store without paying for them. The manager tried to stop her, however she fled in a white Nissan Murano with a license plate that didn’t match the vehicle.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder on McBrien Road. A man was getting his items and leaving, and the woman was leaving and going to a club.

* * *

A woman on Silverdale Road told police she received a message on her phone that said $1,099 was taken out of her bank account for a laptop. It also said "Thank you for Ordering" and she had not ordered any laptop. She thinks it was from Amazon but she's not sure. She later called the number it gave and spoke to a man who claimed to be named Frank with Amazon Security and he made her think her identity was stolen and that he was trying to help her resolve the matter. She initially spoke to him on the original contact number and then later on a different number. He told her he needed a lot of personal info from her and she thinks she gave them her savings and checking account numbers because later she discovered that $2,500 had been drawn out of her accounts.

