Arrest Made In Hit And Run Death Of Man, 62, On E. 32nd Street

Chattanooga Police have arrested Paulino Palacios Martinez in connection with the hit-and-run death of 62-year-old Darrell Kennedy.

Martinez was charged with failure to report an accident, failure to render aid, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or injury, due care involving death or injury, stop sign violation, and driving without a license.



Police were notified of a bicyclist who had been struck and a vehicle that left the scene. On Jan. 25 at 12:50 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a hit-and-run accident at 1800 E.32nd St.

The cyclist had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.