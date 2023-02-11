City, Tow Truck Operator Sued Over Traffic Death Of 96-Year-Old Veteran

The family of a 96-year-old veteran who was killed in a traffic crash on Rossville Boulevard near the I-24 interchange has sued the city of Chattanooga and Mark Russell Shackleford of Shackleford Towing and Recovery.

The Circuit Court lawsuit says Mr. Shackleford was operating a 12,000-pound tow truck too fast for conditions and hit the vehicle of Hiney Dixon, a veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict, on Jan. 25, 2022.

The suit by attorney John Wolfe said, "Shackleford actually filmed his own crime and publicized the video over Facebook. He was so keen to profile his speeding and reckless driving that he became insensitive to the fact that he had created a media event of another's death, acting with no regard for the feelings of Mr. Dixon's family."

The video was later deleted and no longer exists, it was stated.

It says Dixon family members were not allowed by city police to document the scene.

The suit says responding city officers "sided with Shackleford by failing to cite him for a reckless driving offense after he admitted to them that he had just driven his six ton tow truck at a speed of 60 mph or more through a busy urban intersection."

It says no drug or alcohol test was ordered for the tow truck driver. The suit says state DOT rules require the immediate drug testing of drivers involved in collisions involving death or significant injury.

The complaint says the Shackleford wrecker business is at 1610 Foust St., "though just hours after Mr. Dixon's death, Shackleford sent corporate registration papers to Atlanta, Ga."

The suit asks $715,000 in compensatory damages and $500,000 in punitive damages.