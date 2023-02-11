Michael Scallia Carries On Tradition At Chattanooga's Only Remaining Shoe Repair Store

There's only one shoe repair shop still open in Chattanooga, and Michael Scallia is as busy as a one-armed paper hanger.

Mr. Scallia, who works long hours at Buddy's Shoe Repair on Hixson Pike, said not many years ago there were five or six local shoe repair locations. Kenton's Shoe Repair was downtown for many years. And there was Vanderstoops. Hakky's Instant Shoe Repair recently went out of business at the mall.

He closes the shop on Wednesdays and Thursdays just so he can have time to catch up on some of the work. There is a 13-week wait for some items.

Mr. Scallia, who took over the family business from his dad, Andrew "Buddy" Scallia, 11 years ago, said there is plenty of business for several repair shops. However, he said the art of being a cobbler is not being passed down.

Mr. Scallia is currently training his young daughter Lauryn to carry on the business.

Mr. Scallia's great-grandparents started the shop in 1906. They came from Sicily and settled in Ohio. They brought their shop to Chattanooga in 1917, and it has been open ever since.

It started as Dee's Shoe Repair, but in 1991 the family sold the name Dee's, but stayed open as Buddy's - his dad's nickname).

Mr. Scallia notes, "I'm the third-generation cobbler. We fix shoes, belts, holsters, wallets, purses, boots, orthopedic, skates, well just about everything leather. We specialize in full leather soles for Multiple Sclerosis patients. We make 100 percent leather, 100 percent American made belts."

The son of the family that brought the shop to Chattanooga went into another field, but a grandson (Buddy Scallia), started working in the shop when he was eight. He passed away in October 2021. His beloved wife Barbara was in his arms when he died. He thought so much of her he erected this sign at the front of the store: "This Italian Cobbler has a Peach of a Wife."

Now Michael Scallia carries the tradition on - as the work piles in.