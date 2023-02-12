Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman's New Snapchat Friend Threatening Her With Inappropriate Photos; Tools Stolen Out Of Truck

  • Sunday, February 12, 2023

A woman on Oak Street told police she uses Snapchat to communicate with her clients. The night before at 10:05 p.m. she received a friend request through Snapchat, which she accepted because she thought it might be a client. She then got a message from that person at 6:51 a.m. today letting her know they had inappropriate photos of her and they even sent some to her as proof. She has no idea how they got the photos or who this person is, and they were asking for more photos or they were threatening to send them to her clients. Also, the person had used her info - name, etc, - to set up another Snapchat account.

* * *

Police conducted a traffic stop at 4827 Jersey Pike on a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a crime that occurred on Jan. 21. The driver was found to have a suspended license and failed to provide current proof of insurance.

* * *

A manager at a local Speedway called police about theft involving an employee who was on scene but was leaving prior to police arrival. The manager said she was informed by the contracted security company they had observed via camera one of the employees stealing while at work. She said the employee would not be at work until 8 a.m. the next morning. The manager said she would have to review camera footage and would have to go over the loss to come up with a total for money and inventory stolen. She said she would call back once she had gathered this information and footage of the thefts.

* * *

Police observed a suspicious vehicle, Chrysler 300, TN tag, in a business parking lot at 301 N. Holtzclaw Ave. after hours. Police identified the occupant, who informed police he was hanging out and that he would move along. A warrant check was conducted, showing no active warrants. The man left the area without incident.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the bus station at 740 E. 12th St. Upon arrival Police found there was an altercation between a manger and a couple. The manager requested to have both the man and woman trespassed from the property. Police notified both of them they were trespassed and to not come back.

* * *

Police were dispatched to the Speedway at 1330 E. 3rd St. for a disorder involving a customer and employee. The employee was requesting the customer be trespassed. Police identified the customer and informed her she had to leave and was trespassed from the property and could not return. She left the property without incident.

* * *

A woman on N. Moore Road told police that someone entered her vehicle during the night and broke the steering column. Nothing was taken from the vehicle and no force entry was used. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at around $300.

* * *

A man on E. Main Street told police when he came out to his vehicle this morning, he found that someone had broken out the window on his truck and stolen a DeWALT 20v Power Drill, DeWALT Drill Bit Set, and a DeWALT 20v Light. No suspect information was available.

