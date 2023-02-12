Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADKIRSON, JAMES DEAN
3811 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BALES, MASON E
373 OLD TASSO PL CLEVELAND, 373124673
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BARNETTE, JOSHUA BO
529 HOUGH RD LACY SPRINGS, 35754
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BERNABE LOARCA, DOMINGO
2808 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
BETTS, DENISE ANN
3242 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BOWLING, TOREZ LADELL
4924 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOWMAN, ROBIN KNOX
761 LEE HENDERSON RD EVENSVILLE, 37332
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BOYD, JOHN LEE
5828 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CAUSEY, JULIAN PHOENIX
3001 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CROUCH, MICHAEL GLENN
1693 LICK SKILLET ROAD SUMMERVILLE, 30747
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE
1305 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063570
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL
4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON
727 E 11 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
HANSON, WILLIE C
3115 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
HATFIELD, BRANDON SCOTT
11735 BACKVALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDLEY, RONNIE NEWSON
6320 SHALOWFORD RD APT 520 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA
2001 S LYERLY ST APT#117 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JONES, ALEXIS DENIECE
3982 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374191332
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
KELLEY, CORNEA DEONTAE
309 MICHELLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM F
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA
LE, MY PHUOC
9542 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214801
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LINDO, DERICK MUSOKE
2515 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOPEZ RAMIREZ, RUDY
12TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATUT, MAKWET JOSEPH
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD 461 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MCCLELLAN, SAMANTHA STAR
2251 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MICHIE
MCKINNEY, SHAUN MICHAEL
69 STONECREST LN RINGGOLD, 307362901
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MEANS, DANIEL JAMES
52 A STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MENDEZ, SANTOS GABRIEL
2003 HUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MICHAELS, KELLY LEIGH-ANNE
4724 GATES LANE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE
1530 ESSIE LN SODDY DAISY, 373793856
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
MOSES, JUSTIN ALLEN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF METH
OWENS, TYRIK DEQUAN
1716 RUBIO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063055
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PHIPPS, SYDNEY G
1644 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SCOTT, ZACHARY RYAN
805 KAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214219
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SHUMAKER, EDWARD WAYNE
1729 CRAWDAD HOLLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TALIAFERRO, DARIUS ANTONIO
170 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, MICHAEL EDDIE
3810 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TURLEY, BEWIE LAMAR
3702 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE
5714 WILDER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
UTTAL, CONRAD CLEMENT
1156 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALLER, LEONARD STEVEN
1216 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WALSH, JAMEY MICHAEL
2629 NORTHWAY STREET ANDERSON, 96007
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WATKINS, MICHAEL LEE
4814 BLUE BELL AVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATTS, DANIEL BLAKE
9005 SNOWHILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WHITE, LYNDA RENEE
3315 BONNEBILLE CIRCLE CHATTANOA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
WILSON, MICHAEL MONROE
2102 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
Here are the mug shots:
|ADKIRSON, JAMES DEAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BALES, MASON E
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BARNETTE, JOSHUA BO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BERNABE LOARCA, DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/10/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
|
|BETTS, DENISE ANN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/06/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|BOWLING, TOREZ LADELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOYD, JOHN LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CAUSEY, JULIAN PHOENIX
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/04/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DAVIS, EMILY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/24/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
|
|HANSON, WILLIE C
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|HATFIELD, BRANDON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENDERSON, VICTORIA LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|HENDLEY, RONNIE NEWSON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/31/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|HODGE, STEVEN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/21/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, ALEXIS DENIECE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|KELLEY, CORNEA DEONTAE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM F
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA
|
|LE, MY PHUOC
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|LINDO, DERICK MUSOKE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/17/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCCLELLAN, SAMANTHA STAR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MICHIE
|
|MCKINNEY, SHAUN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MEANS, DANIEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/06/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/11/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|MOSES, JUSTIN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
|
|PHIPPS, SYDNEY G
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SCOTT, ZACHARY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|SHUMAKER, EDWARD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/26/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|TALIAFERRO, DARIUS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|VALDIVIESO, GABRIELA VERONICA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/26/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|WALLER, LEONARD STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/30/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WALSH, JAMEY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/28/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WATKINS, MICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/18/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WATTS, DANIEL BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/10/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WOODS, LAJUAN MARQUEST
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/20/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|