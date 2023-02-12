Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, February 12, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADKIRSON, JAMES DEAN 
3811 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BALES, MASON E 
373 OLD TASSO PL CLEVELAND, 373124673 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BARNETTE, JOSHUA BO 
529 HOUGH RD LACY SPRINGS, 35754 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BERNABE LOARCA, DOMINGO 
2808 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

BETTS, DENISE ANN 
3242 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

BOWLING, TOREZ LADELL 
4924 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWMAN, ROBIN KNOX 
761 LEE HENDERSON RD EVENSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BOYD, JOHN LEE 
5828 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CAUSEY, JULIAN PHOENIX 
3001 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CROUCH, MICHAEL GLENN 
1693 LICK SKILLET ROAD SUMMERVILLE, 30747 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE 
1305 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063570 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL 
4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON 
727 E 11 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

HANSON, WILLIE C 
3115 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

HATFIELD, BRANDON SCOTT 
11735 BACKVALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDLEY, RONNIE NEWSON 
6320 SHALOWFORD RD APT 520 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA 
2001 S LYERLY ST APT#117 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JONES, ALEXIS DENIECE 
3982 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374191332 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

KELLEY, CORNEA DEONTAE 
309 MICHELLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM F
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA

LE, MY PHUOC 
9542 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214801 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LINDO, DERICK MUSOKE 
2515 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOPEZ RAMIREZ, RUDY 
12TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATUT, MAKWET JOSEPH 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD 461 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MCCLELLAN, SAMANTHA STAR 
2251 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MICHIE

MCKINNEY, SHAUN MICHAEL 
69 STONECREST LN RINGGOLD, 307362901 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MEANS, DANIEL JAMES 
52 A STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MENDEZ, SANTOS GABRIEL 
2003 HUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MICHAELS, KELLY LEIGH-ANNE 
4724 GATES LANE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE 
1530 ESSIE LN SODDY DAISY, 373793856 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

MOSES, JUSTIN ALLEN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

NEAL, BRANDON SHANE 
8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF METH

OWENS, TYRIK DEQUAN 
1716 RUBIO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063055 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PHIPPS, SYDNEY G 
1644 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SCOTT, ZACHARY RYAN 
805 KAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214219 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SHUMAKER, EDWARD WAYNE 
1729 CRAWDAD HOLLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TALIAFERRO, DARIUS ANTONIO 
170 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, MICHAEL EDDIE 
3810 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TURLEY, BEWIE LAMAR 
3702 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE 
5714 WILDER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

UTTAL, CONRAD CLEMENT 
1156 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALLER, LEONARD STEVEN 
1216 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WALSH, JAMEY MICHAEL 
2629 NORTHWAY STREET ANDERSON, 96007 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WATKINS, MICHAEL LEE 
4814 BLUE BELL AVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATTS, DANIEL BLAKE 
9005 SNOWHILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WHITE, LYNDA RENEE 
3315 BONNEBILLE CIRCLE CHATTANOA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)

WILSON, MICHAEL MONROE 
2102 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

Here are the mug shots:

ADKIRSON, JAMES DEAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BALES, MASON E
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BARNETTE, JOSHUA BO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BERNABE LOARCA, DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/10/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
BETTS, DENISE ANN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/06/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BOWLING, TOREZ LADELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOYD, JOHN LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CAUSEY, JULIAN PHOENIX
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/04/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DAVIS, EMILY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/24/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
HANSON, WILLIE C
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
HATFIELD, BRANDON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDERSON, VICTORIA LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HENDLEY, RONNIE NEWSON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/31/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HODGE, STEVEN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/21/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JONES, ALEXIS DENIECE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
KELLEY, CORNEA DEONTAE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM F
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA
LE, MY PHUOC
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LINDO, DERICK MUSOKE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/17/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCCLELLAN, SAMANTHA STAR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MICHIE
MCKINNEY, SHAUN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MEANS, DANIEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/06/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/11/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
MOSES, JUSTIN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
PHIPPS, SYDNEY G
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SCOTT, ZACHARY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SHUMAKER, EDWARD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/26/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TALIAFERRO, DARIUS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VALDIVIESO, GABRIELA VERONICA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/26/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WALLER, LEONARD STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/30/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WALSH, JAMEY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/28/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WATKINS, MICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/18/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATTS, DANIEL BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/10/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WOODS, LAJUAN MARQUEST
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/20/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SPEEDING
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
    OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA


