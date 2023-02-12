Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADKIRSON, JAMES DEAN

3811 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BALES, MASON E

373 OLD TASSO PL CLEVELAND, 373124673

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



BARNETTE, JOSHUA BO

529 HOUGH RD LACY SPRINGS, 35754

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BERNABE LOARCA, DOMINGO

2808 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN



BETTS, DENISE ANN

3242 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



BOWLING, TOREZ LADELL

4924 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOWMAN, ROBIN KNOX

761 LEE HENDERSON RD EVENSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BOYD, JOHN LEE

5828 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CAUSEY, JULIAN PHOENIX

3001 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CROUCH, MICHAEL GLENN

1693 LICK SKILLET ROAD SUMMERVILLE, 30747

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE

1305 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063570

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL

4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON

727 E 11 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST



HANSON, WILLIE C

3115 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



HATFIELD, BRANDON SCOTT

11735 BACKVALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HENDLEY, RONNIE NEWSON

6320 SHALOWFORD RD APT 520 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA

2001 S LYERLY ST APT#117 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



JONES, ALEXIS DENIECE

3982 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374191332

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL LITTERING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



KELLEY, CORNEA DEONTAE

309 MICHELLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM F

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA



LE, MY PHUOC

9542 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214801

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



LINDO, DERICK MUSOKE

2515 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



LOPEZ RAMIREZ, RUDY

12TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MATUT, MAKWET JOSEPH

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD 461 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



MCCLELLAN, SAMANTHA STAR

2251 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MICHIE



MCKINNEY, SHAUN MICHAEL

69 STONECREST LN RINGGOLD, 307362901

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MEANS, DANIEL JAMES

52 A STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MENDEZ, SANTOS GABRIEL

2003 HUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MICHAELS, KELLY LEIGH-ANNE

4724 GATES LANE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE

1530 ESSIE LN SODDY DAISY, 373793856

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



MOSES, JUSTIN ALLEN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY



NEAL, BRANDON SHANE

8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SIMPLE POSSESSION

POSSESSION OF METH



OWENS, TYRIK DEQUAN

1716 RUBIO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063055

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



PHIPPS, SYDNEY G

1644 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



SCOTT, ZACHARY RYAN

805 KAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214219

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



SHUMAKER, EDWARD WAYNE

1729 CRAWDAD HOLLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



TALIAFERRO, DARIUS ANTONIO

170 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TAYLOR, MICHAEL EDDIE

3810 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



TURLEY, BEWIE LAMAR

3702 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE

5714 WILDER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



UTTAL, CONRAD CLEMENT

1156 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WALLER, LEONARD STEVEN

1216 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



WALSH, JAMEY MICHAEL

2629 NORTHWAY STREET ANDERSON, 96007

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



WATKINS, MICHAEL LEE

4814 BLUE BELL AVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WATTS, DANIEL BLAKE

9005 SNOWHILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



WHITE, LYNDA RENEE

3315 BONNEBILLE CIRCLE CHATTANOA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)



WILSON, MICHAEL MONROE

2102 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

Here are the mug shots:

ADKIRSON, JAMES DEAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BALES, MASON E

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/13/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BARNETTE, JOSHUA BO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/18/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BERNABE LOARCA, DOMINGO

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/10/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN BETTS, DENISE ANN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/06/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW BOWLING, TOREZ LADELL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/18/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOYD, JOHN LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/09/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CAUSEY, JULIAN PHOENIX

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/04/2002

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DAVIS, EMILY JEAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/25/1981

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/24/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST HANSON, WILLIE C

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER HATFIELD, BRANDON SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/11/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON, VICTORIA LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HENDLEY, RONNIE NEWSON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/31/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HODGE, STEVEN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/21/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JONES, ALEXIS DENIECE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/02/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL LITTERING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS KELLEY, CORNEA DEONTAE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/17/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM F

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA LE, MY PHUOC

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/25/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LINDO, DERICK MUSOKE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/17/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MCCLELLAN, SAMANTHA STAR

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/13/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MICHIE MCKINNEY, SHAUN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MEANS, DANIEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/06/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/11/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION MOSES, JUSTIN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/15/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY PHIPPS, SYDNEY G

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/27/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SCOTT, ZACHARY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/24/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED SHUMAKER, EDWARD WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/26/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF TALIAFERRO, DARIUS ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

