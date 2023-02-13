Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALFARO MARTINEZ, CORELIA BRISAL
1509 LYNBROCK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ARMSTRONG, JOEL ANTHONY
52 ROCK HAVEN LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30720
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BAKER, SAUNJAE
4549 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BAUTISTA-VARGAS, DAVID ALFREDO
2907 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DUI 2ND OFFENSE
CASTILLO-MENDEZ, ALEXANDER
1678 GREENWOOD ST CLEVELAND,
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, EMILY JEAN
161 LANCE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, KRISTOPHER STERLING
305 PARK STREET ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, MARVIN LYNETTE
2000 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HENDERSON, VICTORIA LEE
5503 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HODGE, STEVEN WAYNE
14516 BACK VALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 373737713
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JACKSON, ANTHONY TRAMAINE
4838 BELLBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOPEZ, AXEL JESUS
207 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOPEZ-PEREZ, EFRAIN
3509 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MEADOWS, JOHNNIE L
1052 BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, JERMICHAEL LEBRON
4209 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEARSON, RODERICK DERRELL
4112 ,MELINDA HIXSON CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RAMIREZ, MARCO
915 DONALDSON ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RANKHORN, CORBIN WILLIAM
3707 3RD AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROBLERO, ARMIN
570 CENTRAL APT CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROSS, DERRICK
1961 MABLE HILLWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ROWLAND, DEJUAN ANTHONY
604 BLOCK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM
11231 MCGILL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
SIMPSON, BRIANNA
2007 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041440
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, KENETRA DENISE
1107 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
SWARTOUT, ROBERT NILES
838 THOMAS ROAD HOMLESS TRION, 30753
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TOPPING LEWIS, HALEY P
716 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TURNER, DAVID EDWIN
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VALDIVIESO, GABRIELA VERONICA
7705 ASPEN LODGE WAY 2 209 CHATTANOOGA, 374214689
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VELASQUEZ, MARVIN RAFAEL
4035 WONDER DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
VELASQUEZ SANCHEZ, ANGEL
2113 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WEBB, WALTER RYAN
2529 HIGHWAY 41 A SOUTH SHELBYVILLE, 37160
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, WILLIAM TRAVIS
6904 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374124059
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
WILLIS, ZACHARY THOMAS
1723 NEW CASTLE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WOODS, LAJUAN MARQUEST
4909 GREENVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112543
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
