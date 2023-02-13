Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALFARO MARTINEZ, CORELIA BRISAL

1509 LYNBROCK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



ARMSTRONG, JOEL ANTHONY

52 ROCK HAVEN LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30720

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BAKER, SAUNJAE

4549 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BAUTISTA-VARGAS, DAVID ALFREDO

2907 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DUI 2ND OFFENSE



CASTILLO-MENDEZ, ALEXANDER

1678 GREENWOOD ST CLEVELAND,

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, EMILY JEAN

161 LANCE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, KRISTOPHER STERLING

305 PARK STREET ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, MARVIN LYNETTE

2000 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HENDERSON, VICTORIA LEE

5503 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HODGE, STEVEN WAYNE

14516 BACK VALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 373737713

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JACKSON, ANTHONY TRAMAINE

4838 BELLBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LOPEZ, AXEL JESUS

207 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LOPEZ-PEREZ, EFRAIN

3509 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



MEADOWS, JOHNNIE L

1052 BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOORE, JERMICHAEL LEBRON

4209 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PEARSON, RODERICK DERRELL

4112 ,MELINDA HIXSON CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



RAMIREZ, MARCO

915 DONALDSON ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



RANKHORN, CORBIN WILLIAM

3707 3RD AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ROBLERO, ARMIN

570 CENTRAL APT CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ROSS, DERRICK

1961 MABLE HILLWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



ROWLAND, DEJUAN ANTHONY

604 BLOCK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



SCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM

11231 MCGILL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST



SIMPSON, BRIANNA

2007 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041440

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMITH, KENETRA DENISE

1107 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



SWARTOUT, ROBERT NILES

838 THOMAS ROAD HOMLESS TRION, 30753

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

