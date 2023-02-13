Latest Headlines

Haletown Fire Department Moves To Subscription Service

  • Monday, February 13, 2023

The Haletown Fire Department in Marion County is moving to a subscription service.

Officials said, "It is our pleasure to serve our community. Our community is ever growing and changing. With the responsibility of the welfare and safety of our community, we as a fire department must grow and change as well. To do so takes funding.

"We receive on average $40,000 a year from the county, and with the need to grow and raising costs from inflation this is not enough. Our department does apply for grants regularly, but grants are not guaranteed. We cannot leave the well-being of our community up to chance. That is why starting on March 1, Haletown Fire Department will be reenacting the department’s subscription-based service at a rate of $35 a year per residence.

HVFD is a 501(c) Private Non-Profit Organization.

Breakdown of Department Costs

Annual Utilities $2,600 Gear for one firefighter $4,000

Department Insurance $10,000 200 feett Fire Hose $800

Annual Fuel Cost $4,300 Vehicle Maintenance $2,000

SCBA (Airpack) $1,000-$10,000 Annual Training $7,000

"It costs $39,000 a year to baseline pay for our department, and that is not including buying new equipment. Most firefighting equipment is required by law to be replaced regularly. For SCBA systems (The air packs we wear on our back to breathe) they must be replaced at the latest every 16 years. Turnout gear (our protective clothing) must be replaced every 10 years. With our roster of 14 firefighters, this adds up. To grow and better serve our community, we need funding. There are still several pieces of required vital equipment that are missing from our trucks because we simply do not have the funding to purchase them.

"Haletown Fire has been using a third-party billing system to bill for response called Fire Recovery. We want to give you, our community, a chance to bypass an unneeded bill. For a simple annual subscription fee of $35 this can be accomplished.

Itemized Billing Costs for Response

Per Fire Apparatus $503 per hour Per Firefighter (per hour) $62

Vehicle Incidents $546-$760 Chief Response $315

Extrication $1,641 Landing Zone (Lifeforce) $502

Hazmat $881-$7,426 Fire Investigation $346

Water Rescue $503-$1006 Illegal Fires (No Permit) $503

"This subscription does not only apply to your home. One $35 subscription a year per single family residential dwelling covers everyone listed in your home on any response in our area. That includes firefighting, water rescue, vehicle wrecks and fires, land rescue, and eventually medical response by fire personnel.

Subscription Service is Not A Fire Insurance Policy

HVFD Will respond to ALL CALLS

Subscription Service Only Applies to Billing

Commercial Properties

"Commercial Properties will have their own itemized annual subscription fee. Commercial Subscription rates will be $35 per structure 40 sq. feet to 4,000 sq. feet. Structures over 4,000 square feet will be $75 per structure per year. For rental properties an additional rate of $15 per renting space per year shall be included. Rental properties are listed as but not limited to full time and short-term rental homes, apartment complexes, campgrounds, marinas, hotels, RV parks, storage properties, etc. Government-owned properties are exempt from subscription service and billing.

Property Owner(s) are liable for paying Subscription Fee

"Billing of Dept Services is directed towards Property Owner(s) Full-time rental residents may pay residential subscription to exempt billing of response outside of rental property We understand that in this time of economic hardship that a subscription fee may seem like an additional burden. That is why we have settled at a rate of $35 a year; the lowest subscription rate of any fire department in the state. With additional funding coming from the subscription-based service we will be able to buy additional tools, equipment, and apparatuses that will lower our ISO Rating.

"The department’s ISO rating directly influences your home insurance rate. The lower our ISO rating, the more affordable your insurance will be.

"We want to state again that the subscription-based service is not fire insurance. We will respond to every emergency as promptly as possible and will render service and assistance to the best of our ability. Paying the subscription exempts billing of the event by Haletown Fire Department and Fire Recovery.

"Haletown Fire Department is a 501(c) private non-profit organization led by the Fire Chief and overseen by the financial board. Upon request, a full breakdown of financial spending is available. The board meets every second Sunday of the month at 5 PM CST at the Haletown Fire Hall. The board meeting is open to the public, and we would be more than happy to answer any questions you may have. You may also email us at haletownvfd@gmail.com or reach us through Facebook or our website.

The subscription is tax-deductible."

State of Tennessee Ruling on Fire Subscriptions:

https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/tacir/commission-meetings/2013-june/Tab7_Fire.pdf

Latest Headlines
Youth Who Was 14 At Time Of Slaying Gets 13 Years, 6 Months Prison Sentence
  • Breaking News
  • 2/13/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/13/2023
Haletown Fire Department Moves To Subscription Service
  • Breaking News
  • 2/13/2023
Chattanooga Airport’s Nonstop Saturday Route To Miami Returns This June
  • Breaking News
  • 2/13/2023
Man Arrested For 2nd DUI And Having A Stolen Car - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 2/13/2023
Man Killed, Another Person Injured In Shooting Sunday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 2/13/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/13/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Haletown Fire Department Moves To Subscription Service
  • 2/13/2023

The Haletown Fire Department in Marion County is moving to a subscription service. Officials said, "It is our pleasure to serve our community. Our community is ever growing and changing. With ... more

Chattanooga Airport’s Nonstop Saturday Route To Miami Returns This June
  • 2/13/2023

The Chattanooga Airport will resume the nonstop service to Miami with American Airlines on Saturday, June 3. “Through listening to the needs and wishes of passengers, the Chattanooga Airport ... more

Breaking News
Man Arrested For 2nd DUI And Having A Stolen Car - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/13/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 2/13/2023
Police Blotter: Man Steals 9 Razors Totaling Over $400; Man Thinks Former Employee Staying With Him Stole Money
  • 2/13/2023
Walker County Arrest For Feb. 6-12
  • 2/13/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/13/2023
Opinion
Great Theater At The MACC
  • 2/11/2023
I Miss The Riverbend Of Yesteryear
  • 2/10/2023
Should We Reject Federal Money For Education?
  • 2/13/2023
VIDEO: District 26 Rep. Greg Martin Gives Legislative Update
  • 2/10/2023
The Silent Artist - Lawson Whitaker
  • 2/10/2023
Sports
Strong 2nd Half Leads Lady Vols Over Vanderbilt
  • 2/12/2023
Chattanooga Mat Mocs Fall To Campbell, 24-13
  • 2/12/2023
UTC Men's Tennis Win 4-3 Over Visiting Georgia Southern
  • 2/12/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Lee Baseball Wins 8-7 Over Visiting Mars Hill
  • 2/12/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Moving Work Of Van Gogh
  • 2/13/2023
John Shearer: Former UNC Basketball Star Phil Ford Offers Wisdom To McCallie Students
John Shearer: Former UNC Basketball Star Phil Ford Offers Wisdom To McCallie Students
  • 2/10/2023
Jerry Summers: Cherokee Nation - Broken Treaty
Jerry Summers: Cherokee Nation - Broken Treaty
  • 2/13/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 2/13/2023
Melony Lusk Speaks On Conservation At Chief John Ross DAR
Melony Lusk Speaks On Conservation At Chief John Ross DAR
  • 2/13/2023
Entertainment
Lysander Piano Trio To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
Lysander Piano Trio To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
  • 2/10/2023
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents French Impressions Concert March 2
  • 2/10/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Growing Up
Best Of Grizzard - Growing Up
  • 2/10/2023
Victor VC Caldwell Has New Single, "Can God Trust You"
  • 2/13/2023
Lee Opera Theatre To Present “The 'little’ Magic Flute”
Lee Opera Theatre To Present “The 'little’ Magic Flute”
  • 2/10/2023
Opinion
Great Theater At The MACC
  • 2/11/2023
I Miss The Riverbend Of Yesteryear
  • 2/10/2023
Should We Reject Federal Money For Education?
  • 2/13/2023
Dining
Wendy's Restaurant Location On Bonny Oaks Drive Sells For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Dunkin Donuts Property On South Broad Sells For $1,740,000
  • 2/9/2023
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
  • 2/8/2023
Business
Conversant Group Adds Chief Revenue Officer To Senior Leadership Team
  • 2/13/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 2/13/2023
Mark Harrison Promoted To Principal At Terracon Consultants
Mark Harrison Promoted To Principal At Terracon Consultants
  • 2/10/2023
Real Estate
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
  • 2/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 2-8
  • 2/9/2023
CHA Opens New Waiting List For Housing Choice Voucher Program
  • 2/8/2023
Student Scene
5th Annual Civics Essay Contest Announced For Middle And High School Students
  • 2/13/2023
Chattanooga State’s Center For Engineering, Technology, Arts & Sciences Named In Honor Of Gerald McCormick
  • 2/10/2023
Bollywood Dancers Earn First Place At GPS-McCallie's 14th Got Talent Show
Bollywood Dancers Earn First Place At GPS-McCallie's 14th Got Talent Show
  • 2/13/2023
Living Well
Austin Hatcher Foundation Chosen As Moth Ball 2023 Beneficiary
  • 2/10/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Parkinson’s Disease
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Parkinson’s Disease
  • 2/8/2023
Bebe Reed Named Morning Pointe Senior Living’s VP Of Clinical Services
Bebe Reed Named Morning Pointe Senior Living’s VP Of Clinical Services
  • 2/7/2023
Memories
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Chattanooga Area Historical Association To Meet At First Presbyterian Church
  • 2/8/2023
Outdoors
February Commission Meeting Set For Nashville
  • 2/13/2023
Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp Closed For Renovations
  • 2/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
  • 2/6/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: What's This Thing Called Love Really All About?
Bob Tamasy: What's This Thing Called Love Really All About?
  • 2/13/2023
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
  • 2/10/2023
Richmont Celebrates 90th anniversary Of Chattanooga Bible Institute
  • 2/7/2023
Obituaries
Francis Anthony Crowe
Francis Anthony Crowe
  • 2/13/2023
Marsha Norman Coleman
  • 2/13/2023
Frances L. Richey
  • 2/12/2023
Area Obituaries
Wales, James "Jim" Clifford (Cleveland)
Wales, James "Jim" Clifford (Cleveland)
  • 2/12/2023
Haire, Linda Kaye (Cleveland)
Haire, Linda Kaye (Cleveland)
  • 2/12/2023
Paul, Loretta "Reta" Ratcliff (Cleveland)
Paul, Loretta "Reta" Ratcliff (Cleveland)
  • 2/12/2023