Youth Who Was 14 At Time Of Slaying Gets 13 Years, 6 Months Prison Sentence

A youth who was 14 years at the time he was involved in a murder on July 6, 2019, has pleaded guilty to mitigated second-degree murder.

June Hammonds, who is now 17, appeared Monday morning before Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman.

Attorney Logan Davis said the plea was to a mitigated status because of his young age.

Hammonds was in a car with four other youth on a Saturday afternoon when shots were fired from the vehicle toward a house with five occupants.

Attorney Davis said the shots were fired toward an individual on the porch that the group had a conflict with. One shot went into the house and struck and killed 16-year-old Jaylen Hymon, who was not involved in the spat.

It happened in the 1400 block of East 49th Street.

The victim was from Savannah, Ga.

Police responded to a shots fired call and found the victim deceased at the scene. Another person at the house, a 19-year-old, received a gunshot wound.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and detain all five people inside. The vehicle had been stolen.

Charges were brought against Hammonds and a 15-year-old. The 15-year-old was charged with criminal homicide, five counts of attempted criminal homicide and auto theft.

Hammonds was charged with criminal homicide, five counts of attempted criminal homicide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Hammonds was the only person involved whose case was transferred from Juvenile Court to Criminal Court, attorney Davis said.



