Cleveland Adding Cameras Along Greenway, In City Parks

The city of Cleveland is adding cameras along its greenway along Mouse Creek as well as in city parks.

Chris Miller, city IT director, said several cameras are already in place at the greenway park on Raider Drive.

He said the plan is to place 31 cameras in 18 locations to cover the length of the popular greenway.

Mr. Miller said, "It is not just for watching people doing bad things, but help when people experience medical issues or have accidents on the trail."

He said there will be a command center where the cameras will be monitored 24/7.

A least a couple of thousand people a day use the greenway, it was stated.