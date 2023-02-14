Police Blotter: Customer Leaves Counterfeit $50 Tip At Buffalo Wild Wings; Shoeless Man Sitting On Sidewalk Heads To Grandma's

The manager at Buffalo Wild Wings, 5744 Highway 153, gave police an envelope with two fake bills. The value of those bills was $100 and $50. Both bills upon inspection were noticeably false and appeared to be printed on some unknown paper. The manager said the $100 bill was handed to an employee by an unknown customer and the $50 bill was discovered by another employee on a table, left as a tip. There is no suspect information. Both bills were turned into CPD Property Division.



* * *

The manager of Trader Joe's, 2111 Gunbarrel Road, told police an employee found a wallet in the parking lot approximately three days ago. The manager handed over a brown YSL wallet with $200 and two IDs, one GA with the name of a man and the other ID from TN with the name of another man. Police provided the manager with a receipt and turned the wallet and its contents over to Property.

* * *

A man on Zephyr Lane told police that during the night someone had gone into his unlocked vehicle and looked through the console and glove box. He said nothing was taken, but the same thing had happened to neighbors in the area. He got camera footage of the suspect vehicle, which was a stolen vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Cloverdale Circle told Police someone entered her vehicle and stole an iPad and a black 9mm pistol. She did not have serial numbers for either item and was instructed to call back if she locates them.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a citizen assist at Laura Nails, 5063 Hixson Pike. Police spoke with a woman inside the salon who, according to employees, wandered into the store and said she was lost and did not know how to get back home to Crossville. The woman said she left her house to get an oil change and due to road work missed her exit and ended up in Dayton. She said she turned around and found herself in Chattanooga, unsure of how she got here or how to get back home. When police asked the woman if she wanted to return home, she said no, she did not want to drive at night. After a while Police were able to find the woman an Uber ride home and the manager of the nail salon was able to tow her car home.

* * *



Police were asked to check on a man on Manning Street. A woman was calling in from California asking for her friend to be checked on as she had not been able to get him on the phone all day. Officers made contact with the man, who was seen earlier in the day walking around the Walnut Street Bridge and Frazier Avenue. The man appeared to be fine. He said he was having some personal issues with his ex-wife and was not answering his phone. The man spoke to the woman from California while officers were on scene.

* * *

A disorder was reported at an apartment on N. Terrace. Police spoke with a man who said he and a woman were in a verbal argument. Police spoke with the woman, who also agreed they were only in a verbal argument. Both of them said that nothing got physical between them.

* * *

A suspicious man was reported on 13th Avenue. Police found the man sitting on the sidewalk with no jacket and no shoes. Officers spoke with the man and identified him. Due to the man having no shoes and no jacket, Medic 13 arrived on scene and checked on him. EMS cleared him, and the man returned to his grandma's house.