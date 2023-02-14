Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELCHER, TERRY LYNN 
660 W RHEA AVE SPRING CITY, 373814115 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BIRCHER, DAVID GERALD 
1232 WINDSOR DR PORT ORANGE, 32127 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARM
POSSESING AND DISTRIBUTING FENTANYL
POSSESING AND DISTRIBUTING XANAX
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY 
8713 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DIASY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PTR)
SIMPLE ASSAULT

BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL 
6651 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SHOPLIFTING

CABRERA, JOSUE 
10701 LORA LANE APT B OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAPMAN, CHARLES HOMER 
2512 CARRAL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NOT VALID TCA DO NOT USE MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF RE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHI, MARLENA CHI 
9672 CHANCER TER OOLTEWAH, 37315 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONNER, BRIANNA DORE 
3114 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071855 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

DANIEL, JEREMY PATRICK 
2300 E 4TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374042725 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, AMANDA GRACE 
11101 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373795330 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DUNN, CLARENCE EUGENE 
1385 BLYTHE AVE CLEVELAND, 373116394 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
FALSE REPORTS

GARNER, SHELDONIA NICOLE 
3209 TATE RD ROCKFORD, 37853 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

GARTH, EURIKA LATOYA 
835 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

GRAY, ZANE NICHOLAS 
8535 BLUEBERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 373639278 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HANKINSON, SIERRA 
4906 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD ENDANGERMENT

HAVNER, TIFFANY RENAE 
5 WEEKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE 
608 NORTH PARK DALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, AXAL LOPEZ 
3613 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HUDSON, JAYLON DEWAYNE 
504 WANDO DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

INGLE, JERRY LEE 
931 REED POND RD DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEEBAUGH, ZACHARY ALAN 
108 WODDROW AVE REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KENNEDY, SOMER FAITH 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

LINDSTROM, CORY SCOTT 
1623 MACK SMITH RD APT 2 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCGREW, AUSTIN KEITH 
38 VIEW STREET KIMBALL, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCKIBBENS, KIMBERLY ELAINE 
1104 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

MCNISH, DANIEL WAYNE 
750 COLONY CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, BRIAN SCOTT 
990 HOLLY GLEN LN DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

NAVE, STEVEN HEATH 
97 AMANDA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

PORTER, BRYAN KEITH 
176 VERO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RANSOM, JEROME NATHANIEL 
2829 CAMPGROUND WAY POWELL, 37849 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RODRIGUEZ, ROSA NICOLE 
2020 RICH VIEW DRIVE CLEVELAND NW, 373116280 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
THEFT OF IDENTITY

SANCHEZ, RAFAEL DAVID FIGUEREDO 
1208 GADD ROAD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL 
5730 LEE HWY, 236 Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS 
14242 SMITH JONES LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHROPSHIRE, JAMES ANDREW 
3522 OLHS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

SIMON REYNOSO, FIDENCIO MISAEL 
221 EDSEL ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO 
4617 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37616 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SPENCE, TREVIEON TAHAJ 
1420 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111005 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TATE, CHANCE TERRY 
990 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

TAYLOR, HYACINTH KEYONTE 
2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071062 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TONEY, ZACZERY ALEXANDER 
1704 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: TBI
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VANDERGRIFF, JERRY BRAD 
112 RIDGEWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)

WARD, TIMIRA MARKIA 
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT J1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

WEATHERS, JASON MICHAEL 
106 LAPORTE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WEBB, SAMANTHA MARIE 
1036 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS HEROIN)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS ALPRAZOLAM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

WILBURN, JACOB CHARLES 
1701 BROAD ST APT 522 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, DERRICK LAMAR 
4005 HOMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061508 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILLINGHAM, CLARENCE R 
6435 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ack 

Here are the mug shots:

BALDWIN, RONALD L
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BIRCHER, DAVID GERALD
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/27/1963
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARM
  • POSSESING AND DISTRIBUTING FENTANYL
  • POSSESING AND DISTRIBUTING XANAX
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PTR)
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • SHOPLIFTING
BURRESS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/07/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CABRERA, JOSUE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHAPMAN, CHARLES HOMER
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/10/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • NOT VALID TCA DO NOT USE MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF RE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHI, MARLENA CHI
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/16/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONNER, BRIANNA DORE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
DANIEL, JEREMY PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/14/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, AMANDA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/06/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DUNN, CLARENCE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/12/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • FALSE REPORTS
GARNER, SHELDONIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/15/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
GARTH, EURIKA LATOYA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/30/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
GRAY, ZANE NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/10/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HANKINSON, SIERRA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/01/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
HAVNER, TIFFANY RENAE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/19/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ, AXAL LOPEZ
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/16/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HUDSON, JAYLON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
INGLE, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/20/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, ANDREW LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 05/11/1958
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
KEEBAUGH, ZACHARY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KENNEDY, SOMER FAITH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/03/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
LINDSTROM, CORY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/06/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MALLORY, RYAN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/12/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCGREW, AUSTIN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/08/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCKIBBENS, KIMBERLY ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
MCNISH, DANIEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/14/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, BRIAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/09/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
NAPIER, CLAYTON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
NAVE, STEVEN HEATH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/08/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
PORTER, BRYAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/02/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RANSOM, JEROME NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/14/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
RODRIGUEZ, ROSA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/18/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
SANCHEZ, RAFAEL DAVID FIGUEREDO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHIRLEY, BUTCH ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SHROPSHIRE, JAMES ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
NAPIER, CLAYTON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
NAVE, STEVEN HEATH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/08/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
PORTER, BRYAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/02/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RANSOM, JEROME NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/14/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
RODRIGUEZ, ROSA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/18/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
SANCHEZ, RAFAEL DAVID FIGUEREDO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHIRLEY, BUTCH ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SHROPSHIRE, JAMES ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TATE, CHANCE TERRY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/18/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TAYLOR, HYACINTH KEYONTE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/23/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TONEY, ZACZERY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/24/1990
Arresting Agency: TBI

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VANDERGRIFF, JERRY BRAD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/21/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)
WARD, TIMIRA MARKIA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/22/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
WATSON, TOMMY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 01/16/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
WEATHERS, JASON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/18/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WEBB, SAMANTHA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/24/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS HEROIN)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS ALPRAZOLAM)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRG PARA)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
WILBURN, JACOB CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/31/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, DERRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/03/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE




Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/14/2023
Covenant's Igbanu Named CCS Player Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 2/14/2023
Person Arrested On Hamilton County Warrants - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 2/14/2023
Former McCallie Hoopster Jr. Clay Earns Another Conference Honor
Former McCallie Hoopster Jr. Clay Earns Another Conference Honor
  • Sports
  • 2/14/2023
Camp Jordan To Get New Boardwalk; Gym To Be Expanded At East Ridge Community Center
  • Breaking News
  • 2/14/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/14/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Customer Leaves Counterfeit $50 Tip At Buffalo Wild Wings; Shoeless Man Sitting On Sidewalk Heads To Grandma's
  • 2/14/2023

The manager at Buffalo Wild Wings, 5744 Highway 153, gave police an envelope with two fake bills. The value of those bills was $100 and $50. Both bills upon inspection were noticeably false and ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/14/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Person Arrested On Hamilton County Warrants - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/14/2023

During a traffic stop in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road, at Four Corners, a vehicle passenger attempted to flee police on foot but was quickly captured. They were found to have Hamilton ... more

Breaking News
Camp Jordan To Get New Boardwalk; Gym To Be Expanded At East Ridge Community Center
  • 2/14/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/14/2023
Dalton Police Searching For Runaway Teenager
Dalton Police Searching For Runaway Teenager
  • 2/13/2023
Planning Commission Recommends Approval For 120 New Townhomes Along Busy East Brainerd Road
  • 2/13/2023
Cleveland Adding Cameras Along Greenway, In City Parks
  • 2/13/2023
Opinion
Great Theater At The MACC
  • 2/11/2023
I Miss The Riverbend Of Yesteryear
  • 2/10/2023
A Force With Which To Be Reckoned
  • 2/13/2023
Yet Another Dip Into The Wamp Swamp - And Response
  • 2/13/2023
Should We Reject Federal Money For Education?
  • 2/13/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Barnes Feels The Pain For Players In 2 Soul-Crushing Losses
Dan Fleser: Barnes Feels The Pain For Players In 2 Soul-Crushing Losses
  • 2/13/2023
SEC Baseball Coaches Pick LSU To Win Conference; Vols Picked To Take East Division
  • 2/14/2023
Randy Smith: Tennessee Loses A Treasure
Randy Smith: Tennessee Loses A Treasure
  • 2/13/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Covenant's Igbanu Named CCS Player Of The Week
  • 2/14/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Historical Research, Notable Deaths, Riverbend, And Super Bowl Ads
  • 2/14/2023
Life With Ferris: The Moving Work Of Van Gogh
  • 2/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Cherokee Nation - Broken Treaty
Jerry Summers: Cherokee Nation - Broken Treaty
  • 2/13/2023
Railroad Work Prompts Closure Of Apison Pike At University Drive
  • 2/14/2023
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga To Announce The 2022 Youth Of The Year Winner Feb. 14
  • 2/13/2023
Entertainment
Victor VC Caldwell Has New Single, "Can God Trust You"
  • 2/13/2023
Lysander Piano Trio To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
Lysander Piano Trio To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
  • 2/10/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Weight Gain Pain
Best Of Grizzard - Weight Gain Pain
  • 2/14/2023
Lee Opera Theatre To Present “The 'little’ Magic Flute”
Lee Opera Theatre To Present “The 'little’ Magic Flute”
  • 2/10/2023
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents French Impressions Concert March 2
  • 2/10/2023
Opinion
Great Theater At The MACC
  • 2/11/2023
I Miss The Riverbend Of Yesteryear
  • 2/10/2023
A Force With Which To Be Reckoned
  • 2/13/2023
Dining
Wendy's Restaurant Location On Bonny Oaks Drive Sells For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Dunkin Donuts Property On South Broad Sells For $1,740,000
  • 2/9/2023
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
  • 2/8/2023
Business
Volkswagen Supplier Thyssenkrupp Closing Chattanooga Facilities; 156 Employees Affected
  • 2/13/2023
Conversant Group Adds Chief Revenue Officer To Senior Leadership Team
  • 2/13/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 2/13/2023
Real Estate
Apartments On .41-Acre Alton Park Lot Get Planning Commission Approval
  • 2/13/2023
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
  • 2/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 2-8
  • 2/9/2023
Student Scene
5th Annual Civics Essay Contest Announced For Middle And High School Students
  • 2/13/2023
Chattanooga State’s Center For Engineering, Technology, Arts & Sciences Named In Honor Of Gerald McCormick
  • 2/10/2023
Bollywood Dancers Earn First Place At GPS-McCallie's 14th Got Talent Show
Bollywood Dancers Earn First Place At GPS-McCallie's 14th Got Talent Show
  • 2/13/2023
Living Well
Therapy Dog At Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates 2,000th Visit
Therapy Dog At Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates 2,000th Visit
  • 2/13/2023
Austin Hatcher Foundation Chosen As Moth Ball 2023 Beneficiary
  • 2/10/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Parkinson’s Disease
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Parkinson’s Disease
  • 2/8/2023
Memories
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Chattanooga Area Historical Association To Meet At First Presbyterian Church
  • 2/8/2023
Outdoors
Tennessee Fish And Wildlife Commission February Meeting Set For Nashville
  • 2/13/2023
Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp Closed For Renovations
  • 2/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
  • 2/6/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: What's This Thing Called Love Really All About?
Bob Tamasy: What's This Thing Called Love Really All About?
  • 2/13/2023
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
  • 2/10/2023
Richmont Celebrates 90th anniversary Of Chattanooga Bible Institute
  • 2/7/2023
Obituaries
Wanda Manis Sizemore
Wanda Manis Sizemore
  • 2/14/2023
Brenda Carolyn Snead
Brenda Carolyn Snead
  • 2/13/2023
Ernest Clinton Hampton
Ernest Clinton Hampton
  • 2/13/2023
Area Obituaries
Nunley, Melodye (Jasper)
Nunley, Melodye (Jasper)
  • 2/14/2023
Watts, Sandra (Cleveland)
Watts, Sandra (Cleveland)
  • 2/13/2023
Wales, James "Jim" Clifford (Cleveland)
Wales, James "Jim" Clifford (Cleveland)
  • 2/12/2023