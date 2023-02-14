Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELCHER, TERRY LYNN

660 W RHEA AVE SPRING CITY, 373814115

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BIRCHER, DAVID GERALD

1232 WINDSOR DR PORT ORANGE, 32127

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARM

POSSESING AND DISTRIBUTING FENTANYL

POSSESING AND DISTRIBUTING XANAX

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY8713 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DIASY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (PTR)SIMPLE ASSAULTBROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL6651 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSHOPLIFTINGCABRERA, JOSUE10701 LORA LANE APT B OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CHAPMAN, CHARLES HOMER2512 CARRAL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENOT VALID TCA DO NOT USE MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF RETHEFT OF PROPERTYCHI, MARLENA CHI9672 CHANCER TER OOLTEWAH, 37315Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, EXPIREDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONNER, BRIANNA DORE3114 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071855Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTODANIEL, JEREMY PATRICK2300 E 4TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374042725Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DAVIS, AMANDA GRACE11101 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373795330Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDUNN, CLARENCE EUGENE1385 BLYTHE AVE CLEVELAND, 373116394Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEFALSE REPORTSGARNER, SHELDONIA NICOLE3209 TATE RD ROCKFORD, 37853Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTGARTH, EURIKA LATOYA835 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEACCESSORY AFTER THE FACTCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORGRAY, ZANE NICHOLAS8535 BLUEBERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 373639278Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HANKINSON, SIERRA4906 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCHILD ENDANGERMENTHAVNER, TIFFANY RENAE5 WEEKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE608 NORTH PARK DALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HERNANDEZ, AXAL LOPEZ3613 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONHUDSON, JAYLON DEWAYNE504 WANDO DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAINGLE, JERRY LEE931 REED POND RD DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KEEBAUGH, ZACHARY ALAN108 WODDROW AVE REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATIONKENNEDY, SOMER FAITHHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHELINDSTROM, CORY SCOTT1623 MACK SMITH RD APT 2 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMCGREW, AUSTIN KEITH38 VIEW STREET KIMBALL, 37347Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCKIBBENS, KIMBERLY ELAINE1104 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)MCNISH, DANIEL WAYNE750 COLONY CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, BRIAN SCOTT990 HOLLY GLEN LN DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONNAVE, STEVEN HEATH97 AMANDA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMPORTER, BRYAN KEITH176 VERO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARRANSOM, JEROME NATHANIEL2829 CAMPGROUND WAY POWELL, 37849Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYRODRIGUEZ, ROSA NICOLE2020 RICH VIEW DRIVE CLEVELAND NW, 373116280Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTHEFT OF IDENTITYSANCHEZ, RAFAEL DAVID FIGUEREDO1208 GADD ROAD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL5730 LEE HWY, 236 Chattanooga, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS14242 SMITH JONES LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHROPSHIRE, JAMES ANDREW3522 OLHS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTSIMON REYNOSO, FIDENCIO MISAEL221 EDSEL ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO4617 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37616Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYSPENCE, TREVIEON TAHAJ1420 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111005Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATATE, CHANCE TERRY990 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)TAYLOR, HYACINTH KEYONTE2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071062Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TONEY, ZACZERY ALEXANDER1704 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: TBIDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVANDERGRIFF, JERRY BRAD112 RIDGEWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)WARD, TIMIRA MARKIA404 TUNNEL BLVD APT J1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00CRIMINAL CONSPIRACYWEATHERS, JASON MICHAEL106 LAPORTE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWEBB, SAMANTHA MARIE1036 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS HEROIN)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS ALPRAZOLAM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRG PARA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)WILBURN, JACOB CHARLES1701 BROAD ST APT 522 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILLIAMS, DERRICK LAMAR4005 HOMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061508Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWILLINGHAM, CLARENCE R6435 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ack

Here are the mug shots:

BALDWIN, RONALD L

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/24/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BIRCHER, DAVID GERALD

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 10/27/1963

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARM

POSSESING AND DISTRIBUTING FENTANYL

POSSESING AND DISTRIBUTING XANAX

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PTR)

SIMPLE ASSAULT BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/15/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

SHOPLIFTING BURRESS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/07/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CABRERA, JOSUE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAPMAN, CHARLES HOMER

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/10/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NOT VALID TCA DO NOT USE MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF RE

THEFT OF PROPERTY CHI, MARLENA CHI

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/16/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CONNER, BRIANNA DORE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO DANIEL, JEREMY PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/14/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, AMANDA GRACE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/06/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE DUNN, CLARENCE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/12/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

FALSE REPORTS GARNER, SHELDONIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/15/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT GARTH, EURIKA LATOYA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/30/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR GRAY, ZANE NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/10/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HANKINSON, SIERRA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/01/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD ENDANGERMENT HAVNER, TIFFANY RENAE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/17/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/19/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, AXAL LOPEZ

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/16/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HUDSON, JAYLON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

INGLE, JERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/20/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, ANDREW LEE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 05/11/1958

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR KEEBAUGH, ZACHARY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/06/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION KENNEDY, SOMER FAITH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/03/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE LINDSTROM, CORY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/06/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MALLORY, RYAN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/12/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MCGREW, AUSTIN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/08/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCKIBBENS, KIMBERLY ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/07/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) MCNISH, DANIEL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/14/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, BRIAN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/09/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

NAPIER, CLAYTON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/11/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) NAVE, STEVEN HEATH

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/08/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM PORTER, BRYAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/02/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RANSOM, JEROME NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 04/14/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RODRIGUEZ, ROSA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/18/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

THEFT OF IDENTITY SANCHEZ, RAFAEL DAVID FIGUEREDO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/26/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/30/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/07/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHIRLEY, BUTCH ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) SHROPSHIRE, JAMES ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/22/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

SPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/26/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY TATE, CHANCE TERRY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/18/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) TAYLOR, HYACINTH KEYONTE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/23/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TONEY, ZACZERY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/24/1990

Arresting Agency: TBI



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE VANDERGRIFF, JERRY BRAD

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/21/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING) WARD, TIMIRA MARKIA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/22/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY WATSON, TOMMY MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 01/16/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE WEATHERS, JASON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/18/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WEBB, SAMANTHA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/24/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS HEROIN)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS ALPRAZOLAM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRG PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) WILBURN, JACOB CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/31/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, DERRICK LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 01/03/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



