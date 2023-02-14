Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BELCHER, TERRY LYNN
660 W RHEA AVE SPRING CITY, 373814115
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BIRCHER, DAVID GERALD
1232 WINDSOR DR PORT ORANGE, 32127
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARM
POSSESING AND DISTRIBUTING FENTANYL
POSSESING AND DISTRIBUTING XANAX
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY
8713 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DIASY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PTR)
SIMPLE ASSAULT
BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL
6651 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SHOPLIFTING
CABRERA, JOSUE
10701 LORA LANE APT B OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHAPMAN, CHARLES HOMER
2512 CARRAL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NOT VALID TCA DO NOT USE MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF RE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHI, MARLENA CHI
9672 CHANCER TER OOLTEWAH, 37315
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONNER, BRIANNA DORE
3114 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071855
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
DANIEL, JEREMY PATRICK
2300 E 4TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374042725
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, AMANDA GRACE
11101 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373795330
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DUNN, CLARENCE EUGENE
1385 BLYTHE AVE CLEVELAND, 373116394
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
FALSE REPORTS
GARNER, SHELDONIA NICOLE
3209 TATE RD ROCKFORD, 37853
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
GARTH, EURIKA LATOYA
835 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
GRAY, ZANE NICHOLAS
8535 BLUEBERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 373639278
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HANKINSON, SIERRA
4906 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
HAVNER, TIFFANY RENAE
5 WEEKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE
608 NORTH PARK DALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ, AXAL LOPEZ
3613 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HUDSON, JAYLON DEWAYNE
504 WANDO DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
INGLE, JERRY LEE
931 REED POND RD DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEEBAUGH, ZACHARY ALAN
108 WODDROW AVE REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KENNEDY, SOMER FAITH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
LINDSTROM, CORY SCOTT
1623 MACK SMITH RD APT 2 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCGREW, AUSTIN KEITH
38 VIEW STREET KIMBALL, 37347
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCKIBBENS, KIMBERLY ELAINE
1104 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
MCNISH, DANIEL WAYNE
750 COLONY CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, BRIAN SCOTT
990 HOLLY GLEN LN DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
NAVE, STEVEN HEATH
97 AMANDA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
PORTER, BRYAN KEITH
176 VERO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RANSOM, JEROME NATHANIEL
2829 CAMPGROUND WAY POWELL, 37849
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RODRIGUEZ, ROSA NICOLE
2020 RICH VIEW DRIVE CLEVELAND NW, 373116280
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
THEFT OF IDENTITY
SANCHEZ, RAFAEL DAVID FIGUEREDO
1208 GADD ROAD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
5730 LEE HWY, 236 Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS
14242 SMITH JONES LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHROPSHIRE, JAMES ANDREW
3522 OLHS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
SIMON REYNOSO, FIDENCIO MISAEL
221 EDSEL ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO
4617 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37616
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SPENCE, TREVIEON TAHAJ
1420 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111005
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TATE, CHANCE TERRY
990 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TAYLOR, HYACINTH KEYONTE
2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071062
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TONEY, ZACZERY ALEXANDER
1704 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: TBI
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VANDERGRIFF, JERRY BRAD
112 RIDGEWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)
WARD, TIMIRA MARKIA
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT J1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
WEATHERS, JASON MICHAEL
106 LAPORTE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WEBB, SAMANTHA MARIE
1036 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS HEROIN)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS ALPRAZOLAM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
WILBURN, JACOB CHARLES
1701 BROAD ST APT 522 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, DERRICK LAMAR
4005 HOMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061508
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILLINGHAM, CLARENCE R
6435 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ack
Here are the mug shots:
|BALDWIN, RONALD L
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BIRCHER, DAVID GERALD
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/27/1963
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARM
- POSSESING AND DISTRIBUTING FENTANYL
- POSSESING AND DISTRIBUTING XANAX
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PTR)
- SIMPLE ASSAULT
|
|BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BURRESS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/07/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CABRERA, JOSUE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHAPMAN, CHARLES HOMER
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/10/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- NOT VALID TCA DO NOT USE MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF RE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|CHI, MARLENA CHI
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/16/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CONNER, BRIANNA DORE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DANIEL, JEREMY PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/14/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, AMANDA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/06/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|DUNN, CLARENCE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/12/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|GARNER, SHELDONIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/15/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|GARTH, EURIKA LATOYA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/30/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
|
|GRAY, ZANE NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/10/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HANKINSON, SIERRA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/01/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HAVNER, TIFFANY RENAE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/19/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HERNANDEZ, AXAL LOPEZ
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/16/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUDSON, JAYLON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|INGLE, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/20/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, ANDREW LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 05/11/1958
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KEEBAUGH, ZACHARY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KENNEDY, SOMER FAITH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/03/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|LINDSTROM, CORY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/06/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MALLORY, RYAN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/12/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCGREW, AUSTIN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/08/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCKIBBENS, KIMBERLY ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|MCNISH, DANIEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/14/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, BRIAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/09/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|NAPIER, CLAYTON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|NAVE, STEVEN HEATH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/08/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|
|PORTER, BRYAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/02/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RANSOM, JEROME NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/14/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RODRIGUEZ, ROSA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/18/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
|
|SANCHEZ, RAFAEL DAVID FIGUEREDO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHIRLEY, BUTCH ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|SHROPSHIRE, JAMES ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NAPIER, CLAYTON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|NAVE, STEVEN HEATH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/08/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|
|PORTER, BRYAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/02/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RANSOM, JEROME NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/14/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RODRIGUEZ, ROSA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/18/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
|
|SANCHEZ, RAFAEL DAVID FIGUEREDO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHIRLEY, BUTCH ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|SHROPSHIRE, JAMES ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|TATE, CHANCE TERRY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/18/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|TAYLOR, HYACINTH KEYONTE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/23/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TONEY, ZACZERY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/24/1990
Arresting Agency: TBI
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|VANDERGRIFF, JERRY BRAD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/21/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)
|
|WARD, TIMIRA MARKIA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/22/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|WATSON, TOMMY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 01/16/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
|
|WEATHERS, JASON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/18/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WEBB, SAMANTHA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/24/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS HEROIN)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS ALPRAZOLAM)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRG PARA)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|WILBURN, JACOB CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/31/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, DERRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/03/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|