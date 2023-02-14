Camp Jordan To Get New Boardwalk; Gym To Be Expanded At East Ridge Community Center

The city of East Ridge is expanding recreational facilities. The city council has accepted a proposal - the single bid that was submitted - from Chattanooga Dock Builders for a new boardwalk and pier at a small lake in Camp Jordan. The bid of $163,000 is below the $250,000 grant that the city was awarded for this project. There may be additional costs related to underwater pilings but that is unknown before the construction begins. There will be a short turn-around time of 120 days, in order to have the boardwalk/pier ready to use by the time of the annual Optimists Club Fishing Derby.

The city also is planning to expand the gym at the East Ridge Community Center. The gym there is not regulation size and is too small to be used for tournaments. City Manager Scott Miller said that currently it cannot even be used for rec league games and can only be used for pick-up games. Plans for the building include renovations, updates and redeveloping it. If the gym is enlarged, it can be used for competitive basketball, he said. That will require new flooring, as well as new electrical and HVAC systems. Other work that will be done to the building will be to expand the side used by the seniors, making the bathrooms compliant with American with Disabilities standards, and remodeling the kitchen. A road adjacent to the building and the sanitary sewer lines will also have to be relocated. To help pay for this project, the council voted to allow Mr. Miller to apply for the 2023 Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The maximum amount for the LPRF grant is $2,000,000 and it will require the city to match that amount.

Presentations are scheduled for three architectural firms regarding the new animal shelter that the city has planned. It will be built at the end of Stone Street. City Manager Miller told the council that a decision of which firm to use may be made soon and he anticipates it will be brought to the council by the Feb. 23 meeting and no later than the council meeting on March 9.

The Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for upcoming events taking place in the city’s parks. The council approved the recommendation to renew an agreement with Randy Carpenter and his company Family Concessions for the operation of food and refreshment concession for all of the parks. The new contract will be for four years, ending in 2027.

The city also will enter into a sponsorship agreement with Academy Sports and Outdoors that will be from February 2023 until February 2024. Academy Sports will give the Parks and Recreation Department $2,000, a $250 gift card, a number of baseballs, softballs and soccer balls and will pay all expenses in relation to SportsEngine, the website used by the Parks and Recreation department. In return, East Ridge will provide the company with advertising and promotional opportunities with banners, advertising and sales events.

East Ridge has finally received a new leaf truck that had been ordered over a year ago and the city manager said it is already in service.

The River City Corvette Club was given approval to use Camp Jordan Arena at no cost. In the past, their annual car show has raised around $7,000. The money is all donated to the East Ridge Needy Child Fund and the Chattanooga Community Center. This year it will be held Aug. 5.

One board appointment was made at the meeting. Jeff Ezell will serve on the city’s Industrial Development Board to fill a term vacated by Susan Thomas.

February 9 was proclaimed Della McDonald Day on her 106th birthday. She had lived and worked in East Ridge since 1953. Ms. McDonald died Sunday.