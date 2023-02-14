2 Died From Separate Traffic Accidents On Sunday

Two people died in separate wrecks on Sunday, the Sheriff's Office reported.

The first accident occurred in the 9300 block of East Brainerd Road at approximately 12:50 p.m. Upon arrival, it was found to be a two-vehicle collision. Occupants of both vehicles were transported to a local hospital via Hamilton County EMS.

The driver of one vehicle, Jacob Lipski, 23, died from his injuries at the hospital.

The second accident occurred at approximately 3:35 p.m. near the 12000 block of Dolly Pond Road. Upon arrival, it was found to be a single-vehicle collision.

The single occupant of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital via Lifeforce. The driver of the vehicle, Derek Wiley, 34, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Both of these incidents remain under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Investigation Unit.