Latest Headlines

2 Died From Separate Traffic Accidents On Sunday

  • Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Two people died in separate wrecks on Sunday, the Sheriff's Office reported.

The first accident occurred in the 9300 block of East Brainerd Road at approximately 12:50 p.m. Upon arrival, it was found to be a two-vehicle collision. Occupants of both vehicles were transported to a local hospital via Hamilton County EMS.   

The driver of one vehicle, Jacob Lipski, 23, died from his injuries at the hospital.  

The second accident occurred at approximately 3:35 p.m. near the 12000 block of Dolly Pond Road. Upon arrival, it was found to be a single-vehicle collision.  

The single occupant of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital via Lifeforce. The driver of the vehicle, Derek Wiley, 34, died from his injuries at the hospital.  

Both of these incidents remain under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Investigation Unit.   

Latest Headlines
2 Died From Separate Traffic Accidents On Sunday
  • Breaking News
  • 2/14/2023
Man Who Fired Shot That Set Off String Of Murders Gets 23-Year Sentence
Man Who Fired Shot That Set Off String Of Murders Gets 23-Year Sentence
  • Breaking News
  • 2/14/2023
Residential Fire Breaks Out On Davis Mill Road Tuesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 2/14/2023
County Schools To Set District-Wide Policy On Cell Phones At School
  • Breaking News
  • 2/14/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/14/2023
Covenant's Igbanu Named CCS Player Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 2/14/2023
Breaking News
Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Chicago At Memorial Auditorium From Chattanoogan.com
Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Chicago At Memorial Auditorium From Chattanoogan.com
  • 2/20/2023

Win a set of tickets to the upcoming Broadway musical Chicago from Chattanoogan.com. There will be three sets of tickets given away for opening night on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Soldiers and Sailors ... more

Police Blotter: Customer Leaves $50 Tip (But It's Fake); Shoeless Man Sitting On Sidewalk Heads To Grandma's
  • 2/14/2023

The manager at Buffalo Wild Wings, 5744 Highway 153, gave police an envelope with two fake bills. The value of those bills was $100 and $50. Both bills upon inspection were noticeably false and ... more

Residential Fire Breaks Out On Davis Mill Road Tuesday Morning
  • 2/14/2023

A homeowner found his heating and air unit was on fire Tuesday morning. At 7:25 a.m. a 911 call came in reporting the residential fire at 7539 Davis Mill Road (Highway 58 area). Highway ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/14/2023
Person Arrested On Hamilton County Warrants - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/14/2023
Camp Jordan To Get New Boardwalk; Gym To Be Expanded At East Ridge Community Center
  • 2/14/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/14/2023
Dalton Police Searching For Runaway Teenager
Dalton Police Searching For Runaway Teenager
  • 2/13/2023
Opinion
Great Theater At The MACC
  • 2/11/2023
I Miss The Riverbend Of Yesteryear
  • 2/10/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 2/14/2023
A Force With Which To Be Reckoned - And Response
  • 2/13/2023
Yet Another Dip Into The Wamp Swamp - And Response
  • 2/13/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Barnes Feels The Pain For Players In 2 Soul-Crushing Losses
Dan Fleser: Barnes Feels The Pain For Players In 2 Soul-Crushing Losses
  • 2/13/2023
SEC Baseball Coaches Pick LSU To Win Conference; Vols Picked To Take East Division
  • 2/14/2023
Randy Smith: Tennessee Loses A Treasure
Randy Smith: Tennessee Loses A Treasure
  • 2/13/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Covenant's Igbanu Named CCS Player Of The Week
  • 2/14/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Historical Research, Notable Deaths, Riverbend, And Super Bowl Ads
  • 2/14/2023
Life With Ferris: The Moving Work Of Van Gogh
  • 2/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Cherokee Nation - Broken Treaty
Jerry Summers: Cherokee Nation - Broken Treaty
  • 2/13/2023
How To Raise An Equipped Adult Parenting Seminar Offered On Thursday
How To Raise An Equipped Adult Parenting Seminar Offered On Thursday
  • 2/14/2023
La Paz Chattanooga Announces New Board Members, Strengthens Operations Staff
La Paz Chattanooga Announces New Board Members, Strengthens Operations Staff
  • 2/14/2023
Entertainment
Free Musical Performances To Accompany Americans And The Holocaust Exhibition
Free Musical Performances To Accompany Americans And The Holocaust Exhibition
  • 2/14/2023
Bach Choir Has Thomas Wolfe Tribute Concert Saturday
Bach Choir Has Thomas Wolfe Tribute Concert Saturday
  • 2/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Weight Gain Pain
Best Of Grizzard - Weight Gain Pain
  • 2/14/2023
Victor VC Caldwell Has New Single, "Can God Trust You"
  • 2/13/2023
Lee Opera Theatre To Present “The 'little’ Magic Flute”
Lee Opera Theatre To Present “The 'little’ Magic Flute”
  • 2/10/2023
Opinion
Great Theater At The MACC
  • 2/11/2023
I Miss The Riverbend Of Yesteryear
  • 2/10/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 2/14/2023
Dining
Wendy's Restaurant Location On Bonny Oaks Drive Sells For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Dunkin Donuts Property On South Broad Sells For $1,740,000
  • 2/9/2023
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
  • 2/8/2023
Business
Volkswagen Supplier Thyssenkrupp Closing Chattanooga Facilities; 156 Employees Affected
  • 2/13/2023
Market Street Partners Teams With Lane Ford, Expands Business Consulting Services
Market Street Partners Teams With Lane Ford, Expands Business Consulting Services
  • 2/14/2023
Magnolia Wash Holdings Opens 4 New Whistle Express Car Washes
Magnolia Wash Holdings Opens 4 New Whistle Express Car Washes
  • 2/14/2023
Real Estate
Apartments On .41-Acre Alton Park Lot Get Planning Commission Approval
  • 2/13/2023
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
  • 2/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 2-8
  • 2/9/2023
Student Scene
New UTC Engineering Center To Prepare Students For Technology Of Today's Workplace
New UTC Engineering Center To Prepare Students For Technology Of Today's Workplace
  • 2/14/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Presents Scholarship To Southern Adventist University Student Ethan David
Morning Pointe Senior Living Presents Scholarship To Southern Adventist University Student Ethan David
  • 2/14/2023
Bollywood Dancers Earn First Place At GPS-McCallie's 14th Got Talent Show
Bollywood Dancers Earn First Place At GPS-McCallie's 14th Got Talent Show
  • 2/13/2023
Living Well
Emily’s Power For A Cure Donates $100,000 To St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital For Neuroblastoma Research
  • 2/14/2023
Therapy Dog At Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates 2,000th Visit
Therapy Dog At Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates 2,000th Visit
  • 2/13/2023
American Heart Month: How To Take Care Of Your Heart
  • 2/14/2023
Memories
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Chattanooga Area Historical Association To Meet At First Presbyterian Church
  • 2/8/2023
Outdoors
Tennessee Fish And Wildlife Commission February Meeting Set For Nashville
  • 2/13/2023
Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp Closed For Renovations
  • 2/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
  • 2/6/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: What's This Thing Called Love Really All About?
Bob Tamasy: What's This Thing Called Love Really All About?
  • 2/13/2023
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
  • 2/10/2023
Richmont Celebrates 90th anniversary Of Chattanooga Bible Institute
  • 2/7/2023
Obituaries
James "Jim" Thomas Turner
James "Jim" Thomas Turner
  • 2/14/2023
Adena Darlene Stinnett
Adena Darlene Stinnett
  • 2/14/2023
Della McDonald
Della McDonald
  • 2/14/2023
Area Obituaries
Nunley, Melodye (Jasper)
Nunley, Melodye (Jasper)
  • 2/14/2023
Watts, Sandra (Cleveland)
Watts, Sandra (Cleveland)
  • 2/13/2023
Wales, James "Jim" Clifford (Cleveland)
Wales, James "Jim" Clifford (Cleveland)
  • 2/12/2023