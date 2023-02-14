Signal Auditor Says Failures Of Prior Employees Caused Big Cost Overrun; Vice Mayor Says Some Have Screamed At Current Workers

The Signal Mountain Council balked when they saw the bill that the town received from Johnson, Murphey and Wright, PC. for the yearly audit. At the first meeting in January, it was decided to pay the contracted amount and wait to pay the amount above the agreed cost. At the Monday council meeting CPA Paul Johnson explained the reason for the increase. That included many extra hours and accounting work that was not in the agreement, he said.

The problems began in 2020 and got worse in 2021, he said. It was a gradual down-hill thing and he kept thinking it would get better. He was told that there would be new employees to straighten it out, yet they were not hired until a month or two before the 2022 audit began. He told the council that the fees the town were given were based on the cooperation of its personnel, but “the personnel who were here before now Town Manager Elaine Brunelle and Finance Director Jennifer Broomfield didn’t do their jobs.”

"What the town didn’t do, we had to do in order to complete the audit report," he said. "We were the ones that cleaned it up.” He said that the company billed what it originally contracted for the audit, but extra for all the accounting work that had to be done.

Accountants from the firm planned on two days for the audit but ended up spending five days before finishing the job. And he said that he is still donating a lot of the extra time. The standard billing time for the five days would have been $73,000, he said, but if the council approves the added fees, the city will only be paying a total of $35,000. The original cost of the audit was to be not to exceed $26,135.

Vice Mayor Elizabeth Baker questioned why the council was not given that information before it got so bad and the issues could have been fixed. Mr. Johnson said, "We don’t ever want to stand up here and beat up on people and put so many findings in the report, and we could have if we wanted to - you’d be so embarrassed.” Council member Clay Crumbliss said that in the future, a procedure needs to be put in place so that the council will be briefed on overtime when it begins to happen.



With the new information they were given Thursday, the council members plan to discuss the extra charges at the next work session.

Vice Mayor Baker also told the council that something needs to be said to get it on the record. “It is 100 percent inappropriate for residents or non-residents to come into town hall and scream, swear at and call staff names.” She said it has happened more than once in recent months. She said employees are only acting on policies that are put in place by the council and, if people feel the need to scream, to call or email her or one of the other council members.



Mayor Charles Poss announced that a meeting about a mountain top growth plan has been scheduled for March 7. Both Mayor Poss and Mayor Lee Davis of Walden will participate with Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp to discuss the tremendous growth taking place in the county that is outside of the city limits of the two towns. Mayor Poss would like to know how the county plans to handle that growth and coordinate with Walden and Signal Mountain, especially considering that there is limited access up and down the mountain. The council members were asked to provide other topics of concern.

In his report, Council Member Andrew Gardner said that budgets and plans are great, but some projects that sound good at first may end up being worthless. He warned against the common attitude of “use it or lose it,” when it comes to going forward with certain projects just because they were planned for and included in the budget. The council needs to rethink that mindset, he said. The councilman said things need to continually be re-evaluated. It might be better to terminate a project rather than end up with a big loss. He said that what really matters is “when the council makes a decision to spend, it should be done wisely. Spending should benefit most or all citizens of the town. If it benefits just a small group, it probably is not worth it.”

A rec board meeting will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. The subject will be about the priority of field use. Councilman Gardner said the facilities are meant for inclusion, and for as many residents that can be accommodated, not for small groups. The ranking for priorities, he said, are first for the Rec sports, second, for Rec Sports sponsored select teams and then for whatever is left. The meeting will be livestreamed from the council room at town hall.

Council Member Crumbliss asked for residents to check plastics before they are recycled. Plastics marked #3 through #7 are no longer accepted for recycling. He also asks that cardboard is taken to the recycling center, where the town is paid $15 per ton for it. When cardboard is taken to the transfer station, the city is charged $58 per ton to haul it away.

In regular business the council approved the purchase of a new dump truck for the public works department. A single axle truck was budgeted in the vehicle replacement fund for $150,000, but, because the department has upgraded the request to be a dual axle truck plus inflation, the price has increased by $23,000. A total amount of $171,941 was approved.



Certain streets in the Wild Ridge subdivision were accepted by the town from the developer. Signal Mountain will take the responsibility for maintaining those roads.

Councilman Crumbliss was appointed to be the council liaison with both the city’s board of zoning appeals and with the recycling committee.

There was a discussion about fees for temporary beer permits at recurring events. Consideration is being given to do a background check annually for those requests and a single yearly fee for the license, would be paid at that time. Now, those applications must be made each month.

Mayor Poss and the council agreed to support the efforts of the Tennessee Municipal League for the state of Tennessee to share a portion of all sales taxes, which is now seven percent. The amount municipalities now receive is based on 4.6 percent of sales taxes. The council plans to write a letter of support to Signal Mountain’s state legislators, and urges the citizens to do the same.