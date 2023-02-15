Police Blotter: Police Give Woman Walking In The Rain Ride To Gas Station; Police Give Homeless Man Lift To Community Kitchen

While conducting routine patrol on Lee Highway, police saw a woman walking in the rain. Police made contact to check her well-being, identified her and transported her to Kanku's Gas Station, 1910 Market St., at her request.



* * *

A couple on Dubsy Lane reported they could see a person on their exterior camera outside their trailer. They said they could hear crying coming from somewhere outside. Police did not locate anyone outside the trailer, nor in any of the storage buildings or two empty nearby trailers. The man showed police the camera footage at 1:33 a.m. showing what appeared to be a white male in a t-shirt and pants crouching near their storage building, but the footage did not show where the man went. Police were unable to hear the crying sound, and the couple said it had stopped. Police asked them to call back in if they heard or saw anything else, and they agreed.

* * *

A man on Castle Drive told police his unlocked vehicle was broken into overnight and several items were stolen from it. Capital One informed him and Police that the man's stolen credit card was used at the Circle K gas station at 4026 Shallowford Road at 3:22 a.m. that day. The on-duty clerk said she would review their surveillance footage once her relief could assist her after 9 a.m. She will contact Police if she is able to observe any suspect using a credit card at 3:22 a.m.

* * *

Suspicious activity was reported at Quick Everett's Garage, 910 Creekside Road. At approximately 5 a.m. a white male was observed on camera trespassing on the property. Footage showed he left and returned a second time. He was observed urinating and looking at vehicles parked on the lot. There are numerous vehicles parked on the lot. The man was driving a white, 99 Chevy Silverado K1500 with a TN tag. The truck is registered to a man in Chattanooga. Police were given photos of the man on camera on the lot. The suspect in the camera could be the man associated with the address of the owner of the truck. This location was placed on the Watch List.

* * *



An abandoned vehicle was reported blocking the entrance of Covenant Transport Trucking Co. at 3592 Cummings Road. Police located a gray 2006 BMW 325I blocking the right lane of traffic. Both the VIN# on the BMW and the tag displayed were run for stolen. The tag came back on a blue 2006 Chevy Cobalt, but neither item came back as stolen. The security officer for the trucking company called for a wrecker to remove the abandoned vehicle, which was a traffic hazard.

* * *

Police responded to an accident at the apartments at 6276 Rivoli Dr, A woman was attempting to back into a parking slot when she didn't see the hand rail and contacted it. No injuries were reported.

* * *

A resident reported suspicious activity at Patten Towers. He told police that around 3 a.m. that morning, he saw a white male wearing a yellow toboggan cap listening through his door. The man also appears to have tried to open the door, but it was locked. The resident said he did not call police when the incident occurred. Police asked the man to call back should he see the man in the apartments.

* * *

Police responded to the Walmart on Gunbarrel Road on a homeless white male requesting a ride to the Community Kitchen. Police spoke with the man, who was sitting in the entrance to Walmart. He was run for wants and warrants, which came back negative. Police assisted with transporting the man to the Community Kitchen without incident.