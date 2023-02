A man was struck and killed at 181 Interstate 24 Eastbound on Tuesday night. He was identified only as a white male.



At 8:24 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a pedestrian struck.



Police located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police were advised the man ran into a lane of traffic and was clipped by a tractor trailer.



The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Investigators determined the truck driver was not at fault and no charges will be filed in this case. Investigators determined the truck driver was not at fault and no charges will be filed in this case.