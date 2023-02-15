Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALFARO-LOPEZ, JIMY
502 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ARRINGTON, CATHY JOLYNN
7410 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BILLUPS, LADARRIUS DEVON
7715 VISTA HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BILLUPS, MALACHI ISMEL
1627 E 5TH ST #308 CHATTANOOGA, 374042548
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE
6306 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212328
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BOYKIN, MICHAEL ALONZO
2124 CLEVELAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BURRESS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
404 HOWARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COONROD, DAMEION MARTEZ
1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CUTLER, JAMAL
2314 APPLING ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, SAMMY DEE
8321 PINE RIDGE RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAUALT)
ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE
2606 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT OF POSS OF COCAINE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TO POSS OF COCAINE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EWTON, SHERRY MARIE
15821 COULTERVILLE RD SALE CREEK, 373739761
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)
HANCOCK, JAMES III
521 GLENN WADE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HENDERSON, DANNY WAYNE
7042 JOHN WESLEY TRAIL HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JONES, ANDREW LEE
11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
FAILURE TO APPEAR
KININGHAM, HARRY THOMAS
600 DUSAN BLVD APT J6 MURFREESBORO, 37129
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
KITTS, DENNIS WAYNE
112 HARMON DRIVE MAYNARDVILLE, 37807
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MALLORY, RYAN MATTHEW
7415 IGOU FERRY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MOORE, NATINA R
805 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MORRIS, CHRISTINA MARIE
POE RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT
PERKINS, ROBERT RAY
36 PERKINS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAMSEY BOWENS, LASHANDA NICOLE
6205 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RICHARDSON, TEMETRIUS NMN
5324 WEST CIRCLE ATLANTA, 31349
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR CANCELED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
ROBERSON, DENZEL
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKEYL
210 NORCROSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SHIRLEY, BUTCH ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SOUTHERS, LADAQUIS DEWARTAE
810 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STRICKLAND, LISHONTEION TANKADDAH LASTARR
1920 ROBBINS ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
THOMPSON, DAVID
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT
TURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA
4228 FORREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
WATSON, TOMMY MAURICE
2137 SUN CREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212435
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
WILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE
7901 FARROW RD COLUMBIA, 29203
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
WILLIAMS, OMEGA SHAIRE
1902 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041436
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY
1235 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WINGO, STACEY NICHOLE
456 SWEETWATER ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
WOOD, JOHN DAVID
208 GRAVES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|ALFARO-LOPEZ, JIMY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ARRINGTON, CATHY JOLYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/02/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BILLUPS, LADARRIUS DEVON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/14/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BOWMAN, CARSON MAX
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/15/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DAVIS, SAMMY DEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/18/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAUALT)
|
|DEFRIESE, JOSHUA LEE EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/18/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT OF POSS OF COCAINE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TO POSS OF COCAINE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- EVADING ARREST
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|EWTON, SHERRY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)
|
|HAYDEN, ANTONIO DAI SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/16/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HENDERSON, DANNY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/22/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KELLER, BEVERLY ANN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/24/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|KININGHAM, HARRY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
|
|KITTS, DENNIS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|LEDBETTER, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/09/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/10/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MATHIS, SAMUEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/06/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VOP (INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF METHAMPHETAMINE)
- VOP (AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT)
- VOP ( CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION)
|
|MOORE, NATINA R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/14/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PAYNE, ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PITTMAN, DAMON BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REID, LYDIA KAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/31/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RICHARDSON, TEMETRIUS NMN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/08/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR CANCELED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
|
|ROBERSON, DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/01/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SILVIA, PARKER ANSELN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/28/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|SOUTHERS, LADAQUIS DEWARTAE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/11/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SPURGEON, ADAM LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATING ORDER OF PROTECT
|
|STRICKLAND, LISHONTEION TANKADDAH LASTARR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/04/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, OMEGA SHAIRE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WOOD, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
|