Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALFARO-LOPEZ, JIMY
502 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARRINGTON, CATHY JOLYNN
7410 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BILLUPS, LADARRIUS DEVON
7715 VISTA HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BILLUPS, MALACHI ISMEL
1627 E 5TH ST #308 CHATTANOOGA, 374042548
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE
6306 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212328
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BOYKIN, MICHAEL ALONZO
2124 CLEVELAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BURRESS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
404 HOWARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COONROD, DAMEION MARTEZ
1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CUTLER, JAMAL
2314 APPLING ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, SAMMY DEE
8321 PINE RIDGE RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAUALT)

ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE
2606 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT OF POSS OF COCAINE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TO POSS OF COCAINE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EWTON, SHERRY MARIE
15821 COULTERVILLE RD SALE CREEK, 373739761
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)

HANCOCK, JAMES III
521 GLENN WADE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HENDERSON, DANNY WAYNE
7042 JOHN WESLEY TRAIL HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HOOD, WALTER JAMES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JONES, ANDREW LEE
11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KININGHAM, HARRY THOMAS
600 DUSAN BLVD APT J6 MURFREESBORO, 37129
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)

KITTS, DENNIS WAYNE
112 HARMON DRIVE MAYNARDVILLE, 37807
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

MALLORY, RYAN MATTHEW
7415 IGOU FERRY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MOORE, NATINA R
805 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MORRIS, CHRISTINA MARIE
POE RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT

PERKINS, ROBERT RAY
36 PERKINS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMSEY BOWENS, LASHANDA NICOLE
6205 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RICHARDSON, TEMETRIUS NMN
5324 WEST CIRCLE ATLANTA, 31349
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR CANCELED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

ROBERSON, DENZEL
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

ROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKEYL
210 NORCROSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SHIRLEY, BUTCH ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SOUTHERS, LADAQUIS DEWARTAE
810 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STRICKLAND, LISHONTEION TANKADDAH LASTARR
1920 ROBBINS ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

THOMPSON, DAVID
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT

TURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA
4228 FORREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

WATSON, TOMMY MAURICE
2137 SUN CREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212435
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

WILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE
7901 FARROW RD COLUMBIA, 29203
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES

WILLIAMS, OMEGA SHAIRE
1902 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041436
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY
1235 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WINGO, STACEY NICHOLE
456 SWEETWATER ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)

WOOD, JOHN DAVID
208 GRAVES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

ALFARO-LOPEZ, JIMY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ARRINGTON, CATHY JOLYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/02/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BILLUPS, LADARRIUS DEVON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/14/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BOWMAN, CARSON MAX
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/15/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DAVIS, SAMMY DEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/18/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAUALT)
DEFRIESE, JOSHUA LEE EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/18/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT OF POSS OF COCAINE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TO POSS OF COCAINE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EWTON, SHERRY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)
HAYDEN, ANTONIO DAI SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/16/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HENDERSON, DANNY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/22/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Airport Police

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KELLER, BEVERLY ANN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/24/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
KININGHAM, HARRY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
KITTS, DENNIS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
LEDBETTER, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/09/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/10/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATHIS, SAMUEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/06/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP (INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF METHAMPHETAMINE)
  • VOP (AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT)
  • VOP ( CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION)
MOORE, NATINA R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/14/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PAYNE, ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PITTMAN, DAMON BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REID, LYDIA KAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/31/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICHARDSON, TEMETRIUS NMN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/08/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR CANCELED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
ROBERSON, DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/01/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SILVIA, PARKER ANSELN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/28/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SOUTHERS, LADAQUIS DEWARTAE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/11/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO RENDER AID
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPURGEON, ADAM LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATING ORDER OF PROTECT
STRICKLAND, LISHONTEION TANKADDAH LASTARR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/04/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
WILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
WILLIAMS, OMEGA SHAIRE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WOOD, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION



Latest Headlines
TV And Other Items Stolen From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 2/15/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/15/2023
Man Struck And Killed On The Freeway
  • Breaking News
  • 2/15/2023
2 Shot At College Hill Courts; Man Dies; Suspects Caught
  • Breaking News
  • 2/15/2023
Silverdale Girls Advance To DII-A East Region Semis
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/14/2023
Mocs Travel To VMI For Key SoCon Contest
  • Sports
  • 2/14/2023
Breaking News
Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Chicago At Memorial Auditorium From Chattanoogan.com
  • 2/20/2023

Win a set of tickets to the upcoming Broadway musical Chicago from Chattanoogan.com. There will be three sets of tickets given away for opening night on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Soldiers and Sailors ... more

TV And Other Items Stolen From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/15/2023

Walmart reported a theft of a TV and other items from earlier in the day. An individual was identified and charges are pending. A minor fender bender was reported in the 4900 block of Colcord ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/15/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALFARO-LOPEZ, JIMY 502 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD PUBLIC INTOXICATION ... more

Breaking News
Man Struck And Killed On The Freeway
  • 2/15/2023
2 Shot At College Hill Courts; Man Dies; Suspects Caught
  • 2/15/2023
Signal Auditor Says Failures Of Prior Employees Caused Big Cost Overrun; Vice Mayor Says Some Have Screamed At Current Workers
  • 2/14/2023
Mayor Kelly Appoints 9 Members To CARTA Board Of Directors
  • 2/14/2023
2 Died From Separate Traffic Accidents On Sunday
  • 2/14/2023
Opinion
Great Theater At The MACC
  • 2/11/2023
I Miss The Riverbend Of Yesteryear
  • 2/10/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 2/14/2023
A Force With Which To Be Reckoned - And Response
  • 2/13/2023
Yet Another Dip Into The Wamp Swamp - And Response
  • 2/13/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Barnes Feels The Pain For Players In 2 Soul-Crushing Losses
Dan Fleser: Barnes Feels The Pain For Players In 2 Soul-Crushing Losses
  • 2/13/2023
SEC Baseball Coaches Pick LSU To Win Conference; Vols Picked To Take East Division
  • 2/14/2023
Randy Smith: Tennessee Loses A Treasure
Randy Smith: Tennessee Loses A Treasure
  • 2/13/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Mocs Travel To VMI For Key SoCon Contest
  • 2/14/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Historical Research, Notable Deaths, Riverbend, And Super Bowl Ads
  • 2/14/2023
Dalton Hosts Pickleball Tournament Feb. 24
  • 2/14/2023
Did You Know? A Song And A Dance
Did You Know? A Song And A Dance
  • 2/15/2023
How To Raise An Equipped Adult Parenting Seminar Offered On Thursday
How To Raise An Equipped Adult Parenting Seminar Offered On Thursday
  • 2/14/2023
La Paz Chattanooga Announces New Board Members, Strengthens Operations Staff
La Paz Chattanooga Announces New Board Members, Strengthens Operations Staff
  • 2/14/2023
Entertainment
Free Musical Performances To Accompany Americans And The Holocaust Exhibition
Free Musical Performances To Accompany Americans And The Holocaust Exhibition
  • 2/14/2023
Bach Choir Has Thomas Wolfe Tribute Concert Saturday
Bach Choir Has Thomas Wolfe Tribute Concert Saturday
  • 2/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Weight Gain Pain
Best Of Grizzard - Weight Gain Pain
  • 2/14/2023
Victor VC Caldwell Has New Single, "Can God Trust You"
  • 2/13/2023
Lee Opera Theatre To Present “The 'little’ Magic Flute”
Lee Opera Theatre To Present “The 'little’ Magic Flute”
  • 2/10/2023
Opinion
Great Theater At The MACC
  • 2/11/2023
I Miss The Riverbend Of Yesteryear
  • 2/10/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 2/14/2023
Dining
Wendy's Restaurant Location On Bonny Oaks Drive Sells For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Dunkin Donuts Property On South Broad Sells For $1,740,000
  • 2/9/2023
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
  • 2/8/2023
Business
Komatsu’s Chattanooga Manufacturing Facility Begins Production Of HM400-5 Articulated Trucks
Komatsu’s Chattanooga Manufacturing Facility Begins Production Of HM400-5 Articulated Trucks
  • 2/14/2023
Volkswagen Supplier Thyssenkrupp Closing Chattanooga Facilities; 156 Employees Affected
  • 2/13/2023
Market Street Partners Teams With Lane Ford, Expands Business Consulting Services
Market Street Partners Teams With Lane Ford, Expands Business Consulting Services
  • 2/14/2023
Real Estate
Apartments On .41-Acre Alton Park Lot Get Planning Commission Approval
  • 2/13/2023
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
  • 2/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 2-8
  • 2/9/2023
Student Scene
Chattanooga State Celebrates Gerald McCormick With Naming Ceremony
Chattanooga State Celebrates Gerald McCormick With Naming Ceremony
  • 2/14/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Presents Scholarship To Southern Adventist University Student Ethan David
Morning Pointe Senior Living Presents Scholarship To Southern Adventist University Student Ethan David
  • 2/14/2023
New UTC Engineering Center To Prepare Students For Technology Of Today's Workplace
New UTC Engineering Center To Prepare Students For Technology Of Today's Workplace
  • 2/14/2023
Living Well
Emily’s Power For A Cure Donates $100,000 To St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital For Neuroblastoma Research
  • 2/14/2023
Therapy Dog At Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates 2,000th Visit
Therapy Dog At Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates 2,000th Visit
  • 2/13/2023
American Heart Month: How To Take Care Of Your Heart
  • 2/14/2023
Memories
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Chattanooga Area Historical Association To Meet At First Presbyterian Church
  • 2/8/2023
Outdoors
Tennessee Fish And Wildlife Commission February Meeting Set For Nashville
  • 2/13/2023
Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp Closed For Renovations
  • 2/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
  • 2/6/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: What's This Thing Called Love Really All About?
Bob Tamasy: What's This Thing Called Love Really All About?
  • 2/13/2023
"Jezebel Is Alive And Well" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/14/2023
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
  • 2/10/2023
Obituaries
Bruce Porter
Bruce Porter
  • 2/14/2023
James "Jim" Thomas Turner
James "Jim" Thomas Turner
  • 2/14/2023
Adena Darlene Stinnett
Adena Darlene Stinnett
  • 2/14/2023
Area Obituaries
Nunley, Melodye (Jasper)
Nunley, Melodye (Jasper)
  • 2/14/2023
Watts, Sandra (Cleveland)
Watts, Sandra (Cleveland)
  • 2/13/2023
Wales, James "Jim" Clifford (Cleveland)
Wales, James "Jim" Clifford (Cleveland)
  • 2/12/2023