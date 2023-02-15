Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALFARO-LOPEZ, JIMY

502 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ARRINGTON, CATHY JOLYNN

7410 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BILLUPS, LADARRIUS DEVON

7715 VISTA HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BILLUPS, MALACHI ISMEL

1627 E 5TH ST #308 CHATTANOOGA, 374042548

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI



BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE

6306 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212328

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BOYKIN, MICHAEL ALONZO

2124 CLEVELAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BURRESS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

404 HOWARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COONROD, DAMEION MARTEZ

1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CUTLER, JAMAL

2314 APPLING ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDAVIS, SAMMY DEE8321 PINE RIDGE RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAUALT)ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE2606 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT OF POSS OF COCAINEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TO POSS OF COCAINEVIOLATION OF PROBATIONAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARRESTLIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEWTON, SHERRY MARIE15821 COULTERVILLE RD SALE CREEK, 373739761Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)HANCOCK, JAMES III521 GLENN WADE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HENDERSON, DANNY WAYNE7042 JOHN WESLEY TRAIL HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHOOD, WALTER JAMES727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Airport PolicePUBLIC INTOXICATIONJONES, ANDREW LEE11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: UTCFAILURE TO APPEARKININGHAM, HARRY THOMAS600 DUSAN BLVD APT J6 MURFREESBORO, 37129Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)KITTS, DENNIS WAYNE112 HARMON DRIVE MAYNARDVILLE, 37807Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONMALLORY, RYAN MATTHEW7415 IGOU FERRY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMOORE, NATINA R805 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMORRIS, CHRISTINA MARIEPOE RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSASSAULTPERKINS, ROBERT RAY36 PERKINS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAMSEY BOWENS, LASHANDA NICOLE6205 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212323Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERICHARDSON, TEMETRIUS NMN5324 WEST CIRCLE ATLANTA, 31349Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR CANCELED LICENSEVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWROBERSON, DENZEL2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)ROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKEYL210 NORCROSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSHIRLEY, BUTCH ALLENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)SOUTHERS, LADAQUIS DEWARTAE810 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO RENDER AIDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSTRICKLAND, LISHONTEION TANKADDAH LASTARR1920 ROBBINS ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTTHOMPSON, DAVID727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONASSAULTTURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA4228 FORREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORWATSON, TOMMY MAURICE2137 SUN CREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212435Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGUREWILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE7901 FARROW RD COLUMBIA, 29203Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF SERVICESWILLIAMS, OMEGA SHAIRE1902 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041436Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWINFIELD, NIGEL ROY1235 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWINGO, STACEY NICHOLE456 SWEETWATER ROAD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPETITION TO REVOKE (DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)WOOD, JOHN DAVID208 GRAVES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATION

