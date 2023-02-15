Teen Charged With Strangling Mother Is Committed To Hospital For Life

A murder charge has been dismissed against a 19-year-old who strangled his mother to death in August 2020. Garrett Behlau, who is now 22, will be permanently hospitalized, chief homicide prosecutor Michael Dowd said.

The reason for the dismissal is because the defendant is permanently incompetent and cannot be brought to trial. As a result of this, we have worked to have him permanently committed to the State Hospital System. The prosecutor stated, "

"He will spend the rest of his life in a State Mental Hospital. Should he ever be released, which is extremely unlikely, the District Attorney’s Office would immediately refile the murder charges against him.





"The family of the victim and the defendant were onboard and fully supportive of the actions that we took in this case. This is a tragic event and, considering the law concerning incompetency of a defendant, we took action to secure an involuntary commitment of the defendant to make sure that he will never walk the streets free ever again."

He had been charged in the strangling death of his mother, Theresa Behlua, 54.

Police said his father, Warren Behlau, advised them that he was out of town eight hours away, but he found the incident was caught on video. He said he reviewed the video from his location.

Mr. Behlau said he saw his son strangling Ms. Behlau until she was lifeless. He then dragged her body out of view of the security camera.

Chattanooga Police had responded to a well-being check at a residence in the 2600 block of Waterfront Drive. They found Garrett Behlau sitting on the floor in his bedroom. Asked where his mother was, he said she was in the woods.

Police found the body of Ms. Behlau in the woods with saran wrap placed around her head.

Also on the video, the youth was observed taking paper towels and cleaning up the scene. In a trash can, police found the paper towels as well as what appeared to be some of the victim's hair.

He was charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.