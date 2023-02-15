Woman Charged In Fentanyl Overdose Case Gets Suspended Sentence

A woman who was charged in a case in which there was a fentanyl overdose death has been given a suspended eight-year prison term.

Kori Lynea Konrad had been charged with second-degree murder, and her guilty plea was to voluntary manslaughter.

She got six years suspended for the voluntary manslaughter and two years for possession of drugs for resale.

Prosecutor Michael Dowd said Ms. Konrad and the victim were sharing a room at a hotel and were doing drugs together. He said Ms.

The prosecutor said, "Based on the evidence, we believed that a voluntary manslaughter plea was the appropriate disposition based on these facts and the defendant was sentenced to six years in state prison suspended and then placed on supervised probation for six years. Should the defendant violate probation in any manner, she will be immediately sent to state prison to complete her sentence."





The family of the victim were consulted on this disposition. They believed it was appropriate and agreed with it. As part of her probation, the defendant will have to complete Drug Court. Should the defendant fail in that, she will be sent to state prison to complete her sentence.

Ms. Konrad was arrested in a drug bust in Catoosa County, Ga., in December 2021.

In that case, deputies said they were executing a search warrant at a home on Blevins Drive when they found several prescription pills and large amounts of marijuana for resale.

The total street value of the drugs at the house was put at $10,000.

She was arrested in East Ridge on a meth possession charge in February 2022.

Konrad thought that they were taking methamphetamine, but it turns out that they were given fentanyl. He noted she was the one who originally purchased the drugs and gave some to the victim.