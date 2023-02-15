Latest Headlines

Cordaro Ervin, 35, Arrested On Multiple Charges After High-Speed Chase

  Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Cordaro Ervin, 35, was arrested on Tuesday after a high-speed chase.

At approximately 1:43 a.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a silver in color Hyundai Elantra traveling south on Lee Highway around the 7200 block. After witnessing multiple traffic violations, the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle at which time it fled.

The vehicle proceeded to the intersection of Lee Highway at Shallowford Road where it started to turn right at the red light, and then accelerated at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then turned back to Lee Highway and continued south where deputies continued to pursue the suspect vehicle down Lee Highway and several other side streets.

Several attempts during the pursuit were made by deputies to stop the vehicle. Numerous times the suspect vehicle also attempted to ram HCSO patrol units.

Once on Interstate 24 West, the suspect vehicle clipped the front right corner of a deputy’s patrol vehicle as he tried to cut across in front him, causing the suspect vehicle to spin into the interstate center divider.

The suspect driver, Cordaro Ervin, jumped out of the vehicle and in an attempt to evade arrest, jumped over the dividing wall and attempted to run across Interstate 24. After a short foot pursuit, deputies apprehended Ervin and pulled him out of the roadway to keep him from getting hit from oncoming traffic where he continued to resist deputies.

Once in custody, Ervin was cleared on the scene by HCEMS and transported to the Silverdale Detention Center for booking.

As a result of the pursuit, Ervin was charged with the following:

  • Aggravated assault (x2)
  • Reckless driving
  • Evading arrest (felony)
  • Light law violation (failure to dim)
  • Window tint violation
  • Violation of traffic control device
  • Driving on revoked/suspended license
  • Failure to provide financial responsibility
  • Registration violation
  • Resisting arrest
In addition to the aforementioned charges incurred from the pursuit, it was found that Ervin had numerous existing warrants for his arrest for the following charges:
  • Failure to appear
  • Evading arrest X2
  • Aggravated assault X2
  • Criminal conspiracy
  • Theft of property
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Drugs for resale
  • Reckless driving
  • Stop sign violation
  • Failure to maintain lane
  • Violation of probation (cocaine for resale)
  • Violation of probation (attempt cocaine for resale)
  • Violation of probation
Ervin’s vehicle crash was worked by Tennessee Highway Patrol and towed from the scene.
