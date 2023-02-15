Cordaro Ervin, 35, Arrested On Multiple Charges After High-Speed Chase

Cordaro Ervin, 35, was arrested on Tuesday after a high-speed chase.



At approximately 1:43 a.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a silver in color Hyundai Elantra traveling south on Lee Highway around the 7200 block. After witnessing multiple traffic violations, the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle at which time it fled.

The vehicle proceeded to the intersection of Lee Highway at Shallowford Road where it started to turn right at the red light, and then accelerated at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then turned back to Lee Highway and continued south where deputies continued to pursue the suspect vehicle down Lee Highway and several other side streets.



Several attempts during the pursuit were made by deputies to stop the vehicle. Numerous times the suspect vehicle also attempted to ram HCSO patrol units.



Once on Interstate 24 West, the suspect vehicle clipped the front right corner of a deputy’s patrol vehicle as he tried to cut across in front him, causing the suspect vehicle to spin into the interstate center divider.



The suspect driver, Cordaro Ervin, jumped out of the vehicle and in an attempt to evade arrest, jumped over the dividing wall and attempted to run across Interstate 24. After a short foot pursuit, deputies apprehended Ervin and pulled him out of the roadway to keep him from getting hit from oncoming traffic where he continued to resist deputies.



Once in custody, Ervin was cleared on the scene by HCEMS and transported to the Silverdale Detention Center for booking.



As a result of the pursuit, Ervin was charged with the following:



Aggravated assault (x2)

Reckless driving

Evading arrest (felony)

Light law violation (failure to dim)

Window tint violation

Violation of traffic control device

Driving on revoked/suspended license

Failure to provide financial responsibility

Registration violation

Resisting arrest



In addition to the aforementioned charges incurred from the pursuit, it was found that Ervin had numerous existing warrants for his arrest for the following charges:



Failure to appear

Evading arrest X2

Aggravated assault X2

Criminal conspiracy

Theft of property

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Drugs for resale

Reckless driving

Stop sign violation

Failure to maintain lane

Violation of probation (cocaine for resale)

Violation of probation (attempt cocaine for resale)

Violation of probation

Ervin’s vehicle crash was worked by Tennessee Highway Patrol and towed from the scene.