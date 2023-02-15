Man, 61, Shot In His Yard On E. 34th Street Wednesday Evening

A man, 61, was shot in his yard at 1500 East 34th Street Wednesday evening.

Chattanooga Police located the man with a non-life threatening gunshot injury at 6:11 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were advised that the victim had an altercation with several people who had run through his yard. When he protested about them trespassing on his property, one of the suspects pulled a gun and shot him.

Police are working to verify the details of the incident and have no available suspect information.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.