Police Blotter: Man Makes Off With Motorcycle With Keys Left In It; Man Can't Recall Upsetting Message His Ex Left Him

  • Thursday, February 16, 2023

A woman at the Motel 6 on Lee Highway told police that her boyfriend's motorcycle was stolen. She described the bike as a purple and white Suzuki GSXR. She said she did not know the tag or VIN#. She said her boyfriend had purchased the bike recently and she could not get hold of him by phone. She wished to make a preliminary report and said she would call back with the vehicle info after she spoke with him. Police reviewed video from the Motel 6 and witnessed a white male get out of a white SUV parked next door in the old liquor store parking lot. The man walked to the bike and appeared to start the bike with keys and took a helmet that was on the bike and put it on.

* * *

A woman on Chestnut Street told police she received a suspicious phone call. She said a man called asking her if he could sniff her panties. The woman said she took offense to this and she believes this is how it starts. Police asked her how what starts and she said the raping and killing. Police attempted to call the number back and no one answered and there was no voice mail setup.

* * *

Police responded to a vandalism at a residence on Vine Street. Police found the front door of the residence was open. Police cleared the residence and found that the window next to the back door was open. It is believed that the residence was being used as an Airbnb. Police were unable to make contact with the owner. Police secured the doors before leaving.

* * *

While on patrol Police located a vehicle parked the wrong direction in the roadway on Hoyt Street. Upon running the GA tag, it did not return to the vehicle. Police then checked the VIN#, which returned as stolen. The vehicle owner was notified that the vehicle had been located. It was removed from NCIC and towed from the scene by Monteagle Towing. A residence nearby has a Ring camera, but it is unclear if it caught the suspects.

* * *

Police were checking the alley at 11 E. 7th Street and heard a man yelling at another man. Police spoke to both men and the one man said that he was hired to keep the alley clean and free of squatters. He found the other man sleeping in the alley. He woke him the man up and told him that he could not be there. The sleeping man asked him who he thought he was to be telling him to move on. Police explained that no one is allowed to sleep in this alley per the owners of the building. The sleeper was already packed and cooperated by leaving the area. Both men left the area.

* * *

An associate at Key Title and Escrow, 406 Frazier Ave., told police that someone was trying to buy a house with a fake check for $250,000. The man, whose name was on the check and New York State ID given, did not come back as valid when run by police. By looking at the photo of the state ID, police could tell it was fake. Police took the ID to see if they could get a hit off of the picture on the ID. The associate said that the check was not cashed because it did not make it through the first stage in their verification of checks.

* * *

Police responded to a residence on Winding Lane for a distress alarm. Upon checking the residence, police found an unsecured door at the back of the house. Police announced their presence and got no response. Police made entry and cleared the house before securing the door. Nothing seemed out of place. There were no signs of forced entry and it did not appear anything was taken.

* * *

A man at an apartment on Greendale Way told police an ex-girlfriend had called him by a blocked number and left him a message. However, he was unable to recall what the message said. He said he could not remember any details or any vague content whatsoever about this message. He also mentioned she had posted more videos about him on social media on TikTok. He said his ex does not reside in this state and as far as he is aware has never been to the state of Tennessee.

